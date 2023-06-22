Tommy Martin: If Brady has fallen out of love, is the beautiful game truly gone? 

Nothing became Liam Brady’s time in the pundit’s chair than his leaving it.

Chippy departed with little fanfare, a qualifier with Gibraltar in the company of Didi Hamann having to make do for a send-off.

At the best of times he was never one for histrionics but then the chemistry of the old RTÉ panel depended as much on his patrician gloom as it did on John Giles’ flinty wisdom or the Dunphy fireworks.

Still, being unimpressed never meant being unengaged. As in his playing career, Brady could always cut through the noise with a telling delivery. The line that stuck on Monday night, more so than a murky forecast for the current Irish team, was his elegiac verdict on the game that preoccupied his life.

“I think things have changed with football now. I am not in love with the game anymore,” he said when asked to offer up his final thoughts. It is not unusual for a long-serving veteran to look around a chosen field and decide that the game has gone. One presumes that grizzled insurance industry executives survey their trade upon retirement and deem that the romance has gone out of the actuarial game.

And how Brady’s line of business has changed since Giles gave him his Ireland debut in 1974, and not just because he had a head of hair like a Shetland pony back then. Who can blame a man pushing toward his eighth decade if he struggles to relate to a world where Jack Grealish is the turkey, and the turkey needs feeding?

Still, it is not merely advancing years that made Brady’s lament chime. About the time that Brady was being forced to sit through one last humdrum Republic of Ireland qualifier, it was confirmed that Wolves were selling their 26-year-old captain Ruben Neves to Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia for €55 million. Saudi clubs have signed more famous players in their current splurge but Neves represents a rare case of one in the prime of his career opting to plunge into the bottomless pit of Arabian largesse.

Indeed, the fact that Al Hilal jumped in for Neves when poor old brassic Barcelona couldn’t scrape together the coppers to sign him rather sums up the shifting sands of the modern game.

Neves joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté among the big names who have presumably put aside grave concerns over being a flunkey for a bloodthirsty absolute monarchy, their troubled consciences recuperating on giant beds of sweet Saudi riyals.

For the game that Brady spent his life involved in, the arrival of Gulf dosh has brought massive disruption, in the way that a giant alien spaceship hovering over the White House might bring massive disruption.

“The outside of it, the business side of it, yeah. It’s huge now,” Brady explained when quizzed about the dulling of his ardour on Monday night. “It’s a multi-billion pound business, isn’t it? The ownership of clubs in England, the arrival of these countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia. I don’t think it’s been that good for the game.”

Although grumpiness was his trademark, Brady’s real asset as a pundit was integrity. It underpinned his various studio stances, including that time he cried foul when the production team put together a compilation of Arsene Wenger in full Ministry of Silly Walks mode. Most of us had a good laugh, he saw a stitch-up.

With that in mind, Brady’s not-so-fond farewell should act as more than the tired voice of a passing generation. This was the season, after all, when those disruptive sportswashing projects to which Brady was alluding came to fruition.

If debates about the meaning of Manchester City’s treble success, for example, could be boiled down to one simple thought experiment – what does it make you feel? – the answer for nobody could be ‘love’.

So, with a poetic brevity his hero Bob Dylan would admire, Brady summed up the current malaise. Not bad for a pundit heading out the gap. If a man so steeped in professional football – who played it so beautifully, who inhabited its inner workings, who talked about it so incisively – could find nothing in it to gladden his heart, maybe the game really is gone.

And yet there they were, sitting behind him in the Aviva Stadium, forty-odd thousand souls watching Ireland tackle Gibraltar with the fumbling enthusiasm of teenage boy on his first date.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of the Stephen Kenny years, you cannot argue that they haven’t provoked passions, nor that the manager’s convictions about what he is doing do not appeal to some deep sense of romance in the Irish football soul.

Even before Brady’s mournful goodbye, it had occurred watching the week of international football gone by that, while it was probably a week too far in an interminable season, it did offer something of a break from the grim preoccupations of this club season, with its cast of hedge fund bros and scheming Crown Princes. Watch thousands of Croatians cry fat tears at losing the Nations League final on penalties on Sunday night and tell me that’s not love.

For all its flaws, international football is a simple concept: the best of our lot against the best of your lot, even if your lot are from a customs post on the southernmost tip of the Iberian peninsula.

That gives it a certain purity, or at least as much purity as something can have when it is ultimately headed up by a character like Gianni Infantino, who keeps trying to flog it off to those same pesky Qataris and Saudis.

Of course, the heart wants what it wants. Maybe Brady’s lament is just a case of old man yells at cloud and there will be plenty whose hearts will have skipped this week at the Premier League fixtures coming out.

The point is to reassure old Chippy: even if you are searching, say, in the Republic of Ireland’s latest beleaguered qualifying campaign, as another great poet might put it, you can still find love in a hopeless place.