Kieran Shannon: The Invisible Game and The Pressure Game is on for McStay – and Walsh

There is one man down on the sideline who is in the middle of something quite unique. It’s a game unlike any other. A game which is different to the game their players are involved in, and a game quite alien to the game that is being watched and commented upon by supporters. And very often pundits too. A game that never ends, a game that bounces from one weekend to the next. A game that he always wants to win. But also a game which he realises every season will ultimately leave almost every single manager a loser in the estimation of a vast number of people. It’s a great game, and a fun game. It’s also a torturous game. And the one thing it always remains, and always has been, is the pressure game. —Kevin McStay, The Pressure Game: A Memoir (2019).

Although we’ve learned from one of them that they’ve had their differences on at least one occasion, Kevin McStay and Kevin Walsh share and have shared quite a bit in common.

The same sideline for one, including last Sunday’s in Limerick as well as for a couple of Connacht finals.

Both come from a background in basketball and have implemented some of the principles from the hardwood onto grass. And not only are they obviously called Kevin but even the titles of their respective thinking-man books published in recent years by Liam Hayes’ Hero Books stables are similar.

Each title had three words: the first The, the last, Game. The only difference was the word sandwiched in the middle. Walsh, with his fascination for the nuances of what players do away from the ball, called his 'The Invisible Game'. McStay, given his memoir was about what it is like to walk the walk on the county sideline, named his 'The Pressure Game'.

In many ways the fortunes of the teams they’re each involved with this weekend will come down to how adept they are in the sphere that intrigued the other.

On Sunday, Mayo, the county McStay for decades dreamed of managing, face the nightmarish prospect of being knocked out of the championship by their rivals of rivals, Galway, a team with a nucleus of players drilled by Walsh in the principles of 'The Invisible Game' and have had some of them further refined by the coaching of his successors Cian O’Neill and John Divilly under the eye of Padraic Joyce.

To win that game McStay and his own formidable brains trust of Buckley, Rochford and McHale must, after the shambles in the Gaelic Grounds only days ago, somehow and dramatically have improved their side in the art of how to counter that invisible game as well as being more accomplished at aspects of it themselves.

Cork coach Kevin Walsh and Manager John Cleary Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Twenty-five hours earlier then there’s a pressure game in – and for – Cork. Because it’s one thing to have a free shot, like the side Walsh coaches had at Mayo last weekend, another facing a must-make one.

Other Cork teams have fallen under the pressure of such a pressure game. In the winter of 2020 Ronan McCarthy’s team famously ambushed Kerry – not least because the manager rightly billed it to his players and everyone else it was a must-win rather than a nothing-to-lose affair – only to subsequently lose to Tipperary.

Just when it seemed they had built up some momentum as a team and some trust with the Cork public, it was immediately squandered. That is the trend that Walsh along with his fellow coaches and John Cleary are trying to buck, and one that predated McCarthy.

The pattern has even – indeed especially – extended to the league. At the start of 2016 Peader Healy inherited an erratic but talented and undoubted first division team and in their opening game blew away a Mayo team not long back training due to the late appointment of Stephen Rochford as team manager.

Their next day out Cork were beaten well by Donegal but that hardly raised any eyebrows, it being on the road. Their next outing though raised not just eyebrows but alarms. On a crisp dry February afternoon in Páirc Uí Rinn – not Dr Hyde Park – Cork were trimmed 4-25 to 3-10 by a newly-promoted Roscommon under the guidance of their newly-appointed manager, one Kevin McStay.

An 18-point win. And, as McStay would write in his book, Cork were fortunate enough it was even that close. “We should have beaten them by more. We gave away the three goals and that actually worried me a bit. Why are we conceding sloppy goals?”

You could say Cork have been trying to recover ever since. They would be relegated at the end of that season – on scoring difference. Had they lost to Roscommon by only four goals instead of six they’d have stayed up but they didn’t and they haven't been back in Division One since.

For them to get back up there – and to get into the top eight in the All Ireland as well – this game, this opposition – Roscommon – are the ultimate litmus test.

Since that 2016 horror show, the counties have met on a further three occasions. In 2018 McStay and his adopted county secured promotion back to Division One with a three-point win over Cork in the Hyde.

In 2019 they had another seven-goal shootout in Páirc Uí Rinn, and though that dead-rubber Super 8 game was a lot closer than their previous encounter at the venue, Roscommon still won by four points.

And then in the 2022 league, Cork, in their first game of the short-lived tenure of Keith Ricken, were again brushed aside with considerable ease in Dr Hyde Park, 1-13 to 0-10. That’s four straight games so were Cork have been beaten by a county that are hardly world-beaters but are hard to beat.

Walsh also know what it’s like to lose to Roscommon. In 2017 after he’d masterminded yet again an ambush of Mayo, his Galway team were beaten by a Roscommon team pulling away, by so much in fact McStay came up and shook hands with Walsh before the final whistle, something that didn’t impress Walsh. “It smacked of arrogance and was very dismissive. I said nothing but didn’t forget.”

When the sides met in the following year’s Connacht final a victorious Walsh made a point of shaking McStay’s hand immediately after the final whistle and saying nothing again. “I will say though I have tremendous admiration for Kevin,” he’d elaborate in 'The Invisible Game'. “He left the TV studio to put his head on the chopping block of county management and for what he did in the job.”

Walsh brings more than huge tactical detail to complement Cleary’s no-nonsense approach. In his book he talks of how there are three type of players: gunslingers, chess players or seagulls. “Chess players do everything right,” he writes.

“They are organised. The boots are clean, the kit is ready the night before. They are always solid and reliable but when the pressure comes on in games they can get very cautious and go into their shell.

"They might lack self-belief though, which is positive in terms of their hunger to improve but also might prevent them from playing to their optimism. So you work on them psychologically because they are wonderful characters and examples within a squad.”

It is obvious Walsh and Cleary put a primacy on chess players by promoting a grass-eating wing back like Luke Fahy to go alongside a mainstay like Mattie Taylor. But he also sees value in the gunslingers.

“They tend to be flashy, outgoing mavericks, good shooters for the posts, but there is a question mark about whether they can be relied upon to stick to the process in the last 10 minutes of a tight match.

"They can be drawn to the notion of being heroic, of being The Man. You need to show the gunslingers how to be team players without neutralising their strengths or losing them. I would never go after them in front of the group. Inevitably it backfires because of their ego. One-on-one is the only way.”

At the moment they’re smartly using a player that fits that profile in Brian Hurley. He was taken off before Cork’s last big push last weekend, possibly in case he forced matters, but he still was and is a key contributor, setting up and scoring a point moments before his departure and bringing a swagger and presence Cork need.

What makes Walsh special though is his understanding of that invisible game, especially when going up against a Mayo. Ahead of their 2016 ambush he stressed to his players how there are five channels on a football field, and different forms of defensive pressure.

“Mayo’s threats were from off-the-shoulder runners down the centre. We sent them down the sewers of lanes one and five – the sideline channels. Using coaxing pressure. They were going where we wanted them to go, not where they wanted. During the warm-up, I picked a gate in the stand around the ’45 and told the lads not to be afraid to let the Mayo man in possession go that far.”

During the week on the Backdoor GAA podcast, some of those Mayo off-the-shoulder runners, Lee Keegan and Keith Higgins, spoke about how Mayo continue to struggle against teams who adopt Walsh’s principles.

“I think a lot of top teams clocked that and then we kind of got lost,” Keegan said. “We were hitting a wall, as players we don’t know what to do: do we keep running beyond them? Kicking wasn’t a thing really associated with a lot of us.

"We struggled with that for years and even [James] Horan would say that. I think Kevin [McStay] has tried to implement a new game plan but against Roscommon and Cork we reverted back to that running game and ran straight into them and turned it over. It’s about finding that balance.”

McStay has only had a few days to find it. Both the Invisible Game and The Pressure Game is on for him this weekend – and Walsh.