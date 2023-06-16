John Riordan: America’s shaky dominance of the Women’s World Cup

The runway is clear now for the Women's World Cup to dominate the sporting landscape in the US for the rest of the summer.

Both the NBA and the NHL seasons finished a little early on Monday and Tuesday respectively, crowning new champions in the Denver Nuggets and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Unless Lionel Messi pulls off an unorthodox stunt like taking part in the MLS All-Star Game in late July, his debut for Inter Miami could end up happening after the conclusion of the World Cup with domestic soccer taking a mid-season break until late August.

Therefore even that potentially earth-shattering distraction has politely made way for one of the biggest international sports events of the year, if not the biggest. It’s projected to hit two billion viewers across the globe and I don’t see why the Rugby World Cup would go beyond a billion having fallen a little short of that number when Japan hosted.

There are just over 30 days to go to the kick-off Down Under and with that clarity and increased focus, American fans and stakeholders are starting to fret just a little.

There's a lot on the line for the world champions, not just a so-called three-peat but also a suddenly vital opportunity to make more hay out of a field on which their own team forced the sun to shine.

The stage will be theirs back home and theirs alone and they'll travel across the world wearing the favourites tag with pride and the usual endless avarice. But they’ll be painfully aware of a growing pool of talent elsewhere that their predecessors helped inspire.

Essentially, they’ve created a monster and a target for their own backs. They are scared of England, of the hosts, especially Australia, of France and always of Canada. The inner circle won’t admit that publicly, of course, but having survived early scares in the group stages in 2015, they were much more dominant in 2019. The question now is whether the newer members of the squad can find that fear of loss having only known success.

There now exists a whole generation of soccer players in this country who don't know what it feels like for their national team to fail on the biggest stage, particularly the young female players who worship this squad.

They have achieved pay parity with their international male counterparts, a groundbreaking accomplishment that provides the template for their World Cup opponents who are equally their allies in all of this. And just like four years ago, and maybe even more so, they are a branding dream for every product looking to enjoy the bandwagon of the next 60 days.

Of course, by their very nature, these lucrative sponsorships and endorsements can be so fickle. Here today and gone tomorrow to the next hero.

Feeling the pressure of significantly fewer market opportunities to monetise the limelight, these players who have already achieved so much by being simply picked for the squad must tread carefully on the commercial side, walking a fine line between cashing in sufficiently and becoming oversaturated too quickly. All while trying to win a World Cup.

The likes of Sophia Smith must be eyeing up the precipice of her make-or-break opportunity with some trepidation. She is a candidate for tournament breakout superstar if everything falls her way. If she succeeds, they all will.

But part of the reason she has the opportunity to succeed is due to the injury suffered by a fellow forward, Mallory Swanson, whose six-month layoff resulted from a tackle during a friendly against Ireland in April. It should have been the Swanson and Smith show but the deep well of talent will see another candidate step in, fully ready.

But what a sad outcome for Swanson who was an unused sub as a 19-year-old four years ago. At best, her highly anticipated first-ever World Cup game and all the trappings that accompany that feat will not happen before her late 20s.

I was at an event in Midtown Manhattan on Monday night at which two-time Women's World Cup champion, Carli Lloyd, backed Ireland as a dark horse disruptor next month Down Under. The US rights holder for the FIFA World Cup is Fox Sports and Lloyd will be an expert studio analyst, a role she also enjoyed during the Men's World Cup at the end of last year.

Ireland’s Katie McCabe with Andi Sullivan of USA. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

It was a media event taking place in the midst of 36 hours of a media push which had the broadcasting behemoth promoting its upcoming month of coverage in what will be a legitimate ratings force during a generally barren time of the sporting calendar.

The North American market is obviously crucial for FIFA's overall promotion of the women's game; the US Women's National Team are going for an unprecedented three-in-a-row but don't forget that in Canada, Ireland's Group B rivals, hopes are almost as high and attention will be just as strong.

So crucial, in fact, that two of the three USWNT group games will be 1pm kick-offs in Auckland and Wellington to allow for a 9pm primetime kick-off on the East Coast and a 6pm kick-off in California. And should they win their group, the second-round game will start at the same time.

But the clear message is that nobody can afford for the train to stop there. In the increasingly fragmented TV ratings and advertising market, the bet placed on the US Women to succeed is going to create a lot of fireworks that the rest of us can enjoy.

Kennedy rocks the Garden

I spend a lot of this column fawning over the power that athletes have over us and I spent most of Wednesday evening in awe of the way Dublin singer Dermot Kennedy completely took over the city’s and the country’s most famous sports arena, Madison Square Garden.

I don’t know how he does it.

A significant amount of the capacity crowd was obviously Irish but he has crossed over for the American audience too and he might be on the verge of a truly mainstream breakthrough after a successful album and tour Stateside.

A couple of winters ago, Kennedy spent a few months here, living in Brooklyn and recording that second album.

I was introduced to him through a friend because he was looking for a soccer club to play with while living here.

Because he mentioned his stint with Crumlin United before his singing career took off, it seemed like he might have been able to play a bit so I told him about the Shamrocks, about how the club might be his speed.

We had talented players who had played at a decent level and now enjoyed a good social scene which would make him feel right at home. I mentioned how there were at least half a dozen fellow Dubs of his, a couple of whom had played League of Ireland but now enjoyed non-football commitments in New York.

His curiosity was piqued now and he told me to drop a few names. Mark Roche is a good guy, good player, I told him. Hearing the name made him much more alert now. “Rochey? I played with him at Crumlin, I’m in.”

Kennedy played a few games that Spring season and made his way to two or three training sessions in Harlem, no airs or graces, refusing lifts to games which is a lot more than can be said for so many other players who have come and gone over the years.

He and Rochey enjoyed a reunion after ten years of not seeing each other which made the whole episode extra special. Naturally, who do I bump into as we entered the Garden at the same time on Wednesday night? "He's big time now isn't he," laughed Rochey as we chatted by the box office.

There were several other Shamrocks in the building to enjoy this incredible night for a singer-songwriter who has worked so hard to reach this level. A tiny piece of his story was ours now and we all shared a sliver of pride in watching him perform.

Before his Atlanta show earlier this month, Kennedy was gracious enough to meet and greet with Paddy and Tricia Geraghty, two huge fans of his and two heroes for the Rocks having saved the club in 2020 when so many people left our city.

All these moments helped vindicate all that hard work. Our sense of wonder stopped being tired for a night and everyone who was there won.

@JohnWRiordan