Tommy Martin: The data guru is the true Premier League MVP

You would have had to be pretty stupid to argue that Erling Haaland was going to be anything other than a massive success in the Premier League, so naturally some of us gave it a try.

Yes, this Norse goal-buffalo seemed tailor-made for the ravages of the English top flight. He was big, strong, fast and had a dad called Alfie. Plus, he would be playing for the greatest attacking machine in the modern game. He would be an all-powerful Sun King gorging himself while Pep Guardiola’s slick civil service kept the wheels of state turning. It seemed obvious.

Too easy, we overthought. You see, Haaland’s brutalist attributes could jar with Guardiola’s intricate designs. He would be like Ozzy Osbourne wandering into a Chopin recital. This could all go horribly wrong!

Clearly it didn’t. Haaland’s goalscoring feats had the English football record keepers reaching for their dustiest scrolls. Various Stans and Alfs of distant bygone decades were surpassed and even the ghost of Dixie Dean looked askance at one point.

You could make the point that Manchester City actually scored more goals and accrued more league points last season when they were Haalandless and still pretending to enjoy Pep’s false nine jazz noodling.

But that would be to miss the point of the Premier League, which is about spectacle and show, and Haaland generates more of that in one mad, goal-hungry gallop than you get in half an hour of careful attempts to overload the half-space.

The application of money has long been understood as the key ingredient to football success, preferably in great buttery, indiscriminate lashings. What has become increasingly apparent is that, with so much money sloshing about, spending it smart has become ever more important.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is presented with the Premier League Golden Boot.

This, after all, was the great departure of the Manchester City project, the reason that Haaland chose to bring his talents to Beswick. Others could offer money, but none the Bond villain lair perfection of Guardiola’s Etihad Campus. Building their empire to the exact specifications laid down by their dome-headed Catalan savant has paid off in spades for Abu Dhabi. Unlike other state-funded sportswashing projects we could mention, at City the money is tamed, domesticated – it serves its master.

That extends to the large, trunked mammal plonked in the middle of the title celebrations. That the Premier League saw fit to charge City 115 times – ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN! – for various financial and accounting misdemeanours barely knocked a puff out of Pep’s party bus. Until City’s lawyers have had their say, the allegations remain just that.

Of course, like Haaland, City’s learned friends will be the best in the business and may well leave the Premier League’s legal eagles cowering like a relegation zone defence in the face of a Norwegian striker who resembles a cocaine-fuelled yak. That’s what smart money gets you.

If Haaland is one of the MVPs of this Premier League season, another sits in a palace in Riyadh, wears a keffiyeh and cites mass beheadings and dismembering journalists as his favourite hobbies. It was reported by Adam Crafton in The Athletic recently how senior officials at the British government’s Foreign Office put the squeeze on the Premier League to allow the sale of Newcastle United to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Briefing documents described the Newcastle sale as an issue of ‘immediate risk’ to UK interests, mainly because Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman had left then-prime minister Boris Johnson under no illusions that billions in Saudi investment in the UK economy were at stake if the Premier League stopped the bid.

But buttering up Boris with the promise of oodles of filthy lucre is hardly the work of a genius. Where MBS has shown smarts is in how he has allowed his henchmen to run the Magpies once they were in his blood-stained hands.

Given their slapstick past, Newcastle seemed primed to be the next big money car crash, like the celebrity hot mess the Qataris have made of Paris Saint Germain over the last decade. Ant and Dec would be appointed joint sporting directors, Faustino Asprilla dragged from a Colombian brothel to manage the team and Ronaldinho busted out of his Paraguayan jail cell to play up front.

Instead, they signed lots of good, hard professionals, appointed the undervalued Eddie Howe to coach them and poached Dan Ashworth, English football’s premier shadow boffin, to become sporting director. Getting Newcastle into the Champions League at the first attempt must have exceeded even Mohamed Bin Salman’s wildest ambitions, and this is a man who wants to build a 100-mile long city in the desert with flying taxis and an army of robot servants.

Haaland celebrates with the Premier League trophy.

But the real MVP of this Premier League season was not the Norse god, nor the Crown Prince, nor Odegaard, De Bruyne, Kane and the rest. Arise the analyst, all hail the data guru: it is time to salute the stat man.

We are talking about the anonymous figures poring over laptops in open-plan offices, sifting through the grime of numbers looking for gold. These are the people who put the smart into smart money and whose greatest embodiment is Brighton and Hove Albion, the team occupying sixth position in the final Premier League table.

A League One club when he became majority shareholder in 2009, Brighton have parlayed their chairman Tony Bloom’s ability to play the gambling odds into supremacy in the great game of football transfers. Nothing encapsulates this shrewdness better than how they dealt with the dumb money of Todd Boehly’s Chelsea, to whom they lost their 2021/22 player of the year, Marc Cucurella and their highly-rated manager Graham Potter.

Brighton took over £80 million off Chelsea for those two and got even better, appointing Roberto De Zerbi as coach and getting their laptop nerds to turn up a whole host of brilliant, cheap and unheralded talent. At this stage, their incoming transfers sound like Mrs Doyle guessing the name of an unannounced visitor to Craggy Island. Father Kaoru Mitoma? Father Deniz Undav? Father Pervis Estupinan? Father Julio Enciso? Father Spodo Kamodo?

It was similar scouting nous that brought the Bettystown Haaland himself, Evan Ferguson, to their attention a few years back and has given us pretty much the only good Irish story of the Premier League season. An MVP of the future? The smart money says so.