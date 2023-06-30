How will the Saudi sports empire reshape the games we play?

The world of sport is in the throes of immense change. In part, this is a matter of Empire. And we are now witnessing the construction of a new type of sporting Empire which is changing sport before our eyes.

The context here is important. Every significant empire has brought its sports to the boundaries of its realm. The evidence for this is abundant and undeniable. People who go on holidays this summer to Croatia or to England or to Tunisia will be able to see the Roman colosseums and amphitheatres at Pula or at Chester or at El Jem.

In these places the sports of Rome and its grand Colosseum were remade on the margins of Empire; there were gladiatorial games and wrestling matches and cockfights.

Later, long after the Roman empire had disintegrated, other empires in other parts of the world spread their own versions of sport. For example, in the east – in the Early Modern Period – the Mughals spread polo, just as Chinese dynasties had done before them.

And as we know from our own history in Ireland, the English spread their version of sport all across their empire which, of course, was the biggest the world had ever seen.

To this end, in the middle decades of the 19th century, the English remade a modern version of polo and spread it to their elite across their empire. Their polo was part of the wider sporting life of the British Empire – they also built race tracks and cricket pitches, and put up goalposts, almost everywhere they went.

While soccer retains its place as the most globalised sport in the world, the rise of American sports across the last 100 years is also clear. The dominance of these three sports – American football, basketball and baseball – in the United States is undeniable. And the global spread of interest in them has been insistent.

Firstly, this saw baseball spread in Cuba and in Japan in the late 19th century. This was followed by American football and – especially – by basketball. This sport – invented in America in the 1890s – has proven America’s great gift to the world of sport. The spread of American sports has been a process driven by commercialisation. Nowhere in the world are sporting entrepreneurs as successful as they are in America. Its sports professionalised early and the scale of the continent offered enormous wealth to those who could harness the love of sport.

Beyond America, during the second half of the 20th century and into this new millennium, the wider growth of American popular culture as a global phenomenon was central to all of this. American music, American films, American television all promoted the idea of its sports to the point where they became familiar and desirable.

The broadcast of American football on Irish television from the 1980s showed again how sporting cultures can be remade in new places as a form of entertainment.

It was not that it was expected that there would be American football clubs established in every corner of the land – but identification with the sport certainly helped with sponsorship deals and with the sale of merchandise to people who could recognise and identify with brands through sport.

And so it is that an evening watching basketball, baseball and American football is something that is more than a century in the making.

What is also clear is that the reach of American sports has accelerated in the new millennium, facilitated by the Internet. Having a smartphone, or a laptop, or a tablet of some description, allows you to watch any National Basketball Association, National Football League or Major League Baseball match. You don’t need a television and don’t need to depend on what a broadcaster chooses to show you.

No matter where you are in the world, if you are on the Internet you can watch every match live and in full and are not dependent on television stations to broadcast them. Along with this, the sale of sporting merchandise has been driven from America. This is part of the way in which sportswear now dominates the fashion choices of huge swathes of the world.

But this millennium has seen the emergence and rapid development of a Saudi Arabian sporting empire. This does not, of course, involve the invention or dispersal of sports which were previously unknown to the rest of the world. Rather it has involved the purchase, or prospective purchase, in part or in large measure, of whole sports.

Most spectacularly, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (a sovereign wealth fund with more than $650 billion at its disposal) has effectively taken control of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in golf. For all the talk of mergers and partnerships, the new commercial entity that will run world golf is being backed by a reported $3 billion investment of Saudi Arabia.

Further, the chairperson of the new entity will be Yasir Al-Rumayyan who is also the governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. As Rory McIlroy put it: “Money talks.” There remains serious speculation that Formula One motor racing has already been the subject of one Saudi takeover bid and that another will come in the future. The Saudis invested in the McLaren team and of course in a Grand Prix at Jeddah at a newly-built track.

There is now talk of talks to buy control of global tennis. Indeed, from the traditional sport of boxing to the new world of esports, Saudi Arabia is now front and centre.

Most recently, the press of Saudi Arabia into soccer is apparent. In this, it was lagging behind the other Gulf states with Qatar staging the World Cup and Abu Dhabi winning the Champions League as Manchester City.

But it is now more than making up ground in that space. The purchase of Newcastle United is one example, but this year has also seen the dramatic exodus of players to play in the Saudi Arabian league.

When Ronaldo headed there after the World Cup, it had the hint of desperation of a man whose days were dwindling. This summer, players such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté have signed for Saudi Arabian clubs. Many more are rumoured to be on their way. Neves is the most interesting of those signings – he is just 26, a brilliant player in his prime.

It is clearly part of a longer-term plan to build a serious league. It might rightly be pointed out that China tried to do something similar a decade ago, before abandoning the plan. But the Saudis seem to be utterly committed.

Why does this matter? The answer lies in what the Saudis are trying to achieve. There is an apparent attempt at sportswashing (the desire to use sports and sports events as a form of propaganda to direct attention away from a country’s human rights abuses or other scandals), but it is much more than that.

It is at least in part a play for a global presence. There is a sense that American power is waning and the Gulf States wish to position themselves to profit from that.

Further, the investment of this money is expected ultimately to drive a financial return. This is not just about the exercise of soft power. It is also about diversifying the Saudi economy through growing the sports events industry and tourism.

It will be fascinating to watch what happens next. In professional sports, everything ultimately has its price.

The question for sport is to what extent the Saudi Arabian empire of sport reshapes the way games are organised and played and supported. It is not obvious at this point. But the sheer scale of the money at issue suggests that significant change is underway.

Paul Rouse is professor of history at University College Dublin