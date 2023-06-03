Larry Ryan: Cracking the code on Gaelic football's handpass problem

Myself and the twins embarked on a cultural exchange programme this week, beginning with a few old Malory Towers books that are lying around the house. In between the midnight feasts and trips to sick bay throughout Enid Blyton’s chronicles of post-war boarding school life in Cornwall, the lacrosse action is frenetic. It’s all, gosh, tough tackles and contests for the ball and soaring catches and madcap sprints from end to end.

So what’s this caper we see nowadays on ESPN? Lacrosse players walking around the pitch, casually chucking the ball to each other, keeping possession under not the slightest pressure. They may as well be enjoying a ginger beer.

Social media suggests people are unhappy: “This game is boring me. Seriously, over three minutes on each possession and not even a shot? This is killing what lacrosse is all about.”

Let that be some consolation to Gaelic football people. That the coaches have come to impose their cold order on everyone else too. That everywhere you look there is friction between what the punter and the gaffer wants.

The nippers also joined me for RTÉ’s screening of Codebreaker, the very enjoyable Kevin Moran documentary, and were hugely impressed by this dashing lunatic racing up the middle of the field for Dublin and intrigued by this ramshackle spectacle full of tough tackles and contests for the ball and soaring catches and madcap sprints from end to end.

It would have been unnecessarily cruel to labour the exercise and force them through a rerun of Roscommon v Dublin last weekend. They’ve seen enough modern Gaelic football not to recognise what the 70s lads were playing.

They are hard on themselves at the best of times, Gaelic football people. But it seems the sight of Roscommon keeping the ball for fully six minutes in Croke Park has tipped them into another bout of the old despair.

We have been here many times before, the death knell of Gaelic football ringing in our ears. Ironically, a movement started by the 70s legends, who copped onto this fad of passing the ball to each other, even if they employed it as an attacking gambit more than a means of winding down the clock.

For more than 40 years since, the game’s darkest hour has arrived regularly, even if there is always some kind of dawn.

In 1980, GAA Director General Liam Mulvihill sounded the alarm: “We must do something before we produce a whole generation who think that football is about throwing the ball around and not kicking and catching it. If we don’t, no one will have any interest in it as a spectacle or a game to play.”

In 1981, Cork county secretary Frank Murphy said the handpass had “made a shambles of the game” and wanted it abolished. “Irreparable damage to the game will be done if the rule remained unaltered.”

Fully 24 years later, in 2005, Martin Carney was reminding us nothing had been done. “Let's be brutally frank about this — extensive use of the handpass is ruining Gaelic football as a spectacle.”

And in 2012, the Football Review Committee hoped a surge in handpassing might just be a passing phase, but could be worth keeping an eye on. “We believe this is one aspect of the game that should be carefully monitored.”

Yet again, in 2023, we are hearing that something needs to be done. Though we may never quite get as far as consensus. Dublin great Philly McMahon saw nothing amiss last Sunday: “Isn't it crazy to think the majority of people that think this is boring and negative watch soccer and love the teams that can keep the ball, move the opposition and get a goal?”

He’s not entirely right there, since a sizeable contingent seem to find passing the ball boring in soccer too, judging by the constant complaints about Manchester City moving the opposition and scoring another goal.

But in any case, throwing the ball to each other is something soccer players at the very lowest level manage in training to encourage a bit of movement without the risk of things breaking down due to their skill levels. It’s boring enough to take part in, never mind watch.

There would be a simple enough fix, you’d imagine, to the scenario that unfolded in Croke Park, where Roscommon keeper Conor Carroll set sail from his goals to facilitate endless bouts of piggy in the middle with his defenders. At least stop those defenders handpassing it back to him.

We remember it was Packie Bonner having the ball in his hands for six minutes when Ireland played Egypt at Italia 90 that served as one inspiration for football’s backpass rule. And the traditional reluctance to import directly from soccer might be fading judging by the recent embrace of 'Freed from Desire' as a Munster Championship anthem.

But even that tweak would hardly be grasping the nettle of football's keepball crisis.

Speaking on the Second Captains Podcast this week, Philly’s former Dublin teammate Paul Flynn hoped we could finally try out a ‘Big Idea’ for football, rather than the constant nipping at the edges of the game.

He would prefer to borrow from basketball and install a shot clock. It was the NBA, back in 1954, that first figured out nobody wanted to see people throwing the ball to each other for minutes at a time.

Flynn was taking partial inspiration from some high-speed training drills in his playing days, where you had 10 seconds to score a point, or six seconds to get past the other 45, like Kevin Moran in his pomp.

But we will probably be bemoaning the creeping scourge of handpassing for another 40 years because of the crippling fear of our old friend “unintended consequences”.

There were indeed unintended consequences to the NBA’s time limit. “The mere notion of a shot clock has struck panic in the players’ minds, and rushed shots start flying off their fingertips within the first few seconds of every possession.” At least until players adjusted and reset their internal clocks.

Something similar happened in football. An instant rise in the number of throw-ins — more than 50 in some games — as goalkeepers and defenders continually booted the ball out of play in that early wave of panic.

The Athletic last year recalled the conversation on Sky Sports when Leeds keeper John Lukic did just that in the 1992 Charity Shield, played under this crazy new rule.

Martin Tyler: “Andy, I know you have strong views against this change."

Andy Gray: “I just think that is a perfect example... Is that making the game any better when you see the goalkeeper under pressure like that, just lumping the ball out of play? I don’t think so.”

In all sports there are people who can visualise a better future and trust in the inherent resourcefulness of human skill.

“Maybe he’ll pass it better as the season goes on,” suggested Martin Tyler.

Andy Gray broke into laughter at the very idea.