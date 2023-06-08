Tommy Martin: Celtic fans will beware their next smooth-talking showman 

A Scottish wedding feast and the nervous young groom, in traditional tartan dress, rises to toast his beloved.

“To the person who makes me happy every time I see their face,” he shyly announces, glancing down at his beaming new wife. “The person who reminds me to appreciate the little things in life. Who has made me believe that anything is possible. You have truly turned my life around in a short space of time and I love you for it. I would highly recommend that you all find someone that makes you feel the way that I do, so I would very much appreciate it if you would all raise a glass…to big Ange Postecoglou! TO ANGE!!"

If you saw the clip of that speech shared around this week you might have hoped that the young man’s bride has stuck around longer than his beefy Antipodean mistress. For Celtic fans, there is the feeling of being a serial loser in love. It is, after all, only a few short years since that other whisperer of sweet nothings, Brendan Rodgers, absconded in the night.

Rodgers is likely to remain unforgiven longer than Big Ange because unlike the Australian, he ditched the club in the middle of a title run-in. For football fans, this is the equivalent of abandoning a heavily pregnant wife on the way into the labour ward. Still, like Rodgers, Postecoglou’s departure stings because of how he won supporters’ affections with a combination of exciting football and personal charisma, two things sure to sweep a Celtic fan right off their feet.

This week’s developments have been further complicated in our house by a first-born child who ignored generations of Celtic lineage and took it upon himself to become a Tottenham fan. This puts me in mind of the Monty Python sketch where the son decides to follow his dream of being a Yorkshire coalminer, much to the horror of his father, a gruff, working-class London playwright.

Until now, such youthful rashness had always been treated with benevolent condescension, hope lingering that the misery and ridicule of life as a Spurs fan would see him return to the flock eventually. All the parenting textbooks suggested a gentle hand rather than a reproachful rod.

Now the poaching of the father’s manager by the son’s team has given the situation a darkly Freudian hue. Indeed, with the labours of fatherhood involving occasional trips to White Hart Lane as a result of the child’s life choices, the whole thing feels akin to an errant husband shamelessly shacking up with the woman next door.

Of course – like Brendan before him – Ange was just another football manager, a man on the longest climb on the greasiest pole. But more fool us, how we had fallen again. He had seemed to ‘get’ the club. He had spoken of how his own background – his family had moved from Greece to Melbourne when he was five years old – chimed with Celtic’s Irish immigrant identity.

Fittingly for a club set up by a man of the cloth, Celtic fans like their managers in the messiah mould. They want a mystic, a seer, a charismatic leader with a nice line in putdowns for sneering pressmen. Any prospective manager has their aura measured against that of Jock Stein – the next great Celtic manager is always a Second Coming.

Big Ange seemed to fit the bill, as much as anyone can in the warped circumstances of the modern football business. In a certain light, with his stocky build and forbidding glare, he even had a slight physical resemblance to later-era Stein. Like Stein, he took the club at a low ebb and raised it up. The football was dazzling, the signings were shrewd, and no fools were suffered in the media room.

He positioned himself as the leader of the tribe, shaman as much as a football coach. After one of his team’s defining performances, a rampaging 3-0 win over Rangers in February 2022, he spoke to that wider connection.

"We had 60,000 in tonight and I'm sure a lot of them walked in with probably some problems in their life. I think for these 95 minutes we made them forget that and feel good and that's something special."

It was only in February of this year, reflecting on the League Cup final win over Rangers, that Postecoglou had seemingly declared his long-term commitment. “When people say ‘he’s going to go down the road or somewhere else with the first offer he gets’, it’s not how I’m wired, it’s not how I think,” he said.

“I am hoping that over the course of time as long as I’m here, and I think you will be surprised how long I am here, I am just consumed by what I do. That is to try to make this football club the best it can be and enjoy every minute of it.”

He was not, as it turned out, too consumed by what he was doing not to interview for the Tottenham job. Celtic fans believed the challenge of making a mark in the Champions League next season would repel any suitors. Sure, given the financial constraints of operating in a smaller league, doing so might require a miracle. But isn’t that what messiahs do?

Soon, the hard logic of the football food chain came to the door. In their rare, rational moments, Celtic supporters know that for all the soaring highs that their club can offer, drab reality is never far away. Like Churchill’s ‘dreary steeples of Fermanagh and Tyrone’, after every magical Champions League night or demolition derby, there is always a trip to Ross County or St Johnstone coming around the corner.

For all Tottenham’s persistent state of brewing calamity, Ange has made a perfectly rational decision in the interests of his career and his family’s financial well-being. But that doesn’t make it hurt any less. Celtic fans will beware the next smooth-talking showman who rolls into town. They may find more enduring happiness with some dour tactical technocrat and swear off the messiahs for good.

And someday, in our house, we might even raise a glass to Big Ange again. Mind you, I won’t be buying.