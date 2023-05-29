Colin Sheridan: Spending less than quality time with Jake

“4.44am: I wake to the sound of breaking glass. The source of which I will reveal later. I sit bolt upright. I undress and seamlessly move into Modern-Dance-Tai-Chi; a freestyle eastern movement infused with contemporary hip-hop. My apartment is still dark as I glide. The blinds on the windows are motion-sensored and open at .2 mm per second to allow for night vision adjustment. I conclude my dance routine with a series of breathing exercises before collecting my perspiration from the floor, rinsing it from a cloth into my nutribullet 3000 blender. Using the sweat, goji berries and genetically modified fish spawn, I make a smoothie. I once read that Steve Jobs drank four litres of his own fluids per day. Many see excretion as weakness leaving the body, but Jobs was the world’s first true “self-recycler”. The sweat thing is next level. The circle of life.”

— An imagined excerpt from Jake Humphrey ‘A Day in the Life of Jake’ submission to MBA Quarterly magazine

THE things we do for work. I acknowledge that what I’m about to tell you is hardly the equivalent of descending a coal mine or labouring for 16 hours a day on a building site in Qatar, but, suiting up to deep dive the Jake Humphrey High Performance Podcast —in the name of research — was akin to infiltrating a latino street gang in North Hollywood. I was clear-eyed in the beginning, understanding what I wanted to achieve, but halfway through I was questioning everything, especially my own self-worth.

By the time I finally exfiltrated my body was fully inked with tattoos of Matthew Syed, and speaking in tongues like an adderall addicted Kendell Roy coaching Go Games to U-10s — “It’s bedtime, kids, We go reverse Viking, we pillage their village”.

To the uninitiated, Humphrey is the face of BT Sports football coverage who announced last week he’s stepping down after 10 years in the role. He’s also the co-creator and face of the aforementioned High Performance Podcast, a slick hybrid of Jordan Peterson’s more palatable shtick and a whole heap of other stuff you really should already know about as an adult, such as going to bed early and eating vegetables.

Production values are high on the HPP — chrome black microphones attached to impeccably oiled extender arms — and the podcast boasts the type of guests you’d expect from the top shelf of achievement — Tyson Fury, Jordan Henderson, a lot of CEO billionaire types, and, well, Frank Lampard.

Presenting football, Humphrey’s is perfectly fine. Smug, but fine, especially as his level of smugness is perfectly in keeping with BT Sport, who are basically a smugger version of Sky, if you can countenance such a thing.

The High Performance Podcast, too, does exactly as the name suggests — Humphrey and his co-host Damien Hughes gently interrogate invited guests on what drives them to such admirable success, and, in doing so, “turn the lived experiences of the planet’s high performers into your life lessons”.

So far, so 2023.

It’s when he’s by himself, however, either in front of a mic or sitting in his ”comfy chair” doing a “bit” on social media, or typing on his phone, that Humphrey reaches such peaks of cringe-worthiness and faux-enlightenment that he comes across not like an actual human being, more like a character in a Noah Baumbach movie about an under-appreciated physics professor who wants to be taken seriously as a wine critic.

First there was a bit on Twitter about how he ignored all the cynics who told him podcasts were just a fad (in 2020!) only to sell out the O2 arena with his live show.

This spring, he hit us with a post on what he calls his “3 World Class Basics” — get up early, take vitamins, make a to-do list (there followed many hundreds of words about how one might actually do those complicated things), and last week, in a scene straight from Spinal Tap, he looked deadpan into his phone and delivered a Just Do It monologue to his admittedly many, many disciples, who — if they took him seriously — immediately quit their jobs and their wives and moved to Benidorm over the weekend with Karen from accounting.

Call me cynical, but if Alan Ginsberg were alive today, he would rewrite the opening lines of Howl thus “I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by podcasts, starving hysterical naked, dragging themselves through Spotify playlists at dawn looking for a reassuring fix”

That said, If Humphrey needs a ghostwriter, he should drop me a line. I’ve already finished his ‘A Day in the Life of Jake’ for him: “4.43-4.44am: I fall asleep, deliberately holding a glass of water (French, room temperature). My sleep lasts only the length of time it takes the glass to leave my hand upon losing consciousness, and smash on the cold tiled floor. As it breaks, so does my slumber. Deep sleep is for the weak. I sit bolt upright. I go again”.

Celtics come back from the dead

On Saturday night in Miami, the Boston Celtics did something rarely done before in playoff basketball by coming from 0-3 down to tie the series 3-3, forcing a Game 7 back at the Garden in Beantown.

The manner of their victory was indicative of their entire season, as the Celtics blew a commanding lead to Jimmy Butler and the Heat, before miraculously engineering a buzzer-beating bucket as Derrick White put back a failed three-point attempt just as the Jumbotron above him went red to indicate the game — and the Celtics season — was over.

Had Miami held on, they would’ve advanced to meet the Denver Nuggets in as novel an NBA Finals as we’ve had decades. Instead, White’s heroics have now set Boston up for a winner-takes-all showdown tonight.

While all the momentum is with the Cs, their erratic form would suggest the most Celtics thing to happen would be for them to collapse in front of their home crowd and slump to a blowout loss to a Heat team led by Butler and Eric Spoelstra, a two-time championship winning coach, who will undoubtedly be smarting at his team’s collapse.

Whatever the result, expect an epic reaction — either triumphant or tragic — from Boston fans, who typically treat season-ending wins and losses more emphatically than any other city or fanbase in American sports.

It’s almost worth setting your alarm to get up and watch the mayhem.

Block’s fall from grace

Icarus, thy name is Michael Block, who went from Tin-Cup hero of last weekend’s US PGA after making an ace and a top-15 finish, to missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth’s famed Colonial Country Club, shooting 81 and 74.

Block’s poor showing gave much oxygen to the haters he quickly collected after he claimed — post PGA — on the RipperMagoo podcast (those bloody podcasts!) that the only difference between himself and Rory McIlroy was distance off the tee.

Life, as they say, came at Michael fast in Fort Worth.

Inspiring some interest

The Central Statistics Office could do with commencing Monday morning briefings on where exactly we are with the Gaelic football championship, after another weekend of random matches being played at even more random times and — in the case of the Cork v Louth tie — played in secret.

A venn diagram and a graph detailing projections and future growth would go a long way to inspiring a little interest in a competition that still feels a month off mattering.