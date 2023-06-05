Colin Sheridan: Spike Lee’s flick still has Game 25 years on

The opening credits of Spike Lee’s He Got Game —released 25 years ago this month — reveal a sweeping canvas of faces and bodies all dancing the dance of a wannabe superstar, basketball in hand and Air Jordans on feet. Kids across America - black and white, tall and small - ducking and weaving, dribbling and dunking, executing crossovers against invisible opponents and shooting perfect pull-up jumpers in empty farm yards. Polished hardcourts on Venice Beach, netless rims on broken backboards, floodlit pick-up games in the projects, scored - not, as you’d expect to the ubiquitous hip-hop of the time - but to contemporary classical music, oddly apposite given the cinematic parallels of the America Lee wants us to see - part Grapes of Wrath, part Boyz n’ the Hood .

It’s a jarring opening sequence — the vast dustbowl of middle-America juxtaposed against the crude concrete of its sprawling urban morass. In He Got Game, the only common thread is the ball and the basket, and man's quest to put one in the other. The rest, as the movie strains to tell us, is only noise — corrupting, toxic noise.

In the pantheon of great sports movies, He Got Game is largely forgotten. Raging Bull had Scorsese, De Niro and Pesci mid-pomp. Any Given Sunday had Oliver Stone, an infinite budget and that speech from Pacino. Films about boxing and MMA have largely cornered the market this century, formulaic plots of unlikely second-acts for broken down stars trying to reconnect with long-suffering family, or, rags-to-riches stories of tortured underdogs who were always told they were too small or too poor or too weak to make it — each one becomes a variation on the last. Vanity projects for aging actors who spend months locked away with elite personal trainers all so social media can swoon at the shape they got themselves in for the passion project of a lifetime. It’s a trope so well-worn it should have its own category at the Oscars - Best Actor in the Unexpected Nick of his Life!

What an elite coach can’t teach, however, is a good jump-shot, not to a 44-year-old man, anyway, and that is one of the many, many things that sets He Got Game apart from all the others. If the opening credits set a scene of a disparate country tenuously connected by a unifying desire to shoot hoops, its first scene showed us the movie's two lead actors doing the most ordinary thing imaginable — shooting a basketball. One, Jesus Shuttlesworth, played by 22 year old NBA star Ray Allen, making the same shot over and over from the three-point line on Coney Island. The other, Jake Shuttlesworth, portrayed in typically authentic fashion by a 44-year-old Denzel Washington, making the exact same shot as his son, only from a prison yard in Attica Correctional Facility where he is incarcerated.

It’s a beautiful scene, poetically shot by Lee, who follows the ball as it leaves the fingers of the shooter and travels against clear blue skies until it swishes the chain of the net. No words are spoken but metaphors abound — in one sequence, the purity of Washington's shot is broken only by the outline of a watching prison guard on the roof, sniper rifle in hand. It’s not Rocky running the steps, it’s more Michael Jordan conducting a symphony.

Elements of all the tropes listed above — corruption, betrayal, redemption, forgiveness — loom large in Lee’s ode to basketball, too, but then they’d have to for the movie to have an audience. There is also commentary on race — a constant theme for Lee — the exploitation of young (black) athletes, and the darker forces of capitalism and the cancers it creates (the leeching uncle, the jersey-pulling girlfriend, the greedy agents).

But it's the dynamic between the Shuttlesworths, Jake and Jesus, that carries the movie beyond cliche, their shared moments on screen as profound and believable as Denzel's pull-up three. The defining scene of the movie — a one-on-one pickup game between the two on an abandoned Coney Island court — is to me, the most powerful scene in any sports movie, ever.

It’s made even better when you know that Washington ignored the script’s instructions to simply submit to his on-screen son’s obvious superiority and take his scolding. Instead he goes at Allen and makes his first four shots, provoking the confused and clearly irate young NBA star to dunk on the older, smaller man, both metaphorically and literally. What would’ve been a perfectly fine bookend to a pretty good movie, became a poetically profound showdown between father and son, between teacher and student, between the young and the free, and the old and incarcerated.

There hasn’t been a movie like it since. Ray Allen, a first- and only-time actor, went on to have a Hall of Fame career, and will go down as one of the greatest three point shooters of all-time. Things worked out pretty well for his on-screen Dad, Denzel, too. It’s a quarter of a century old, and available to watch wherever you binge old episodes of Modern Family. Do yourself a favour, do the right thing, even, and watch it tonight.

Horshel haunted by swing grief

Billy Horshel has won nine professional golf tournaments around the world and has amassed estimated career earnings just north of $41 million. At only 36 years of age, it’s hard to have too much sympathy for a guy who clearly has done rather okay in life.

He showed up at Muirfield Village this week as defending champion, and even if he hadn’t been playing well of late, he surely felt muscle memory and good vibes would have been worth a few shots to him, and helped him make the cut at least.

In the pre-tournament presser, he revealed he and his support team had been having a lot of frank discussions lately, especially as swing changes initiated in the off-season had clearly backfired, leaving Horschel on the verge of a golfing breakdown.

On Thursday, it happened, as the defending champ shot an opening round 84, a score that had him fighting tears in his post-round chat with the press. “My confidence is the lowest it’s been in my entire career,” a struggling Horschel admitted, after an intensely awkward silence during which he fought hard to regain composure, before ending with a defiant “hopefully…hopefully it f**cking comes around soon”.

As casual amateurs, we know the frustrations of not being able to find the baby fade or the soft draw we so easily call on at the range. In the company of strangers, it can be downright embarrassing, as you wish to prove to people you've never met before or will again that you can actually play the game. That your respectable handicap was not plucked from a lucky bag.

But, it’s not our livelihood. It’s not 40 weeks a year on the road away from family. It's a hobby to us, which makes Horschel’s tears all the more understandable. To his immense credit, he rallied to a second-round 72, despite an 8 on the fifth hole. Another missed cut, but hope springs.

De Gea's feet of clay

Every piece needs a villain, and Manchester United fans should nearly be thanking goalkeeper David de Gea that he’s making it so easy for them to find theirs. United’s inability to take advantage of an emotionally hungover Manchester City during Saturday’s Cup final was - once again - blamed on the leaden-footed shot-stopper after he gave a display that may finally force his bosses to seek an alternative. As cruel an end as it may be for the once brilliant Spaniard, he may have inadvertently done his manager Eric ten Hag a favour in the long run.

Farewell flamboyant Frankie

Farewell Lanfranco Dettori, who signed off on his last visit to the Derby day at Epsom with a victory aboard Prosperous Voyage in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes. The 52-year-old's flamboyance often overshadowed his brilliance as a jockey during a 35-year career that peaked when he rode all seven winners at Ascot Racecourse in 1996, each victory celebrated with his trademark flying dismount in the winner's enclosure. His relationship with the Godolphin stables was as formidable as any during their 18-year partnership. It ended, sadly, the same year he was banned after testing positive for cocaine use, a mistake he owned and admirably recovered from.