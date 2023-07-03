Colin Sheridan: Sam Bennett must be green with envy

Watching Adam Yates pip his twin brother Simon to victory on the first stage of this year's Tour de France, one couldn’t help but spare a thought for Waterford’s Sam Bennett. When he sprinted to glory down the iconic Champs Elyesse on the final day of the 2020 Tour de France, Bennett must have thought that moment was the start of something huge in a career that had already promised so much. In claiming the Green Jersey - the award bestowed upon the Tour's best sprinter - he had emulated one of this country's most celebrated sportsmen in Sean Kelly, and at the age of 29, looked set to continue his rivalry against his great adversary Peter Sagan for years to come.

Bennett had already won three stages on another Grand Tour - the 2018 Giro d’Italia - so his success in Paris surprised no one who follows the sport. Winning on the Champs Elysées, however, saw Bennett elevated to elite status within cycling, while announcing himself to the wider world outside of it.

In order to survive as a sprinter in Grand Tours, a bespoke kind of insanity is required. You must survive the hellish climbs of Alpe d'Huez and the Pyrenees, not to mention the jagged cobblestones of Northern France, just to put yourself in a position to launch an explosive attack at the finish line a kilometre from home. It literally is like surviving an entire marathon so you can sprint the last mile. Every day, for three weeks.

The only negative to Bennett’s 2020 heroics was that it occurred during the joy vacuum of peak covid, meaning the crazed crowds associated with the Tour were sadly absent. No lunatics sprinting up category one climbs, urging on riders inches from their faces, no Parisian streets lined with tens of thousands of fans screaming encouragement - and often disgust - as the peloton brings the tour to a close. Any other summer his achievement would have been much bigger news. As with everything else the pandemic ruined, it’s as if Bennett’s bravery was akin to the tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. No nation hops aboard a bandwagon quite like we do, so it's unfortunate for Bennett he didn’t get the welcome home and subsequent ego massages on the talk shows that his brilliance deserved.

It wasn’t the only thing covid cost him. An acrimonious departure from the Deceuninck–Quick-Step team saw an unsavoury and very one-sided war of words which ended in Quick Step manager Patrick Lefevere (a man who at best could be described as “colourful”, at worst “Strauss-Kahnian”) having to apologise for comparing Bennett's return to his old team Bora–Hansgrohe as being like “women who return home after domestic abuse”.

It is fair to say the high ground was with Bennett, who many insiders assumed would receive unconditional support from Bora. Oddly, they omitted him from last year's Tour. A month later he responded by winning the second and third stages of the Vuelta a España in two sprint finishes. In doing so, he became only the second Irish rider to win at least 10 stages in Grand Tours after Kelly. Another big showing at a Grand Tour beckoned until Bennett contracted covid, and had to withdraw.

Which makes his omission from this year's tour all the more frustrating for the rider - and all of us watching - to stomach. There had been nothing in his form to suggest he was so far off the pace his bosses at Bora–Hansgrohe were unhappy with him. Their decision to pick Belgian rookie Jordi Meeus ahead of the 2020 Green Jersey winner reportedly surprised Meeus as much as Bennett. And so, he heads to the Sibiu Tour in Romania next week. It's a long, long way from Transylvania to L’Avenue des Champs-Elysées.

He’s been low before. In 2016, Bennett had the dubious honour of being awarded the Lanterne Rouge - the moniker awarded the rider who finishes last on a Tour de France. It’s often as hard to finish last as it is first, as the pain associated with the loneliest place at the back of the pack brings no reward, only respect for surviving.

One can only hope Bennett regains whatever trust is currently lacking from his paymasters. Or, if it isn’t that, he rediscovers a sustained run of form and avoids the injuries, illnesses, and general bad luck that have plagued his racing life since he triumphed under the shadow of L’Arc de Triomphe three summers ago. For reasons outside his control, he never got the respect he deserved in 2020. It would be incredible to see him throw everything into one more sprint finish in search of the feted green geansaí once again.

Blow to US diversity

Last Thursday, in a ruling that affected tens of millions of young Americans, the US Supreme Court voted to end “affirmative action” in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor in decision-making, and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

This being a conservative-minded court, the argument made by those who support this landmark decision is that it upholds the value of a meritocracy, which many (likely wealthy and white) will argue is the bedrock of the much sought-after American dream.

So universities no longer need to be intentional about diversity, which, for a country perpetually in the eye of a raging race storm, will more than likely mean, instead of becoming more creative in seeking diversity, educational institutions will instead revert to historical - and exclusionary - type.

And so it suddenly becomes that, for young black males especially, what matters most for gaining entry into college will not be their brains, but their bodies. In a 2018 edition of his study Black Male Student-Athletes and Racial Inequities in Division I College Sports, activist and academic Shaun Harper reported that “Black men were 2.4% of undergraduate students enrolled at the 65 universities, but comprised 55% of football teams and 56% of men’s basketball teams on those campuses.”

The end of affirmative action - flawed a concept as it may have been - will certainly only further tip the scales in favour of the haves.

German's perfect clean sheet

In almost 150 years of Major League Baseball, which stretches to over 160 games a season, there have only been 24 perfect games pitched. Last week, right hander Domingo German of the New York Yankees pitched the latest, the first in 11 years, and the first baseball player from the Dominican Republic to ever complete one.

What is a perfect game? Well, it's one in which one or more pitchers complete a minimum of nine innings with no batter from the opposing team reaching any base. Basically, what Donegal footballers did to Dublin in the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final. A rare feat of excellence which proves sport is not always about creating scores, but stopping them.

Time to take on Palestine?

Last week it emerged that Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward had contacted the FAI about the proposition of the Republic of Ireland hosting a friendly with Palestine, who have not played a single game of any description against European opposition in their history.

It has been reported that members of the Palestinian FA are set to visit Ireland this August. Palestine was recognised by Fifa back in 1998, why then, should Ireland not facilitate such a game, especially if the motive was to be humanitarian, and not political?