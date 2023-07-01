Colin Sheridan: The more things change for Mayo, the more they stay the same

“For Red Sox fans, it wasn’t always about winning - that was the province of the Yankee fans. it was about wanting to win. Hoping they would win. The weight of the wait. Which is why the fans came back, even after so many near misses. There was something at once noble and naive about the dynamic between the fans and their team. As decades passed, Red Sox Nation offered no asylum for those in need of instant gratification. Believing the Red Sox would win a World Series…required an act of faith not unlike one's commitment to a Higher Being."

- Dan Shaughnessy, Reversing the Curse

It’s been a long week. Oireachteas hearings. Downing street in bed with the KGB. Robert Kennedy Jnr running for the White House. The Wagner Group marching on Moscow. Imploding submersibles. Robbie Keane in the Holy Land.

If there was ever an opportunity to slip quietly from your job amidst rumours of dodgy accounting, this was it. By the time the draw for the quarter-finals of the rather egregiously titled “Sam Maguire Quarter Final Games” was made, on - you’ve guessed it - RTÉ Radio One, last Monday morning, my guess is we were all tired of everything already. Almost the last thing anybody needed was the emotional baggage consistent with Dublin versus Mayo. Almost.

Yet, here we are. Between Dean Rock and a hard place. One team in sky blue limping along like Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now - no sign of him for the first two and a half hours, due to be a constant menace in the last. Mayo, on the other hand, have once more exhausted the thesaurases of every sports writer charged with the dubious honour of reviewing their very bespoke kind of progress.

Ruthless in the league. Outthought against Roscommon. Imperious against Kerry. Torpid against Louth. Abject against Cork. Resolute against Galway. The more things have apparently changed for Mayo, the more it seems they’ve stayed the same.

Its actually gotten so absurd that if Mayo were to appear before some fictional version of the Public Accounts Committee - lets call it the Emotional Accounts Committee - they would have a helluva case to answer. There would be a lot of whispering behind hands, consulting notes, dead eyed stares back to the inquisitors. How could you abuse the public’s trust so brazenly? Beat Dublin? Beat Kerry? Beat Tyrone? Beat Galway? Beat everyone worth beating, then beat yourselves, is that it?

Copious amounts of luck buried in barter accounts they’ll claim they were unaware of. Cillian O’Connor bizarrely quiet when asked exactly how many points he’s scored in championship football. Probably the most egregious charge against them would be how, after five different management tickets in a dozen years - that’s five different powerpoint pitches, five fresh approaches, five new starts - how, after negotiating their way into a superyacht by beating Kerry, they find themselves once again lost at sea in an ocean of chaos with nothing but a piece of bailing twine and two sods of turf to contrive an escape?

Yet, escape they have and escape they will, until, of course, they meet their nemesis, which is not an opposing team or venue, but a cellar door they have bravely forced open many, many times, but are seemingly too paralyzed in clutch moments to walk through.

DANCE PARTNERS: Tempers flare between Dublin's Paddy Small and Enda Hession of Mayo. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

This Mayo - personnel wise - bears little resemblence to the 2012 or 2016 version. Vibe wise, however, they are like long lost twins. Each big step forward - winning a national league, clinical in Killarney - has been followed by performances of such startling contrast, you’d wonder are they deliberately tanking to generate drama.

Last weekend against a one legged Galway, they conspired to win by a single point. For any other team, Sean Kelly’s injury, Shane Walsh’s wastefulness and Matthew Tierney's inability to run one more step when through on goal, should all point to reasons Mayo might consider themselves extremely fortunate to be still in the championship.

Yet, with Mayo, it seems sometimes that even if Galway were at full strength and Tierney had in fact rounded Colm Reape and goaled, last Sunday's version of Mayo still would have found a way to win by a point. Lord knows what this Sunday's Mayo will do.

Prior to the game in Pearse Stadium, you could sense a certain Mayo fatigue amongst supporters who have tested and tasted so much. It’s hard to blame the “weight of the wait” when you lose a game to Cork you absolutely should’ve won. Dublin in Croke Park is just the tonic to release those endorphins the county has lived off for over a decade.

Lose, and the weight will feel a good deal heavier.

We must assume Kevin McStay has done a lot of things differently since succeeding James Horan last Autumn. Certainly, his public persona is less burdened by the scar tissue that undoubtedly made his predecessor wary of the potential agendas of outside noise. But, whatever change has occurred, the chaos remains.

So often, they thrive in it, only to be somehow undone with the end in sight. Some order may be required for them to finally burst through the door. Whether Dublin is the time to impose it is anyone’s guess.