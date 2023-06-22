Eimear Ryan: Falling back in love with badminton

THE thing is, you have to point at the shuttle. This is a tip I was given on the badminton court recently; I was having one of those nights where nothing is going right, swinging in frustration at the shuttle and missing half the time. I was blaming the lights, high up on the hall’s ceiling, for distracting me. I was blaming my entry-level racket, bought for cheap at Elverys. Eventually I was just apologising to my doubles partner, Anaïs, for my general incompetence.

‘Do you want some advice?’ she asked. I nodded. Aside from a stint in secondary school, which is a long time ago now, I’m a beginner in this sport. I always want the advice.

‘Point at the shuttle in the air before you hit it,’ she said. ‘It sounds silly, but it actually opens your shoulders and gets you in the right position to strike.’ I tried it, a bit self-consciously. It felt like a hostage to fortune, like pointing at a pocket on the pool table and declaring your intent to sink it. But it worked. I swung and connected, and with every shot after that too. It’s funny, the little tricks that work. It’s exciting to be learning something new.

I retired from camogie earlier this year. It was a long winter of hemming and hawing, arguing with myself in one direction and then the other, but to be honest it was all a bit performative. I knew in my gut that I couldn’t keep at it; my body had been telling me for some time that I was no longer at the proverbial races. I peaked in my early thirties, fit enough and finally free of the anxieties which plagued me as a younger player, but in recent years a series of injuries to various joints meant I could no longer keep up with players ten years (and more) my junior. It was time.

But competitive sport scratches a very particular itch: it’s not easily replaced. I love going for walks and cycles and runs and swims, but I needed a game, a contest – something that involves not just exercise and feel-good hormones but winning and losing. A game that makes you think, as hurling does. A game that, just like hurling, rewards both power and delicacy. A game where it’s all in the wrists.

I started with an eight-week course in an adult education programme at a nearby school, and quickly fell back in love with the sport. I had taken badminton quite seriously in secondary school – we had a good four-woman team that went to Munsters and All-Irelands – but as so often happens when you commit to the GAA way of life, other activities fall by the wayside.

When the eight weeks were up, I wanted to keep playing. I found the Centenary Badminton Club, who meet twice a week at the Lough Community Centre. The hall that they play in is lofty – the community centre was originally a two-storey schoolhouse – but shuttlecocks still get stuck in the rafters at times. The group is diverse in age, gender and nationality, and the standard is incredibly high, but it’s still a welcoming space for a relative beginner or starter-over like me. There’s always banter, always bits of ad-hoc coaching and friendly advice, and yes, there’s always that thrilling sense of a contest.

At its best, badminton feels like a deconstructed sword fight: full of feints, parries, and attempts to outwit your opponent, to find a chink in their armour. There is satisfaction in winning but also, perversely, in being beaten or outwitted at the end of a long rally. People laugh a lot on the badminton court.

Long rallies feel like conversations, or more accurately, like rap battles or intense late-night arguments. Like all racket sports, badminton is non-contact but still deeply adversarial: you are trying to slowly, cumulatively break down the player or players opposite you. I am still very much adjusting to it all, though there are some transferrable skills from camogie, such as possessing a big whomp of a backhand.

Unlike camogie, it’s a sport with a long shelf life – where you can keep playing in your forties, fifties, sixties and beyond. In the last few months I’ve been beaten handily by players a good bit older than me, who seemed to enjoy moving me around the court while they stayed more or less in the same spot. It’s not only a sport that will help me to transition out of the camogie era of my life – it will hopefully be a viable sporting outlet for decades to come.

A friend who played football for many years told me that the first year of retirement is not so bad, because you appreciate all the free time you suddenly have, no longer having to commit to three sessions a week. ‘In year two it hits you hard,’ he said. I don’t doubt it, and as much as I’m enjoying the free time in my schedule, there are many things about camogie that I miss already. I miss the clamour of the dressing room, the quick chats you have while lacing up your boots or pucking around before the session or during the stretch-down. I miss the fresh air, the exhilaration of exercising in all weathers. And I miss the perpetual optimism: next ball, next match, next year. There’s always next year until there isn’t.

The end of your playing career inevitably results in a reckoning – did I achieve everything I wanted to achieve? (I think very few people can honestly say this.) Did I always get the best out of myself? (Again, a lucky few.) Did I have great experiences? Absolutely, yes. I have never been a very successful sportsperson, but I’ve managed to hang onto the joy of competition, and that’s a win in my book.