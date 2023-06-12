Colin Sheridan: Rory McIlroy could have taken a virtuous stand

“Resign. Remarry. Return”

- A cabled message from Cecil Rhodes to Charles Stuart Parnell during the Kitty O'Shea scandal.

Turn your brain off for a second, the rational part at least, and imagine you’re a fly on Rory McIlroy’s wall. The news of the PGA/LIV/PIF merger has broken, and a perplexed and confused McIlroy is pacing the floor of his Jupiter home surrounded by his council of colonels, which, let us presume, is comprised of his wife, agent, caddy and a couple of close friends. McIlroy - the PGA’s poster boy and the most ardent LIV denier on tour - feels used, violated even, as he tries to make sense of the merger, and his unintentional part in it.

If Greg Norman was LIV’s sock puppet, a Nigel Faragean character charged with sarcastically shouting down the PGA’s sorry sanctimony, all the while pushing LIV’s “grow-the-game” agenda, McIlroy grew to become a Nike-clad paragon of virtue, backing up his very frequent public endorsements of tradition and history with consistently brilliant golf. You could be both virtuous and ruthless, he taught us, like Marcus Aurelius, but with a better short game.

At no point during his year-long defence of Jay Monahan and the ideals of the PGA Tour did McIlroy seem to be disingenuous. The same, ironically, can be said for the bullish Norman, who is reportedly set to be sacrificed in the unification, another “Et tu, Brute” twist, and further proof that the more you believe in something the more likely you are to get burned by it.

Back to Rory - he’s pacing the floor and he’s understandably discombobulated by this epic blindside. What are his options? Well, he could make public his frustrations, anger, embarrassment, while privately letting Monahan know neither he nor the tour could ever count on his support for anything ever again, before ultimately shrugging his shoulders and accepting that whatever it is the unholy trinity of PGA, LIV and PIF are cooking is ultimately the only thing on a menu in the last restaurant on earth. If he wants to eat, and a man's gotta eat, he has to swallow whatever crap he’s served. His only protest will be not tipping the staff and writing a bad review on TripAdvisor.

Or

Or, he could run the numbers. He could count the cost of sitting out the rest of the year on tour, playing only the majors. He could make public his disgust at the lack of testicular fortitude of Monahan and the PGA, while acknowledging the internal conflict he’s facing regarding the extent of Saudi influence (and money) in the game he so loves to play, and the moral dilemmas that interference is forcing him to prosecute. Sure, he could expect to be punished by the PGA Tour for not fulfilling his obligation of playing a minimum 15 tour events in a given season, but that penalty would be little more than what he’d find down the side of his couch, and would only become a totem of his moral defiance. Imagine him laughing at the fine, paying it in single dollar bills or, even better, in Saudi riyal, holding impromptu press conferences in which he challenges the Tour and PIF to answer questions he knows they don’t want to be asked.

Imagine major week - the air thick with tension and intrigue, as McIlroy rolls into town like a virtuous messiah, commanding more attention and respect than any player actually playing week-to-week, his body fresh and conscience clear, defiantly resolute to win, and in doing so giving Monahan and his Saudi puppet masters the middle-finger, while also giving voice to all the persecuted all of us purport to care about when talking so flippantly about human rights abuses, LGBTQI rights, 9/11 victims, Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi’s family and colleagues, women.

The tens of millions of dollars he earns off the course would ensure he’s enough turf in the shed to winter well in his self-imposed Coventry. You can have your Rahms and your Koepkas (the odd time he shows up), but McIlroy is undeniably the game of golf's one true superstar. Walking away, taking a stand, causing those rich bastards so immune to sweat to perspire through their Italian suits would be better than any fifth major. It might also give him the impetus to go and win another.

Colin Kaepernick - though heroic - was never Rory McIlroy, and proved far too expendable for the NFL to really land the punch his maltreatment warranted. His isolation was visited upon him involuntarily, not chosen by him, for him. Golfers - rich, successful golfers - have opted out of tournaments and entire seasons for much less worthy reasons than morals - dubious injury, undisclosed failed drugs test, emotional fatigue, tumultuous breakups, displaced fire hydrants - if McIlroy were to take a stand for just one year, it would signify the greatest act of social activism by an elite athlete since Ali chose jail over Vietnam.

He won’t. We shouldn’t expect him to. It is, though, worth imagining a world in which he might, if only for a day.

O’Shea a tall poppy victim

Being tall is one of those things short people often assume is always awesome. It’s not. That greengrass thinking ignores a myriad of issues conveniently ignored when it comes to The Great Debate. Amongst them are low ceilings, back pain, general awkwardness, always being spotted in night clubs you aren’t supposed to be in, and your head being omitted from family photos.

There are more nuanced issues, too, depending on where you’re from. Unrealistic expectations is one of them.

It’s 14 years since Aidan O’Shea first played senior football for Mayo. He was one year out of minor football, a grade he was dominant at — not just because he was tall, but it certainly helped. He had many other qualities that set him apart — the physicality of a man ten years his senior, for example — but his towering presence and a set of shoulders worthy of the Ben Hur rowing scene ensured expectation levels were as high as they’d ever been in Mayo that they had found someone who would go on to have an All-Star career — whatever that actually is.

This season — his 15th in green and red — he has been Mayo’s best player in a year they have won a National League and beaten the All-Ireland champions in Killarney. The day they lost to Roscommon, he was easily Mayo’s standout performer, and the victim of the kind of treatment from opponents and officials that would have others in the dock for dissent. Yes, no medals are won in June, and the burden of final disappointments undoubtedly rests on O’Shea’s broad shoulders, but his longevity and, more impressively, his ability to evolve and reinvent far exceed whatever unrealistic expectations Mayo people were quick to put upon him as an 18-year-old.

There is an argument that the only thing that will dispel the doubts about O’Shea’s true class is Mayo finally winning at All-Ireland, and as worthy a notion as that may be, it’s also bogus. You couldn’t do what O’Shea has done — what he continues to do — and be the difficult, polarising presence many far outside the circle often claimed him to be. Tall people are the first to be hit by the sniper. That’s a life tax few are willing to remember.

Soon Adeleke will be everywhere

There’ll soon come a time when the achievements of 20-year-old Rhasidat Adeleke are front page news, but for now the magnificence of her running is tempered only by a reluctance to heap praise and pressure on an athlete so young. On Saturday, in arguably the biggest race of her astonishing college career, she obliterated the field to win the 400m NCAA championship, smashing another Irish record in the process.

It seems unfair that with each performance, the expectations will grow and grow. Far from appearing put upon, Adeleke is reveling in the limelight. Still, so many are unaware of her brilliance. Not for long.

An Undisputed uncoupling

A relatively quiet week in American sports could not be lit up by an unpopular NBA finals pairing of the unfashionable Denver Nuggets and the unloveable Miami Heat. Queue some TV host drama to fill column inches and generate traffic on the socials. Last week it was announced that Shannon Sharpe would be uncoupling with Skip Bayless as co-host on Fox Sports Undisputed.

It is an acrimonious end. Sharpe is a three-time Super Bowl champion, Hall of Fame tight end whose charisma will undoubtedly see him return on screens sooner rather than later. Bayless, it seems, is becoming the third rail of American sports television.