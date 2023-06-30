Kieran Shannon: Dr Martin McIntyre aiming to curb the most common ailment in GAA - The hamstring injury

They may come from what remains technically an amateur sport but last month at a global football medicine conference in London, some research and ground-breaking technology originating from the Mayo medical team, triggered by another instalment in their long-standing rivalry with Dublin, was revealed to impressed delegates from Brazil to Botswana.

Dr Martin McIntyre is one of those hidden figures and servants behind one of the most formidable setups in Irish sport for the past decade.

He would have been the first team medic to arrive on the scene of Tom Parson’s horrific leg injury sustained against Galway five years ago and other such emergency zones but even then he’d have been unobtrusive, in keeping with the Belmullet man’s unassuming personal nature.

Last month though in London at the FIFA Isokinetic Pursuit of Excellence conference, as well as at the appropriately-titled Cutting Edge conference in the University of Limerick, McIntyre briefly took centre stage to launch a process and device that seriously detects and reduces the most common injury in Gaelic and professional football.

“The moment it came to a head for me was in 2017 when we lost two players in the All Ireland semi-final replay [against Kerry through hamstring injuries and had just two weeks to get them ready for the final,” he explains. “They’d each suffered grade-one tears, which are basically four-week injuries so you were in a race against time.”

They’d win that race, thanks to the diligence and efforts of the likes of McIntyre and Dr Seán Moffatt and other selfless members of that medical support team. In the dressing room straight after the Kerry replay a phonecall was put in securing spots in a cryotherapy chamber for that evening.

On the bus back to Mayo both players were hooked up to a Game Ready therapy machine in the back-row seats. Then for the next week they received around-the-clock rehab from the likes of McIntyre so they could not just play but perform, resulting in the pair of them and their teammates bringing Dublin to the brink in what was possibly the best All Ireland final ever.

“Hamstring injuries have increased significantly over the last 10, 15 years, even for all the advancements in preparation and technology. And I could see that working with teams. You were kind of ahead of the research that way, seeing the trends within teams, and then the research confirmed it.”

As part of his doctorate from his alma mater Liverpool John Moores University, McIntyre found that the amount of hamstring injuries in Gaelic had doubled over the decade.

Dr Martin McIntyre attends to the injured Lee Keegan

In a bad season you could lose 10 players to hamstrings; in a good year you’ll still lose about three for some time. So to help reduce and cure such injuries, he has invented a device, designed by the sports engineering group in Sheffield Hallam University. It’s called the H-RIG, as in a hamstring rig. Last month at both the conferences in Limerick and London, a video was played on a loop of Aidan O’Shea illustrating his running motion and how the device and system works.

“Seventy percent of hamstrings occur when you run,” explains McIntyre, who happened to coach O’Shea with both Breaffy and Mayo a few years back.

"It’s either just prior to touchdown, which we call late swing, or on touchdown, which we call early stance. And the reason it occurs in those positions is because that is when they are under most pressure; you are required to tolerate anything between 3,000 to 4,000 newtons of force. So we decided if this is where players are getting injured, why not test them in late swing or early stance to see how strong their hamstrings are? Can they tolerate the forces required there?

“So we put the athlete like an Aidan into our device where he sits into the frame we’ve designed in a position where his knee is extended at a 150 degrees angle and his contralateral (non-tested) limb into 20 degrees of extension. His ankle or heel is put into a foot-hook which has a force transductor or a load-cell that’s linked to an iPad and software system and that measures the amount of force that’s transmitting through the hook.”

All in all McIntyre’s isometric hamstring assessment device costs just shy of €20,000 but already a couple of GAA counties have viewed it as an investment rather than a cost while leading football clubs from Spain, Portugal, Brazil and the UK have followed up from the FIFA conference with queries and orders. The reason is obvious.

It will reduce the number of hamstring injuries during the playing season and ensure greater player availability for training and games. Players can identify and address any underlying deficits they have which would make them more susceptible to injury. S&C coaches know where to strengthen them up. A medical team can give an accurate prognosis of how long rehabilitation will take, if a player is good to go back or if they’re vulnerable to a recurrence of the hamstring injury.

McIntyre at some stage or another has worn all those hats. He was a decent athlete himself; at 17 he went on trial to Glasgow Celtic and after he returned from John Moores with a degree in sports science, back when no such course existed in this country, he played a season in the League of Ireland with Limerick City.

By then his day job was in Tralee IT, running their new human performance laboratory. Soon, on top of coaching the Sigerson team for a stint, he was brought into the Kerry senior setup. Páidí Ó Sé wouldn’t have had a reputation for being particularly scientific but McIntyre’s experience of the man was that he hugely receptive to whatever could improve his players and team.

“I remember the first day going into training and getting this massive clap in the back. Páidí loved to give the old warm clap in the back! He knew I was from Mayo but more than that he knew I was a Gaeltacht man as well, being from Belmullet, so you had that connection straightaway. And as long as he found you were genuine and helping his players he was very welcoming and supportive of all you did.”

McIntyre in his six years with Kerry would liaise closely with Páidí and Jack O’Connor, team trainers like John O’Keeffe and then his Tralee IT work colleague Pat Flanagan but particularly so players such as Seamus Moynihan.

During James Horan’s tenure Mayo would take pride in their Ali-like mantra and application of doing the work away from the lights but for McIntyre it was the prototype of what they should aspire to.

“He was the type of guy that if you weren’t pushing him he wouldn’t come to you for advice. He needed, wanted to be pushed. So you’d have to push him physically to make sure he could get back on the pitch and that he knew he had the work done and hadn’t any weakness where he might have had before.”

McIntyre was there for the All Ireland wins of 2000, 2004 and 2006 but the latter two in particular were bittersweet on account of the identity of their opponents in the final.

“I remember ringing my mum and dad in the lead-up to those finals and them being so optimistic because of the vibes in the county and how well the team had played to get there. But I was privy to how the Kerry lads were flying in training going into those games and in the back of my mind I was thinking, ‘God, Mum and Dad, I think all your hopes will be crushed because it’s going to take something extremely special to beat this Kerry team.”

After the last of those All Irelands he finished up with Kerry and in Tralee IT, giving up the security of a permanent job there to upskill and go back to college, this time in Sheffield to study sports medicine. He was only finishing it up and returning home when he got a call from Fergal O’Donnell in Roscommon and subsequently played a part in that county’s 2007 All Ireland minor win and 2010 Connacht senior title success.

Dr Martin McIntyre in the Mayo dressing room

By 2013 he had linked up with his native county, helping make it one of the most respected medical and backroom teams on the scene. Upon Horan’s return in 2019 McIntyre was promoted and entrusted to being the team’s defacto high performance co-ordinator as well as a selector, a role he fulfilled up to the 2020 All Ireland final after which he reluctantly stepped down to complete his doctorate.

His knowledge and experience of all those fields means he has a particular unique and authoritative perspective on the splurge of hamstring injuries in his sport, prompting an innovation and intervention like the H-RIG.

“One of the biggest factors for me is that players are getting quicker. If you look at the GPS readings, your top speeds 10 years ago would have been about 35km per hour. Now your top players, say a Tommy Conroy, he would be hitting over 36 and sometimes 37km per hour. They’re more conditioned, they’re stronger, and the pitches are better. But that’s putting a huge amount of load on your hamstrings.

“And as well as that the game is evolving. At the conference in UL last month there were a number of sports medicine practitioners from professional football and spoke of how with more teams now sitting back and playing on the counter-attack, there’s more accelerations and decelerations, which means there’s more load on your hamstrings. That in turn increases the injury risk.

“And in Gaelic football we can see with the way the game is evolving, you’re seeing teams being more defensive and going maybe three minutes without touching the ball before suddenly you see five or six players counter-attacking and getting to top speed very quickly.”

Is there a style of play so that is more hamstring-friendly?

“In an ideal world you’d find a balance. If you’re trying to beat a blanket, you might not have players hitting top speeds that often; there’s a lot of play round the edges, looking for an opportunity to break through the line. There isn’t as much accelerations or decelerations, though you might attempt to hit top speed eventually during a phase of play.”

As the high performance co-ordinator with Mayo and any role he has had as a sports scientist and medic, liaising with various other coaches and support providers in the setup, he has put a primacy on data.

“You’re almost taking the emotion out of it. You need to be cold and objective in terms of what is your plan, what should be the performance plans of each player, what in the setup do we need to improve in?”

And yet he knows emotion drives so much of this too. Multiple members of the Mayo setup still recall at one team camp a week out from an All Ireland semi-final, Horan asked each member of the circle to speak about the cause they were serving.

McIntyre quietly but powerfully spoke about the morning of a Connacht final in Castlebar, he got in a 6am run on a remote beach and on his drive back to shower at home he came across a man in his mid-sixties, dressed in his Sunday mass shoes and pants, wearing a Mayo jersey.

“It would have been seven o’clock in the morning. He’d have had to walk for two hours to even get into Belmullet town to get a lift for Castlebar. He was a man that had seen many a game, I would say. Just as the amount of preparation the players and backroom members put in, that man heading off on his journey to see our team was putting in his preparation too. This meant as much to him as any of us.”

As someone who has gone on some journey himself, from Belmullet to Liverpool, to better his field and Mayo, McIntyre could relate.