John Riordan: Does basketball need fixing as much as Gaelic football?

During the week on one of the Second Captains GAA podcasts, former Dublin footballer and current clear-eyed pundit Paul Flynn looked across the Atlantic Ocean for an American solution to a very Irish problem.

The discussion was of course focused on that Roscommon point, their endless passing and the zen-like acceptance of Dublin to sit back and watch until a score sent the sides into the half with an extended Rossie lead.

The routineness of the punditing class' exasperation doesn’t dilute the need for an altered framework to help improve the product and from my distant vantage point, the more measured tone of the likes of Flynn yearning for answers is refreshing to see.

And I really enjoyed that he referenced the Fort Wayne Pistons' history-altering victory over the Minneapolis Lakers in late 1950. The Lakers were reigning NBA champions and the visiting Pistons needed a drastic plan to eke out a result.

The Pistons played proto-puke football and passed the parcel around endlessly, frustrating their hosts to such an extent that they had to join them but still couldn’t beat them. The almost impressively low tally of 37 combined points racked up at what must have been a snail’s pace set the two teams apart forever. For context, the next lowest total was 83 points. There were other macabre moments that forced a reckoning between that game and a major rule change in 1954 which instituted a shot clock.

The NBA experimented with several other changes in the early 1950s to make the game more palatable for fans, more pace and fewer fouls, before eventually settling for the moon shot: a finite countdown for players to get a shot away.

It was a radical one and players, by all accounts, panicked. Instead of deploying the full 24 seconds, they were fearfully getting having a pop at the bucket before even the 20-second mark, gripped by the panic of transgressing the new rule.

Flynn, and I’m sure others, is fully aware that a shot clock in football would be an even more unsettling departure than it would have been for the much tighter space on which 10 basketballers find themselves. For one, it’s easier to define a successful basketball shot attempt as one that either goes in or a miss that at least makes contact with the rim.

Both of the Murphys sharing the air with Flynn, retired Donegal forward and All-Ireland winner Michael and host Ciarán, made the very valid point that players and managers would adapt to whatever rule changes would transpire.

And if it’s any consolation, the mini silly season leading into Thursday night’s NBA Finals Game One between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat produced a pointed debate about how to improve the modern pace and marketability of basketball.

Influential NBA commentator, analyst and former coach, Jeff Van Gundy, was asked how he would shorten the game, a sadly necessary question as we stave off our universal inability to concentrate in 2023.

He went all in, proposing radical cuts like eliminating free throws from the line until the last four minutes and making half-time a thing of the past.

“If you get fouled on a shooting foul, you just get the points,” he explained. “You don’t go to the line. And you don’t go to the line for technical free throws. They’re just points. Then I would eliminate half-time. I think half-time is the biggest waste of time. Or I’d reduce it to five minutes so you could go to the bathroom and come back out.

“This whole idea of what goes on at half-time I think is so misunderstood. It’s a lot of either praising what just happened or correcting. But you could do that in two minutes out by the bench in an elongated timeout.”

The NBA fraternity grappled to figure out if he was serious or not, agonised over whether it was actually even all that broken and needed to be fixed, and then probably landed on some lighter adjustments to quicken things up, such as fewer timeouts.

I really admired how Paul Flynn recounted his playing days and his GPA days, times when he was selfishly resistant to change in order to protect the bottom line of winning at all costs. There was a little bit of turkeys voting for Christmas (or Thanksgiving) in Van Gundy’s case because more timeouts means more advertising revenue for his bosses and more free throws means more time for him and his colleagues to, as he put it, “wax poetically about some story”.

Last Saturday, an absolute barnstormer of an NBA playoff game ended in the most dramatic way imaginable. A combined score of 207 points between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat contrasts dramatically with the nadir of 1950 that in many ways helped us get to this point where the sport is thriving in the US and globally.

The Celtics won thanks to a last-gasp Derrick White put-back buzzer-beating two-pointer that salvaged a teammate’s missed attempt. That’s a lot of jargon so maybe have a google around to watch the video replay.

The familiar truism of basketball is that most fans with a passing interest can ignore the tepid back-and-forth of an NBA game until the final four minutes when tensions creep in and the mistakes and miracles pile up. That’s probably a little of what Van Gundy is looking to offset for the impending storm of the future markets populated by Generation Z and Generation Alpha.

And maybe also his comments were timed well to seize on that moment of extreme drama which yielded one of the best narratives of the season. Boston had been 3-0 down and travelled to Miami for Saturday’s Game Six with a 3-2 deficit.

The historical odds were stacked against them - there hadn’t been a single instance over the course of 150 series where the team that went 3-0 down ultimately came back and prevailed.

White’s score made it 104-103 on the night and 3-3 in a seven-game salvo which careened back to Boston and produced the most watched Eastern Conference finals ever for the lucky broadcasters, TNT.

Their unpopular owners, Warner Bros. Discovery, proudly boasted on Wednesday that Miami’s Heat’s 103-84 victory averaged 11.9 million viewers, up roughly 21% from last season. The series was the most-watched on the network in a decade. But all of us who tuned in witnessed a damp squib, partly due to Celtics star Jayson Tatum rolling his ankle over an opposing trailing leg, thus taking away a key focus of their unlikely comeback hopes.

There is a monument dedicated to the 24-second shot clock in the Upstate New York city of Syracuse, a place more synonymous with College Basketball and its more generous 30-second time limit for offensive plays.

But back in 1954, Syracuse was an NBA base for the Nets who subsequently moved on to New Jersey and then Brooklyn. It was here that the first experiment with the proposed new rule was enacted.

The last pre-clock season (1953–54) saw teams score an average of 79 points a game; the immediate uptick to 93 points in 1955 and 107 points in 1958 guaranteed a warm reception for the new direction and stabilised the future of the sport.

Flynn and Van Gundy are not radicals in the truest sense of the word. They are worried for their sports and very aware of the shadows looming over them in the form of competing giants such as the Premier League and the NFL. As always, the goal is to spur debate and compromise on changes.

The most conservative sport of them all, baseball, finally bowed to the pressure of short attention spans for this new season when they instituted pitch clocks forcing pitchers and batters to minimise faffing about between plays. And last season they added a few tweaks to cut down on the amount of extra innings.

The upshot is that whereas a trip to the ballpark could often involve a three-and-a-half hour game - saying nothing of the absolute unwillingness of most normal people to watch live on TV - now games are clocking in at well below three hours, on average, and there have been instances of a very tight two-and-a-quarter-hour game here and there.

But you can never please all of the people all of the time and the sad reality is that these NBA Finals we are embarking on this week, which contains the greatest player in the world, Nikola Jokić, at the feet of whom I worshipped last week, will be a low-ratings affair unless by some unfancied scenario a Game Seven is forced.

There are only so many tweaks you can make before accepting that the vast majority of consumers need something more alluring than the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat.

