Kieran Shannon: Teddy McCarthy made us all fall in love with his game

A week on and still the tributes are forthcoming, just as there’s still that sense of disbelief. Trying to get our heads around the fact he’s no longer with us, and trying to get our heads around all that he did when he was.

Last Sunday before the Munster hurling final, an occasion he himself featured in a half-dozen times, a packed Gaelic Grounds broke into a round of applause and paused briefly in silence to salute Teddy McCarthy. Although it was a line we’d all often heard either side of his passing, I found myself in the Clare End shaking my head and biting my lip when the voice over the tannoy baldly stated again how McCarthy is the only man in the association’s history to win a senior All-Ireland in both codes in the same year. Imagine. For a man to even play both codes in the same year. For him to even reach the final in both codes in the same year. And then for him to win both finals the same year, making the best team in the country in not just one sport but two. Christ, what a sportsman.

Next Sunday we’ll be back in the Gaelic Grounds and very likely the Limerick venue will again pause to honour McCarthy; after all it’ll be the Cork senior footballers’ first time in action since his shocking passing. But the identity of their opponents would make it particularly make apt and highlight another remarkable if underappreciated achievement of McCarthy’s. The first and only time Cork and Mayo played in a senior football final, McCarthy not only featured in it and won it but he emerged from that 1989 decider as the Footballer of the Year.

For almost any other recipient of that honour it would be one of the top lines of their obituary. Because it would be one of their most striking feats, and they’d be primarily or solely seen as footballers and outstanding ones as that; Lar Foley is the only other Footballer of the Year to have hurled senior with his county. With Teddy it was well down the bullet points of his resume. I don’t think our friend over the PA last Sunday got to mention it.

Maybe he was saving it for this Sunday. To remind us that Teddy McCarthy was much more than 1990 and a hurler that also played some football. That he was a 1989 All-Ireland winner as well and exceptional at football alone, worthy to be in the lineage of other winners of that award, from Mick O’Connell and Jack O’Shea who similarly lorded the skies on Munster football final day to his inspirational coach and pallbearer Billy Morgan, a singular football obsessive as Kieran McGeeney and David Clifford now.

Teddy did more than win that ’89 All-Ireland with Cork - he was the winning of it for Cork. Although that final is largely remembered for Anthony Finnerty spurning his second goal chance of the day and thus the prolonged anguish of a county, the game turned just as much on McCarthy’s refusal that Cork lose an All-Ireland final for a third year in a row and the county’s wait for Sam Maguire to stretch beyond 16 years.

“Early in the second half I knew I had to up my workrate, fight for everything,” he’d write in Teddy Boy, his fine and under-rated 2012 autobiography that we’d recommend you read or revisit. “I began to win ball in the air; if it broke, I was onto it. I was passing fluently. The scores came. I got two points myself.” And a second All Ireland, to go with the hurling he won in ’86.

Probably our favourite year of all though following him and Cork teams was ’87. The sheer number of days out he gave us back in a time when the only guarantee you’d have another one was if your team won or drew – four Munster finals in four weeks, and four replays in total when you throw in the draws with Limerick in hurling and Galway in the football to go with the more celebrated ones against Tipp and Kerry. And the sheer number of times he soared to the skies and came down having claimed a ball or sliotar – that summer alone he produced three Seánie Walsh-Brian Mullins-like moments captured for posterity on camera (and in the scrapbooks he and his teams inspired me to compile and keep), posterising Colm Bonnar, Gerry McEntee and Ambrose O’Donovan with his sky-walking prowess.

Cork may not have won any All Ireland that year and lost in Munster to Tipp in the hurling but it was still a watershed for and because of McCarthy. Looking at it now that picture of him using his hops and hips to cast O’Donovan aside in front of the thronged terraces paints a thousand words. If O’Donovan would personify the defiance of that declining Kerry team, epitomised by his late goal and clenched fist in the closing moments of the 1989 Munster final, McCarthy characterised a new Cork. As much as that team needed Larry Tompkins and Shea Fahy to make the breakthrough, it also needed the attitude as well as the athleticism of a McCarthy.

In Teddy Boy he recalled his disgust before the 1984 Munster final at seeing teammates mingling with Kerry players outside the entrance of the ground. “It was all, 'Howya, Jacko.' 'How’s it going, Páidí!' All that short of shite. Looking up to them. Beaten before the bloody gate had even opened. I felt like screaming.” In ’87 Cork, as he’d say himself, “stood up for themselves” and no one taller than McCarthy. In the drawn game he felt O’Donovan had tried to physically intimidate him, prompting him to give the Kerryman a clip in the face in the drawn game, and then blow him out of it in the replay by claiming that ball.

Maybe there were dual Cork players that were even better at football than they were at hurling. Teddy only won the one All-Star in football, and none in hurling. Ray Cummins, Brian Murphy and JBM all won two in the big ball, and at least two apiece in hurling. Yet in a way McCarthy was the greatest dual player of them all, not because of 1990 and the double, but because he was the most dual of them all.

He never gave up the football; in a way it gave up on him when in early 1996 a selector informed him he wouldn’t be part of the upcoming panel and McCarthy took no offence. Throughout the 12 years he played championship for both – beginning with the footballers in ’85 up to his last day with the hurlers against Limerick in ’96 – we didn’t know his preference and he never let on. He loved playing football with Cork, especially that crew, as much as he loved hurling with them too.

And for a period that affection was shared by the Cork public. As he’d observe in Teddy Boy, “Football always comes second in Cork. Most of the time it pales into insignificance compared to hurling. But for that four-year period between 1987 and 1990, football was the number-one priority in the county. It was an incredible time for everyone, players and supporters.” In Teddy Boy he’d let us in on which he preferred, at least when he started out, and by a distance well after he’d retired. “I just don’t like the way football is played today,” he’d write in 2012. “I will still go to see Cork and Glanmire play. I watch some of the big games on television. But if I missed one I wouldn’t be too bothered. There is almost no flair or imagination in the game anymore.”

Even now a decade on, any rules playing committee should take on board his views as they are not that of an embittered former player but of someone who was for one year at least viewed as its most outstanding exponent. Some of them may already have been; in Teddy Boy he made a case for the introduction of a mark for winning a clean kickout, the one rule change that has subsequently been warmly received. But he also called for long-range point-taking to be rewarded with the introduction of an arc similar to the three-point line in basketball, only with this you’d have a two-pointer for everything kicked beyond 35 metres.

Now that would take and encourage flair and imagination, qualities he had in buckets and made us as teens fall in love with his game and the two sports he adorned and adored.

Pure dual. A pure jewel.