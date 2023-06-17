Larry Ryan: No danger here with an AI commentator

THERE was a warning shot fired this week via the RTÉ website: “AI to generate commentary at European Games”.

The machines are coming for us all, of course, and would you be any the wiser if they had come for some of us already? (A few would say the sub-editors, because the column might be in on time).

For those from a farming background, the phrase ‘AI commentator’ probably conjures even more disturbing aural nightmares. But however you look at it, it’s a startling notion that the great unpredictable voices of athletics like David Coleman might soon be double-clicked into ordered compliance.

It turned out to be a bit of a false alarm, for now. Reading on, as Con H always advised, it’s not quite race commentary being provided next week by our soon-to-be overlords.

It’s just the machines will be reading out some written reports in a voice we know: “The AI will use the cloned voice of British commentator and former athlete Hannah England to turn a 24-hour live blog into an audio stream.”

But we’re nearly there. In a world where we have automatic cameras to follow the ball, it’s not much of a stretch to imagine an automated commentator bolted on. Another cost saver.

I found a software engineer from Bournemouth working on this very thing for football commentary.

As Michael J Fordham notes on his blog, gamers are well used to artificial intelligence generating commentary on sports events. But it’s never quite authentic.

And takes days of work with the likes of Martin Tyler recording every cliche the producers can think of and then the machines applying them crudely to the action. It means you keep hearing the same phrases parrotted at vaguely suitable moments.

But the sophisticated ChatGPT engine taking over now means Michael is building an AI commentator that will freestyle through a game if you feed it the key stats. Passes, shots, attempts, goals etc.

“I managed to get a full, working proof of concept built in around a day and a half of tinkering.”

He treats us to an example of the commentator in action, delivering a plausible full-time report on an Arsenal women’s match. There are no cliches spared. “The Gunners got off to a flying start when Norwegian Freda Maanum opened the scoring…”

The machine even knows enough to chance its arm at the final whistle and tell us what we want to hear: “You can see how much it means to them as they celebrate with their fans on the pitch.”

Michael uses a “realistic-sounding middle-aged English voice” but says the tech is already in place to make it sound like anybody.

“If I had paid to use their voice cloning feature (and had the necessary permissions) it would’ve been pretty straightforward to clone a real commentator’s voice to get the authentic feeling of a match.”

So we could have Tyler or George Hamilton in the gantry forever. Of course, we could have Hamilton right now, says you, if only he was selected for duty.

We’d struggle though, at the moment, to get the AI commentator working live for 90 minutes, given the huge amount of data involved and processing power needed.

It will probably fry the earth even quicker in energy use, when eventually unleashed, but that seems unlikely to be any obstacle to progress.

So will we drive on? Some will make the case that AI is perfectly suited to the modern fact-heavy style of commentating.

The machines will not be found wanting when it comes to crunching stats and compiling biographies and telling us that Danny Ings has five in his last 13, and is the only Premier League player to score more than twice when assisted by left-footers from Milton Keynes.

The information overload will probably have us pine for the days when Gilesy told us he didn’t know much about them. At least until he had seen them play for 20 minutes, when he knew all that was needed.

For all the facts in his head, Jimmy Magee’s commentaries never became an information dump either.

We might persuade the machines to throw in the occasional gaffe, like Coleman in his pomp, for our amusement. “That’s the fastest time ever run, but it’s not as fast as the world record.”

Though we will probably suspect misinformation and blame the Russians for tampering.

There must be a warning though, for the machines, in the most common criticism of the great Tyler these days. It’s coming from conspiracy theorists on all sides now, those convinced Martin isn’t getting excited enough about the goals their club scores.

A reminder that the thing we need most from our commentators is human emotion.

How are we going to programme joy? What machine could come up with the ebullient idiosyncrasies of Marty? Can the machines be expected to pay adequate tribute to passed rock legends for the rest of time? “Ah David Clifford, as Tina Turner would say, simply the best.”

We can probably teach them to pun like Stelling: “Fowler, living up to his name.”

We can probably get the machines to pump out extravagant metaphors for every scenario, though they still might never leave a Champions League goalkeeper stranded like a jilted lover under Clery’s Clock.

But would there be a risk of short-circuiting the machines if we programmed them to count their chickens, to get provocatively ahead of themselves at crucial moments in a match?

When the machines take over, can there ever truly be danger here?

Ups and downs of loose talk

There has been a long, exhaustive search this week, but still he or she has not been identified, whoever said Limerick were “dead and buried”, as suggested by Darragh O’Donovan.

It is becoming hard to satisfy the Limerick lads, to achieve the happy medium between talking them up and down. No doubt they wouldn’t be happy either if people said nothing about them.

We will soon be all rendered fully mute by this crippling fear of loose talk. Gearóid Hegarty diagnosed this state of affairs earlier this year, where too many people embedded in GAA are reluctant to say anything in case they are accused of talking up or talking down.

“I find it funny really. I’m big into NBA and American football, and the way those fellas talk to the media, anything goes. They can say whatever they want. I find it crazy. It’s so different to our culture of the GAA where literally you can’t say anything.

“The interviews before games with the managers, it’s like a conference on how to talk without saying anything. It’s gone a bit mad. Nobody wants to give anything away. We don’t reveal too much either. We probably do the bare minimum, but it’s just the norm these days.”

It’s even leaked out to that great wild west, the message boards, these days. I’ve noticed some rigourous policing on Premier View with punters rebuked for taking Offaly for granted, for looking past today’s visit to Tullamore.

You can’t be too careful.