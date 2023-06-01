High society: The €60m value of Irish golf’s hidden treasure

FOR a sports business that generates tens of millions of euro in revenue each year, we really know very little about the true value of golf societies.

Until now, there has been no serious analysis of a segment which may be worth 40% of golf club revenue per annum. The Pitch analyses conservatively it may be worth €60m to the golfing sector.

So let’s find out the truest value of this incredibly cash-rich segment where sport and social combine with highly valuable effect.

First stop is Golf Ireland, and while the sport’s governing body encourages societies to register, it doesn’t organise or provide administration for society golf, concentrating on the club game, development and high performance.

So far, just 167 societies have registered with GI, which the organisation admits is on the low side, but even so, this data gives an important insight into the breakdown of membership numbers per society.

GI tells us that these 167 societies have 6,131 members, allowing for a comprehensive assessment and average figure of participants per society – 36.7 members – with the number of male v female players: 5,004 (M) v 1,127 (F).

MygolfSociety, a booking and management platform for the sector, estimates that the number of societies in operation is closer to 3,000, with memberships ranging from 12 to 60.

This figure converts nicely into an average of 36, which is almost the same number as Golf Ireland’s 36.7 members – however, mygolfSociety says it has data which shows that the average number of players per outing is between 20 and 24.

Using this number of 24 x 3,000 societies (estimated) we quickly establish that there are approximately 72,000 society players active across the country.

Next we will attempt to put some value on these members by first looking at the initial outlay that a society player will pay in membership fees, before assessing green fees and additional expenditure.

Based our own analysis the average price per membership of a golf society is between €30-€50 per year, so let’s settle at €40, bringing a total value of €2.88m before a ball is struck.

Then there are the outings, which GI say averages eight per year, per society, while mygolfSociety calls it as being closer to seven (at a cost of between €35-€40 per outing).

We’ll go with 7.5 rounds played by 72,000 golfers, with each paying €40 (to include novelty payments for entry in ‘Longest Drive’ and ‘Nearest to the Pin’ side bets.

In total, for 540,000 rounds of golf, or 22,500 society outings, the value of green fees for society golf comes in at €21.6m per year – an enormous stream of income into Ireland’s golf clubs.

Then there is the additional value that the outing brings the host club, which now has a captive consumer audience, who will fork out for buggies, trollies, carts and balls, as well as food and beverages, totalling an estimated €20 per player per outing, bringing in an extra €10.8m into clubs annually.

And of course where would any society be without the competitions, which we assess costs an extra €200-€300 worth of prizes per outing, which will generally be sponsored by businesses local to that particular society.

If we stick to €200 per competition this works out at approximately €4.5m in value for all society outings per year.

And finally, but perhaps most importantly for many of the members of each society, there is the annual trip away.

Some of the better-off groups will trek to popular international destinations including Spain, Portugal or Scotland, but while we simply don’t have this breakdown we’ll stick with a weekend in Ireland.

The average cost for the annual two-night, two-outing hootenanny, including accommodation and food is approximately €300 – but we’ll allow for the fact that not every society member travels, in keeping with our conservative outlook.

Even if 50,000 golfers travel, this still works out at a significant spend of €15m – then let’s consider each member pays an average of €100 each in personal expenses once at the destination or town they are visiting, that brings in another €5m – valuing the weekend away at €20m.

With all of these numbers combined you then have a society value of €59.7m, which Eoin Francis, managing director of mygolfSociety says demonstrates the sheer value of the segment, which cannot be underestimated.

“Not only does society golf inject millions of euros into the Irish golf industry, but it also generates substantial economic benefits that ripple through the broader economy,” he explained.

Mark Kennelly, CEO of Golf Ireland added: “Golf societies span every region of the island, paving the way for increasing numbers of people picking up the sport.

“They serve as social connectors, bringing people together over a shared passion for golf (and) this activity fuels a considerable amount of economic activity for our affiliated clubs.”

The numbers assessed for this piece are based on actual data, industry estimates and additional research and analysis by The Pitch.

Jockey Club chief ‘Will not tolerate reckless’ protest amid Derby fears

THE chief executive of The Jockey Club, which runs Epsom Downs Racecourse, told The Pitch that attempts to prevent Saturday’s Derby from taking place will be dealt with robustly.

The largest-ever security operation for a race meeting is underway at Epsom ahead of the blue riband event of the flat season, after animal rights group Animal Rising called for a mass invasion of the course to stop the race.

Race organisers have beefed up security at the track with an additional investment of £150,000 to on top of a High Court injunction which The Jockey Club secured last week to prevent widescale protest.

In comments to this column, Nevin Truesdale, CEO of The Jockey Club said that “the safety of all our horses and jockeys, and everyone attending this weekend is our number one priority”.

“So faced with the explicit and significant threat of illegal disruption to The Derby we make no apology for adding extra layers of security to what is already a really well organised and safely run event.

“While we respect everyone’s right to peaceful protest we will not tolerate unlawful and reckless stunts in an attempt to disrupt the racing and any such behaviour will be dealt with in a robust manner by the police.”

Up to 1,000 security and police will be on hand for the Derby, following a High Court injunction awarded to The Jockey Club last week, which is hoped will prevent chaos.

Anyone who invades the track – which runs through common land, easily accessible to the public, will immediately be held in contempt of court and will face fines and/or jail - with all convictions immediately receiving a criminal record.

Not in the race’s 243-year history has there been so much concern ahead of The Derby after Animal Rising called on “as many animal lovers as possible to peacefully descend on Epsom (and disrupt the Derby) with us”.

At its worst, the Jockey Club believes that this could mean as many as 1,000 protestors storming the track at race time. Animal Rising did not respond to a request to interview by The Pitch.

Surrey Police told us that the safety of protestors, the public and police officers is its guiding principle and: “Any criminal activity or risk to public safety will not be tolerated, and we will take robust action in response to this.”

Why consumers are more trusting of sports endorsement

A MAJOR new survey into the role of Brand Ambassadors has found that almost one million consumers trust a product or service more if it is endorsed by a sports personality.

The findings of the ONSIDE Sports Consultancy and Line Up Sports survey have revealed that a sponsorship of an admired sporting personality gives brands increased authentication with four out of 10 consumers believing use of a sports personality adds to a brand.

Among the most trusted stars named in the report include Munster’s Conor Murray and Leinster’s Tadhg Furlong, while one of the biggest achievers in the sector was a National Dairy Council campaign which featured rower Paul O’Donovan, which 543,000 Irish adults approved.

Line Up Sports Commercial Director, Elma Beirne explained that “authenticity is an important factor for brands when partnering with an ambassador, ensuring the ambassador is the right fit for the business and brand”.