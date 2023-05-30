Kieran Shannon: Cork need to add urgency to spirit and talent

In all our years following the fortunes of the Cork hurlers, it’s hard to recall another season when the team has exited the championship without such a lack of recrimination or regret, certainly without it seeing Croke Park.

Twenty-five years ago a mass following from the county descended on Thurles for an old-school do-or-die Munster semi-final against Clare only to leave it rather chastened. Although by the time the returning convoy had hit Watergrasshill there would have a been a recognition that overall the season had represented huge progress by virtue of winning a national league with such a young team, it would have taken that long to fully vent if not quite process just how much the team had been schooled and outfought and out-smarted by Loughnane’s legion.

In 2003 the team itself retained such optimism in themselves that they huddled on the Croke Park pitch in the immediate aftermath of their All-Ireland final loss to Kilkenny and vowed to return 12 months later to finish the job. Just by being in their orbit that evening out in the CityWest, Brian Corcoran came out of retirement to be part of that quest. Outside that circle though, the promise of any future All Ireland was offset by the anguish of the one left behind, with even – especially – the architects of that year’s revolution subject to questioning, Donal O’Grady for how he’d positioned a player or two on the team and Donal Óg Cusack for how he’d positioned himself for Martin Comerford’s late strike on goal.

So – too – many exits have been tepid or deflating. Defeats to Galway in 2002, 2011, 2015 and 2022 all signalled the end of the consecutive managements, the early promise of each ultimately petering out with a flat display in either Thurles or Limerick to the Tribesmen.

This year though feels different. Cork may already be gone just as the cuckoo is back and won only one of their four games but not since 1991 has the county contributed so much to a championship without making it to headquarters.

Only a couple of times since the county last reached the sport’s summit has its team exited the championship with its boots on. 2013 to Clare; 2018 to Limerick. Each time they were beaten by a team that went on to win the All-Ireland but neither victor at the time could have been described as a masterful, champion team. That Limerick 2023 are and yet it took them everything to see off Pat Ryan’s men in what has to be the best game the Gaelic Grounds has known in this or possibly any other century (at least in hurling; Mayo-Kerry in 2014 might equal it for sheer drama and occasion).

Quite patently Ryan still has quite a lot of work to do. Worryingly the team has a habit of being heavily outscored in certain patches: 0-9 to 0-2 in one first-half stretch against Tipp, an 11-point swing either side of half-time against Clare, allowing Limerick reel off six points straight in the second half on Sunday. They have to acquire the art of stopping or stemming the bleeding much earlier and save themselves the bother of having to repeatedly come from being seven points or more behind entering the last quarter.

Yet it is to their credit that on each of those occasions they did manage to bandage themselves and throw themselves into the fray again.

A side without the spirit Ryan has instilled would have suffered at least one double-digit defeat in recent weeks, most likely to Limerick. When John Kiely’s team went seven points up there was a moment that you suspected or feared that either the game would peter out, and that Limerick would just have to jab away to keep Cork at distance. But instead Cork came back throwing a series of haymakers, several of which landed, leaving Limerick needing to call on every ounce of nous and energy they had to hold on and shade the final verdict.

That it was Patrick Horgan that led that rebellion, landing more telling blows than anyone, was notable. In Cork’s final game of last season he started on the bench, prompting the thought he might never start or even play again for Cork. Yet this past fortnight has proven again that when it comes to scoring, either from a deadball or from play, there is no one more willing or better to come up with it than him; against both Limerick and Clare he mustered 1-3 from play.

Another old dog, Seamus Harnedy, was similarly defiant by also conjuring up four scores from play, all points. Which is why all the optimism there is concerning the Ryan project should also include a certain urgency.

When Corcoran bumped into John Gardiner at that banquet in the Citywest after the 2003 All-Ireland, he consoled the then 20-year-old Na Piarsiagh man by saying, “Keep your head up. You’ll win two of the next three [All Irelands].” Whatever about a Ciáran Joyce getting his hands on two All-Irelands over the next three years, Ryan more than anyone else would consider it a failure if his young centre-back did not land at least one in that timeframe.

And Horgan and Harnedy do not even have the luxury of such a timeframe. There is only so much more they can give and only so much longer they’ll be around. Cork will some day win an All-Ireland again and without the pair of them but it would be so much sweeter and fitting and likely next season were they to win one with them.