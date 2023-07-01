Larry Ryan: Women shouldn't pay for mistakes of men's game

Paul Rouse’s great new book Sport in Modern Ireland provides some insight into the fun they have during Rouser’s history classes at UCD.

In a chapter on the traditional lack of morality and “appalling ethical behaviour” of sports administrations, with emphasis on their flippant attitude towards human rights and tendency to cosy up to despots, Paul writes: “When I teach this aspect of modern sports history to my students in UCD, I use the work of the French sociologist and philosopher, Jean-Marie Brohm, who taught for many decades at the University of Montpellier.

“Brohm argues that the modern spectacle of sport ‘treats the masses as morons’, that any hope of ‘cleaning up sport’ financially speaking ‘is an illusion’, that it ‘enslaves women’ and ‘perpetuates the patriarchal system’, that sport serves the function of inducing people to ‘acclaim the established social political system’.

“Brohm has called, time and again, for the boycotting of Olympic Games, World Cups and all of those vast modern events that dominate huge swaths of modern media. He argues, simply, that modern ‘sport must be smashed’.”

Before considering the carry-on of the sporting administrators we know well, we should note that a new one is joining their ranks. We are familiar with the great Declan Lynch line: “The FAI is the dysfunctional sporting body that other dysfunctional sporting bodies call the Galacticos.” But all the usual suspects may soon be tipping their caps grudgingly to a new king of immorality, Australian entrepreneur Aron D’Souza, who this week announced plans for the Enhanced Games, an Olympic-style event with no drug testing.

Track and field, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics, and combat sports will be on the programme for the first outing, in December 2024. All events, fortunately, where the competitors wouldn’t dream of seeking a bit of artificial assistance.

But if they do, D’Souza feels that’s their right, citing “bodily autonomy” and his humble fascination with the “limits to human endeavours”.

God knows how ironclad the waivers his competitors sign will prove, but we can already be sure there will be plenty of takers for the Enhanced Games. Because of course sport traditionally thrives on desperation. Indeed it is baked into the business model of most sports, that there is always somebody out there who will do anything for one more shot. Or get one more shot.

Indeed such is the playing field of sporting administrators D’Souza enters, he can not only look at himself in the mirror, he is able to claim, with some confidence, that he’s not the worst of them: “Ultimately we know that we are morally correct,” he reckons.

Meanwhile, we can detect more of sport’s keenness to preserve established social political systems in Fifa’s refusal to allow the rainbow armband to be worn at the upcoming Women’s World Cup. As for sport’s tendency to enslave women and perpetuate the patriarchal system, Brohm would only have to point at the football administrators who banned the women’s game for half a century.

Times have changed, no doubt, though it is only eight years since the FA greeted the England women’s return from a third-place finish at the 2015 World Cup by ushering them swiftly back to domestic anonymity: “Our #Lionesses go back to being mothers, partners and daughters today but they have taken on another title – heroes.”

The FA’s social media department mightn’t have noticed it at the time, but after that World Cup many women didn’t return to normal life, certainly not winners USA, as their superstar Christen Press noted: ”Our lives changed overnight. We left for the tournament living one type of lifestyle and we came back and everything was changed.”

For modern England hero Beth Mead, who hadn’t yet made the breakthrough, there was even some trickle-down economics. She recalls coming out of a pay meeting that summer at Sunderland with her mother taken aback at the largesse coming their way. “She couldn’t believe my football had reached the point where we were dealing with five-figure sums.”

Five figures annually, for anyone in doubt. The rising tide hasn’t floated all boats since. Most female pros still scratch a meagre living. But the annual wage has crept into six figures, in places, and maybe very occasionally into seven figures.

Megan Rapinoe, a 2015 American hero who is still hanging in there for this World Cup, thinks another overnight sensation is almost upon us, that this is finally the time when women will take full advantage of the great romance between sport and finance.

“I think we know that the bottom line, equality is actually good for business and this is a paradigm shift globally, not just in the US.

“In general, women's sports right now feels like we're sort of out of just the dogged fight phase. Not that there's not a lot still to fight for.

“It feels like a real opportunity to blow the lid off, just in terms of fanfare and media and sponsorships and the sort of larger business around this sport.”

Yet, there were stirrings too this week about what might be coming down the track for women’s football. There has been a lot of talk about 'learning from the mistakes' of the men’s game.

The head of group planning at Manchester United, Francesca Whitfield, called for an urgent salary cap in the women’s game, expressing frustration that United are having to “spend enough to keep up and challenge our counterparts”.

Obviously, there is some disquiet at Old Trafford HQ at having to find six-figure annual sums to placate female players like the departing England star Alessia Russo on top of the 20 or so United male players reported to be on six-figure weekly sums. We have seen that sort of selective approach to belt-tightening closer to home this week.

“We should be looking to adopt financial regulation much earlier in the women’s game than we did in the men’s game to stop that gap widening,” fretted Whitfield.

No doubt, there is something to be said for women's football not progressing hastily down the road of cavernous inequality, inflated by nation states, sportswashing and dubious financial practice.

But we might be wary too of any sudden, panic-stricken attempts to restrict women's earning power.

No doubt Brohm would see some irony in belated attempts to clean up a sport financially. He might even detect another illusion. And suspect that instead of learning from the mistakes of the men's game, women are going to end up paying for them.