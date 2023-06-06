Kieran Shannon: To excel, football needs to stop screwing around

When it comes to football these days, what is it that we’re even watching?

On Sunday just past, we, like many others presumably, were flitting between taking in some of the glorious weather and the underage hurling finals from Thurles and the more perfunctory matter of the Sam Maguire group games RTÉ had decided to show live.

The second of the football matches was from the former fortress known as Ballybofey where Derry ultimately pulled away from Donegal in a high-scoring yet bloodless affair. We could have described it as harmless as well only it wasn’t — at least to the Clare footballers.

A win or draw for Donegal would have meant Colm Collins’ men were still in the race for Sam and their remaining group game against Derry would decide which of the two emerged from their group. But as Donegal lost, that was Clare’s goose cooked. The outcome in Ballybofey, along with Clare a couple of hours earlier losing a shootout at the Clones corral, meant that the Banner now could not advance from the group while everyone else would.

And yet that was never pointed out by the RTÉ commentary team or its analysts or host after Brendan Cawley blew for full-time. Anyone joining RTÉ’s coverage at that point would have remained ignorant as to the day’s big takeaway from that Group 4.

Darren Frehill in his post-match interview with Oisín Gallen did infer that Donegal were still through to a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final but like all his colleagues didn’t mention that it was at Clare’s expense.

When a group table appeared on our screens, Joanne Cantwell neglected to note that we now had our first team to be eliminated from this new-look Sam Maguire championship: While 15 counties still technically remained in the race, one now was definitively gone. That even if in the last round of games in the group the weekend after next Clare were to beat Derry and Monaghan were to trump Donegal to leave both Aidan O’Rourke’s men and Collins’ crew level on two points apiece, Donegal would advance and claim that precious third spot on account of having won their head-to-head encounter in Ennis last month. No permutations or ramifications or context was offered. All that had taken up two hours of prime time on national television was that Derry had beaten Donegal in a game of football and there was nothing really more to it than that.

Now, we’re not suggesting that Cantwell and Cavanagh and Whelan should have been all Tess and Claudia at the first participant bowing out of the one competition as protracted as Strictly Come Dancing, or that like Ernie and Shaq and Charles and Kenny on TNT they produced caps and fishing rods to mark Clare were now gone fishin’ just like a team that had been dumped out of the NBA play-offs.

And it wasn’t like it was major news, or a major casualty at least, that Clare were now out of the equation for football’s biggest prize. Even in the land of the Banner and the Burren, the fate of the footballers hardly registered, so overshadowed are they now with the county’s hurling teams flying so high.

But it still says something, more about the meandering nature of this football championship itself than the RTÉ team, that someone usually as vigilant as Cantwell didn’t even mention let alone explore the most basic of consequences from the game she and her colleagues had been at.

She’s hardly the first top operator to be slow picking up on some of the outcomes of a new football championship format. When Galway were beaten in the 2001 Connacht semi-final by Roscommon, John O’Mahony initially thought his team’s summer was over, that the qualifiers were only available to teams beaten in the preliminary rounds, not a Galway who he’d famously lead to All-Ireland glory that September.

This though feels different, and will hardly survive 17 seasons as the qualifiers did.

Of course it has its merits. Colm Collins himself, its first casualty, referenced a few of them after his team’s loss to Monaghan on Sunday. Teams are guaranteed championship games at the best time of the year. And by and large the games are competitive. Already we’re seeing the justification for some return to Division 1A and 1B in how competitive Division Two teams have been with Division One teams this past fortnight:

Both Cork and Louth getting within two points of Kerry and Mayo, Clare themselves going toe-to-toe for so long with Monaghan up in Clones. Even Division Three teams like Westmeath getting within a point of Armagh and Sligo drawing with Kildare have been respectable. A round-robin stage for all teams, not just the old Super 8s, is undoubtedly the way for all future championships.

But even Collins will say that “it’s a bit ridiculous” that three teams in every group of four will survive, as much as he’d have loved for his team to have been one of the beneficiaries of that flaw this year. And it also lacks what both the National League has and the narrowly-rejected Proposal B — remember it? — would have had: Relegation. You want more jeopardy? Relegation provides jeopardy.

We said at the time and we’ll say it again: Proposal B had a lot going for it. Some flaws, yes, but less flaws than what we have for Championship 2023 and flaws that could have been amended had the GAA authorities suitably respected the general sentiment of special Congress 2021 and the public support it had enjoyed in the huge debate leading into it.

And then there’s the actual football we’re getting. Such as the first match shown live on Sunday: When Louth repeatedly had 15 men in their own half before the Mayo goalkeeper had even put the ball on his tee. It made the game a contest. But not a spectacle.

For sure we’re treated to the odd enjoyable game. Think of Ryan O’Toole’s daring late goal for Monaghan in Omagh and indeed the 35 — even 75 — minutes that preceded it; how many Ulster Championship games these past 20 years have been better craic and better fare? Karl O’Connell’s equaliser in Celtic Park a fortnight ago and the eight points from play Jack McCarron kicked in Clones last weekend were also delightful. And that’s just games featuring Monaghan this summer.

But too often the fare is pedestrian and not indicative of the best football is and can be. Collins said as much in other comments he made after losing to Monaghan last weekend. “What we need to address is those long periods where possession is being held. If we can address that, we have a fine product. I’m not the smartest man in this area but something like a shot clock.”

Last week Paul Flynn and other commentators widely mentioned the game that triggered the introduction of the shot-clock in the NBA. It is over eight years ago now since it was first referenced in a GAA context, by this column days after the infamous Death of Football league game between Dublin and Derry that so appalled Jarlath Burns. We repeat: Eight years ago.

What has changed since? Some things for the better. While the forward mark introduced by the rules playing committee chaired by David Hassan has been roundly bemoaned, we often forget to mention how the midfield mark, introduced by Burns when he was the previous rules committee chair, has been good for the game.

Whoever as president he appoints as the chair and members of the next playing rules committee is critical. We often hear that there is too much tinkering to the rules of football, that the game should be just left alone, but in truth there hasn’t been enough. It needs new rules. And it needs a Danny Biasone.

Who is Danny Biasone? The man we mentioned eight years ago who came up with the shot-clock in response to that infamous 1950 Wayne Pistons-Minneapolis Lakers game in which the Pistons won 19-18, taking only 13 shots all night. “I looked at the box scores from the games I enjoyed, games where they didn’t screw around and stall,” he’d later say. “I noticed each team took about 60 shots. That means 120 shots per game. So I took 48 minutes and divided that by 120 shots. The result was 24 seconds per shot.”

We don’t know how long a shot clock in football should be. We’re not even sure if there should be one at all, and if it’d be better just to insist at least three forwards and backs are in each half of the field. But what matters is Biasone hadn’t just compiled the data, he had a picture of what constituted the game at its best. Football has never done that.

The result is that the sport and its players have become increasingly homogenous; forwards, kids, aren’t able to express themselves like their counterparts from 20 years ago could, so much so that Mickey Whelan, the godfather of the Go-Games we’ve heard so much about in recent weeks, once said in these pages that he’d get rid of the handpass, at least at underage. There’s too much screwing around and stalling.

To tackle it, Burns and his playing rules committee have to make sure they don’t screw around and stall too.