Kieran Shannon: An unwanted distinction for the Galway footballers

And just like that they’re now yesterday’s news, reduced to a quiz question.

Who are the first senior provincial football champions to fail to make it to even an All Ireland football quarter-final?

That’s correct: Galway.

Just as five points from one Pádraic Joyce saw to it in 2001 that Roscommon became the first provincial champions to not even make an All-Ireland semi-final, now in the year of another significant change to the format of the championship, they have the peculiar, unwanted distinction of being kings of Connacht yet not even having a spot in the last eight to show for it, courtesy of some other beloved neighbours of theirs.

Ten days ago it would have been inconceivable that they wouldn’t feature on the bill of this weekend’s upcoming All-Ireland quarter-final carnival in Croker. Joyce’s team were universally viewed as genuine contenders and fancied by Paul Flynn among other astute judges to go all the way. Their panel was even stronger than last year when they had made it to the last game of the year.

And crucially they’d developed a knack for winning tight games: going up to Armagh and thanks to a late Matthew Tierney goal shading it by two points; then the next week beating Kerry by the same margin to qualify for a league final; grinding it out against Roscommon to ensure they didn’t go the same way as Mayo had in Connacht; then in their first group game, holding off Tyrone by 16 points to 13, the exact same scoreline by which they had beaten them in the league, only with more comfort than the scoreline suggested.

Yet now they’re gone, due to finishing on the wrong end of a couple of one-point games in the space of a week. Meanwhile, a glut of those other sides they’d edged out earlier in the year – Armagh, Kerry, Tyrone – will be back in Croker this weekend, along with Monaghan – the one Division One side Galway beat this year by at least two goals – and three Division Two teams.

No Division One team has won more games in all (non pre-season) competitions this year than Galway. Tyrone and Monaghan have each won only six games between the league and championship, (as have Cork between their Division Two campaign and their championship run). Armagh, by virtue of their run to the Ulster final from its preliminary round, have won seven. Galway have won eight, as often as the very side who knocked them out of the championship and also pipped them in that league final.

In a year where the league was never more linked to the championship, its Division One runners-up, who also happened to go on and retain their provincial title, haven’t even made it to the same stage Clare did last year.

It’s hard to think of a team of Galway’s quality that hasn’t made it to the last-eight whenever there’s been a backdoor or some version of it. In 2020 there was no second chance for Kerry after Mark Keane’s late strike the way there was for Galway after Rory Grugan’s injury-time free and Shane Walsh’s miss up in Carrick-on-Shannon. Mayo 2018 are the only other side in the last dozen years not to make it back to the All-Ireland quarter-final stage having contested the previous year’s final but all through that last season of Stephen Rochford’s Mayo were out of sorts, never approaching the levels Galway did this year.

Is it a flaw of the new championship that the Connacht champions haven’t gotten back to Croke Park? In a way it’s been part of its charm too, with the (belated) drama it provided for us on the weekend of the final round of group games and then Salthill last weekend. The reality is Galway lost not just once but twice this summer before the All-Ireland quarter-finals and while that is true of five of the eight sides that have made it through to this weekend, there’s no hiding from the fact that Galway messed this up royally themselves. If they hadn’t given away the ball and that free up late on against Armagh, they’d have been straight through to this weekend. And even in spite of that slip up, they still had home advantage in, and the safety net of, last weekend’s preliminary round.

Such home advantage though was by virtue of finishing second in their group, not on account of winning their provincial championship. The GAA will have quite a lot to consider when they review the various workings of this new championship, such as whether the third team in a group should still emerge from it or if that reduces – or at least delays – the jeopardy. Whether an extra incentive and reward should be there for a side winning its province – with possibly a second home-game in the group stage – could be touted, otherwise numerous Division One teams will wonder about the merits of going for a provincial title.

The value of the provincial championships were diminished this year but not its integrity: no team pulled up in it, with Galway epitomising that honesty. Next year though Joyce in his review might deduce it would be better to do a 2001 and lose early to a Roscommon if the GAA don’t similarly review the merits of winning a provincial title.

That is if he stays on. He should. In 1999 a team he played on similarly were knocked out of the championship by Mayo a year after reaching an All Ireland. They bounced back the following season to reach another one. He’s still over a top-six team, despite leaving the championship as early as they did.

Another quiz question for you. Three counties have now made it through to the last eight of the championship in each of the past five years. Dublin and Mayo are obviously two of them. But who is the third?

Armagh? Nope, this year and last year are the only times in that span when they’ve gone this far. Derry? Ditto. Monaghan? No. This is only the second time since their 2018 All-Ireland semi-final appearance they’ve reached the last eight. Tyrone? Sure they bowed out in the first round last year? And Kerry? Surely you haven’t forgotten Mark Keane. And the team who beat them.

Answer: Cork.

In 2019 they made it to the Super 8s (before then failing to win a game). In 2020 and 2021 they made it to the provincial finals which, with covid and no backdoor, were essentially All-Ireland quarter-finals. And then they made it to the All Ireland quarter-finals proper last year.

This year though it represents real progress, just as their path highlights the merits of the new format.

In 2019 they only had to beat Limerick and Laois – albeit they beat them impressively – to make it to the last eight. In 2021 they only had to beat Limerick, and in 2022 Louth along with Limerick, both victories coming at home.

This year they have beaten Mayo and Roscommon as well as Louth either side of rattling Kerry.

For years there has been an understandable clamour in Cork for the need to get back up to Division One and pitting themselves regularly against the best. But under this new championship format, along with it coinciding with something of a freak year where Dublin happened to be in Division Two, they’ve been afforded such a programme of games. With the eradication of the old Division 1A and 1B, the gulf between the best and the rest grew massively over the past decade. This summer it has closed with the championship essentially being a return to Division 1A and 1B.

Cork will still want to win promotion next season, more so than they or anyone else might want to win a provincial title. But before that then there is an All-Ireland quarter-final, possibly even an All Ireland, for them to win (the county’s five-year plan for football produced in 2019 had the target of bringing Sam home by 2024). Why not? They won’t fear Derry. They won’t fear anyone. Who is there to fear? In a year where everybody has won and lost to somebody – even Dublin and Derry took a game off each other in Division Two – it’s anybody’s to win. Anybody’s.