Tommy Martin: Why would Keano break ranks with football’s code of wilful ignorance?

It was a shame not to hear Robbie Keane’s thoughts on the Israeli-Palestine conflict as he spoke to the media following his appointment as Maccabi Tel Aviv manager.

After decades of bloodshed, brutality and interminable efforts from global leaders to broker peace talks, the views of the Tallaght sharpshooter would surely have added key nuance to the debate.

“This is the last time I will say it: I do not want to get into the politics,” said Keane at his Maccabi press conference, disappointing the gathered diplomatic corps of major nations keen to hear his take on the intractable situation. “I am here as a football man and as someone who loves the game.”

As befits his trademark goal celebration, Keano has taken an inelegant tumble into geopolitical controversy. By taking up a job in Israel, he has drawn criticism back home from those who believe that country should be boycotted due its hardline policies in occupied Palestine.

The charge was led by Sinn Fein TD Chris Andrews, a prominent supporter of the Palestinian cause.

“Very very disappointing that Irish Football icon Robbie Keane would sign up with racist and apartheid Israeli club @MaccabitlvBC,” he tweeted.

“Keane is in a position to set example and Boycott Apartheid but chose not to!!” Other groups joined the chorus, with the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign saying Keane’s move was “deeply disappointing”, while Gaza Action Ireland called it a “sickener”.

Alas, there were no words in his own defence from Ireland’s record goalscorer. Keano’s considered take on the Palestine Authority’s decision to boycott the joint economic committee may never be known. If he has deep concerns about unchecked Israeli settler violence directed at Palestinian communities, he is keeping mum for now.

In fact, the closest Robbie got to addressing his views on Zionism or the two-state solution was when he was asked about his cousin, Morrissey, who is playing concerts in Tel Aviv next month. “I did get a text that he is town,” said Keane.

“Maybe I can get you some tickets if you want?” Morrissey, whose late-career lurch rightwards led Billy Bragg to describe him as the ‘Oswald Mosley of pop’, is rarely so tight-lipped when it comes to matters political. He has described the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement in response to Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians as “absurd”.

Former Ireland soccer great Robbie Keane poses for photographers in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Of course, even if he did not want to go the full Morrissey, Keano could have defended himself by shrugging his shoulders and giving the stock response, saying that our governments do business with Israel and they are in the Champions League, the Europa League and the Eurovision Song Contest, so what is a kid from Tallaght to make of it all?

Or he could have reasonably claimed that it’s all very complex, not black and white and that he is looking forward to living in Tel Aviv, described by the Irish Times correspondent as “a booming, hi-tech cosmopolitan centre and somewhat of a liberal bubble of tolerance in contemporary Israel, as well as the country’s gay capital.”

And anyway, he could have said, leaning into the microphone with feeling, how does lining up a 4-3-3 for Maccabi equate to supporting Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing regime with their escalating plans for new settlements in the West Bank?

But that would suggest a certain amount of thought. To express an opinion either way would have required a slight pause while dangling the fountain pen over his contract.

It would have called for brief contemplation on the millennia of tribal conflict that continues to unfold in the part of the world he now calls home: the baleful saga of exile, empire, conquest, partition and hatred that brings death and horror to innocents on a daily basis.

And why would a footballer do that?

After all, has it not become abundantly clear that people who have attained a certain proficiency at kicking a ball around are excused the requirement to consider anything about the wider world?

Has the hearty welcome the beautiful game has given to the despots who now control many of its most prominent institutions not spelled out exactly where we stand? Why would Keano break ranks with football’s code of wilful ignorance?

This approach is, of course, now known as ‘the Eddie Howe defence’, so called after the Newcastle manager’s response to a question about the club’s owners executing 81 men back home in Saudi Arabia. “I’ll stick to football,” Howe replied, wisely, given his employers’ demonstrably hardline HR policy.

‘I’ll stick to the football’ is like one of those Harry Potter spells that, with a swish of a wand, can make all the bad stuff go away. By saying it, you can do anything, work for anyone, play anywhere and, this is the best bit, get paid loads of money for it.

Swish! Newcastle United are on a magical journey and the fans deserve it! Swish! The Saudi Premier League is where it’s at! Swish! Manchester City is the greatest story in club football historrr…. Arghh, the spell is wearing off!

Read More John Fallon: Keane a master at playing the game on his terms

Of course, you really have to mean it, or else it won’t work. And that’s the thing. Anyone asking an ex-footballer why he has decided, say, to become the manager of Kim Jong Un’s Pyongyang Allstars, is neglecting one key point.

They really don’t care. Human rights abuses? Exploitative labour policies? Being the plaything of a bloodthirsty dictator? Don’t care! Don’t care! Don’t care!

This is not to judge them. Why would they care? And even if they do, just a little bit, they are immersed in an industry that not only encourages political apathy, but heavily rewards it.

Which is where we find our man Robbie, taking his baby steps in management, after a backroom coaching career that has seen him spurned by his own country, sacked by Middlesbrough and relegated with Leeds but which could, if he can survive this Israeli flirtation, lead to lucrative future gigs who knows where.

It that context, his true response to questions about his views on this bloodiest, bitterest, most protracted of conflicts appears to be concise and clear: I really don’t care.