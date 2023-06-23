John Riordan: The transformation of Forest Hills, once home to the US Open 

Last Friday, trying to resurrect my 20s in my 40s, a group of us took the trek out to the old national tennis stadium in Forest Hills, Queens to watch local band LCD Soundsystem turn their own decades even further back.

As a perfectly-sized outdoor amphitheatre, it is one of the best places to watch live music in the New York area. But for over 50 years, it was the home of the US Open, graced by every great of the mid-20th century.

The beautiful 12,000-seater arena was built 100 years ago this summer in a uniquely London-looking section of the borough where a small pocket of mock-Tudor streets stand in contrast to the rest of the city.

Not too far to the north - as the crow flies as opposed to how slowly the car drives - you'll find where the US Open decamped in 1978, taking up its more modern residence at the Flushing venue so synonymous with the event these days.

The US Open exploded in popularity between the late 60s and mid-70s after approval of open competition between pro tennis players and their amateur counterparts created a boom for the event and its organisers.

However, the West Side Tennis Club didn’t feel compelled to hold on to its big sporting revenue builder - they were either too conservative to modernise its infrastructure or, hopefully, they were too unwilling to compromise on the architectural jewel in their crown.

American tennis player Arthur Ashe (1943 - 1993) is congratulated by his father Arthur Ashe, Sr. at center court at the West Side Tennis Club after winning the first-ever US Open, Forest Hills, New York, September 9, 1968. Pic: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In those days, the stars had to walk an exposed path from the locker room to their court in full view of the public eye.

Down a twisting green staircase, past the boozing patrons on the veranda outside the old Tudor clubhouse, traversing the outer, lesser-used grass courts and on toward Forest Hills Stadium.

It was beginning to be a burden.

Maybe it was a mix of affinity for traditions but the club’s top brass weren’t so crusty that they were wholly unwilling to move with the times in other aspects of their inheritance. They realised or were made to realise the potential of reimagining the space for live music, an aspect they added as early as the turn of the 1960s.

The Beatles, among others, filled out the bowl with their game-changing sounds during that time as did a decade-long rock festival drawing together the acts operating in the shadow of the invading Brits.

About ten years ago, for the previous centenary celebrated there - that of Forest Hills as a tennis location - live music was brought back to a newly restored revamp of their centrepiece.

And music has been part of every summer there ever since.

The West Side Tennis Club began as two dirt courts in and around the West 80th streets of Central Park in the early 1890s. As membership grew, they were forced uptown to the Morningside Heights section of Harlem which is home to Columbia University. Tennis was following the same trend of exclusivity for the upper echelons in New York City as it was in London.

It doesn’t take a deeply knowledgeable social scientist to work out why but I enjoyed the exploration of an Atlas Obscura piece by Dan Nosowitz while trying to figure out the audio sensations experienced by tennis players in their amphitheatres.

Writing three summers ago, Nosowitz was musing on the impact of empty arenas on Major Championship hunters that weird year.

Specifically, he was asking a very fundamental question about why tennis spectators have to be so quiet and he offered up a theory that the elitist incubation of the sport 100 years and more ago illogically spat out a sport that demanded deference.

“Tennis requires land, at the time carefully manicured land, and is a terribly inefficient use of sports space,” he wrote. “At most, four people can play at once, usually only two, and the space has little use beyond the game.”

That’s a blessing and a curse for administrators who want to keep the riff-raff out while ensuring enough of the fee-paying hoi polloi tell enough of their larger circles to join them.

For a period before the First World War, the West Side Tennis Club’s growth in membership forced it further uptown and across the Harlem River into The Bronx to Van Cortlandt Park, near where Gaelic Park would soon open its doors in the early 1920s.

But they needed more and more space for their exclusive club so the unthinkable happened and they moved out east and onto Long Island, the ‘Yenevelt’ as the Yiddish word helpfully describes the absurd difficulty of a faraway place.

The club purchased land in Forest Hills Gardens with room for 64 tennis courts and the first clay courts opened as summer ended.

The stadium was constructed relatively quickly as the Roaring 20s consumed its environs and it’s a little poetic that those infamously loose days produced a venue that has now fully leaned into live events that have nothing to do with sports. From a yearning to keep us all out, they can’t get enough of us in.

As you might imagine from so many similar situations in Ireland, the repurposing of sporting cathedrals for loud summer music causes a mix of anger and angst for the neighbours forced to deal with us every time there’s a big event. We’re well-meaning but it’s impossible not to cause offence in what is otherwise a sleepy neighbourhood mostly focused on commuting and tranquillity.

The New York Times' Dave Anderson was there for the venue's last US Open in 1977. Guillermo Vilas beat Jimmy Connors for the men’s singles title, causing the latter to storm off in frustration, raising the ire of the writer at a time when tennis tantrums had yet to be recognised as an endearing quality of the sport.

While anti-apartheid protestors raised their voices outside the sleepy venue, shining a light on the international tennis’ dealings with South Africa, there was a more centralised anger brewing inside from one of the sorest losers the sport had ever known.

“When it ended there was another demonstration, this time by Jimmy Connors, who stalked out of the stadium without waiting for the presentation ceremony. At the last ceremony on the last day of the last Open at Forest Hills, nobody missed him.”

Just turning 25 as a two-time US Open champion at the peak of his powers, he would go on to win the first Open at the next venue.

Maybe he didn’t miss the old place either.

@JohnWRiordan