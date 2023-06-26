Colin Sheridan: A day in the bog listening to the Ashes

“In order to understand the world, one has to turn away from it on occasion.”

- Albert Camus.

There's a little patch of ground between Kiltimagh and Claremorris in the heart of county Mayo, and it’s arguably the quietest place on earth.

A place where - in my youth - a fair amount of hard work was done and harsh life lessons learned. A place where filial bonds were regularly tested, but ultimately strengthened. There’s an old saying: War is God's way of teaching Americans geography. Well, maybe, but in a small little bog in Derrylahan for the entirety of my childhood, it was sport - not war - that the Great Creator weaponised to teach us a little bit about the world.

Every summer, as we treated each sod of turf like a newborn deity - turning it (twice!), footing it to allow it breathe, bagging it before hauling it to the roadside - we did so listening to England play test matches at Edgbaston and Headingley, and the great and the good of the tennis world play Eastbourne and Queens before moving on to Wimbledon, the action broadcast via BBC Radio 5 or, on the odd occasion you’d be there at the weekend - Sundays were for matches, remember - RTÉ.

Those testing summer days, sport undoubtedly made our admittedly small worlds seem vast. Test cricket was the perfect conduit for a nine-year-old kid from the west of Ireland to learn about Windrush, and post-colonial England. How else could my dad explain why a Ramprakash came to bat for the poms against India or Pakistan, or, perhaps more pertinently, how did India and Pakistan come to play cricket at all.

Ponting. Tendulkar. Khan. Cronje. Each name floated across that brown earth like an exotic butterfly, carrying with it an unexplored encyclopaedia of history and literature and storytelling.

I was an inquisitive kid. I wanted answers, and on long, back breaking June Tuesdays when there was an acre of turf to turn, I reflect now that my questions may not have been always welcome. I’m sure my dad and three brothers would’ve much rathered that I just shut up and listen to the bloody cricket.

And so I heard The Ashes long before I ever cared to watch an over being bowled, all from a bog somewhere that, despite spending hundreds of days at, I could never find even if my life depended on it. It was a cause of constant wonder as a child how my Dad could ever get us there every day. Like, how did he remember where the little turn-offs were? But, find it he did, and each trip was like slipping through a portal into a place of such eerie tranquility that the quiet there has haunted me ever since.

It’s not like I grew up amid the entropy of a favela in Rio, but, even so, the silence in that place was utterly profound, even for a 12-year-old, for whom profundity should have been too foreign a concept.

Ironically, the bog and test cricket perfectly complemented each other. The unlikeliest bedfellows. Day-long expeditions broken only by a batsman pausing to take the acclaim of the half-sozzled crowd for a half century, removing his helmet and mopping his brow under the midday sun, just as one of us might stretch our backs and revel in another dozen rows of fresh turf turned.

It was never discussed and likely never planned this way, but our days in the bog literally mirrored a full day at Lords. Start in the morning but only after the captains walked the crease, just as our dad walked the bog. The break for lunch and tea. The dependence on the weather. Rain delays. Offering the batsman the light was the same as waiting to see was the aul fella happy with the day's work, before the satisfied relief of him declaring, just as Allen Border may have done, happy that the poms would never catch them.

The only thing that would break this rhythm would be the distant noise of an approaching car, and we would all straighten up, hands on hips, and survey the horizon like Peter O’Toole watching a train of camels approach him in the desert in Lawrence of Arabia, unsure was it real or mirage.

As a kid, you’d hope it’d be someone from a neighbouring bog, one of those people you knew only existed in the context of turf, as that meant an unscheduled break. More tea. The last few biscuits. Easy conversation about the wetness of the earth this year compared to last. Mayo's chances against Galway. Willie Joe’s leg. TJ’s hamstrings. All before you’d return to your peaty post like an outfielder trotting to deep square leg after a shower of rain.

My older brothers were at such formative stages of their young sporting careers - straddling underage and senior - that the last thing their bodies probably needed was ten hours bent over footing turf, yet there they were. The days they had training for whatever county team they were playing for we left a little earlier. That was the only concession to their egos.

We don’t go to the bog anymore, but, as I watched the first test of the Ashes unfold last week, I rather wish we did. Perhaps it taught me how to imagine things, perhaps it taught me how to listen, what it definitely enhanced was my curiosity in the abstract. The cadence of the commentators' voices, the tells of the crowd.

It was also back-breakingly hard work, the type UNICEF might well look to examine as exploitation of child labour, but let's leave that for another day. To return home, buoyed by the high of a day's work done, just to set up your own cricket crease or tennis court at home, based solely on what you heard and subsequently imagined. Bed times abandoned. Halcyon days only ended by the slow setting of a mid-summer sun.

Oh, to be young again.

Erratic coverage of GAA on RTÉ

Notwithstanding the fact that RTÉ have quite a bit on their plate at the moment, a chance encounter with their coverage of news and sport on Friday morning gave a troubling insight into their rather erratic reporting of GAA, and in particular the Gaelic football championship this past weekend.

Covering the sports beat on RTÉ Radio 1, on what was undoubtedly a chaotic morning for the national broadcaster following arguably the biggest scandal to hit the station this century, editorially their management must have been aware that they would have even a greater market share than usual listening in.

A little after 8.30am, Des Cahill came on and covered all the things you’d expect him to, before mentioning the monumental weekend of football ahead — four preliminary quarter-finals and two Tailteann Cup semis — the first bit of straight knockout football for us all to enjoy after nearly 10 months of foreplay.

Instead of discussing it with the anchoring presenter, or with a contributing guest, Cahill cut to a pre-recorded, three-minute piece from former Dublin great Paul Flynn, who inanely spoke through each fixture as if discussing a selection of cleaning products he had been trying out on his oven. There was no conversation or discussion with Flynn, just him, in a piece all-too-similar to a promotional bit an ex-pro might do with an online gambling company in an effort to boost their profile with the Premier League.

It was an odd, disappointing segue dropped into prime-time radio ahead of the most highly anticipated footballing weekend of the year.

Flynn, a fine analyst and brilliant footballer, sounded as disengaged as those of us confusedly listening to him. RTÉ’s minds will undoubtedly be elsewhere for sometime, but they would be well served to remember it’s the many small things that make the big ones matter.

Does the GAA need some fashion flamboyance?

The NBA draft never disappoints with its annual commitment to trauma storylines, redemption narratives, and a load of testimonials to moms who somehow managed to keep their freakishly talented sons grounded. And while French superstar Victor Wembenyama expectedly won the night by being drafted first by the San Antonio Spurs, an eye-catching cameo came from the No 1 overall pick, Kansas Jayhawks’ Gradey Dick, who had a Wizard of Oz-inspired red-sequined suit, with some ruby slippers, and a ruby chain.

All of it beneath a blonde barnet Andy Warhol would’ve been jealous of. I’d give up my little finger to see how Jack O’Connor would welcome such flamboyance in the dressing room. The GAA needs a draft night, for these expressions of sartorial extravagance alone.

Extraordinary Special Olympics achievements

An incredible testament to the hundreds of volunteers that support them, and, of course, the athletes themselves, the daily updates of the remarkable achievements of the 73 Irish Special Olympians who are participating in the Summer games in Berlin this week have been — as one commentator put it — an example of the best of what humanity has to offer.

The performances of the Irish athletes so far have been nothing short of extraordinary, and a happy reminder of what sport, at its core, should be all about; enjoyment.