Tommy Martin: Days like Sunday make everyone wistful for wilder, simpler times

Noel McGrath was in nostalgic mood at full-time in Thurles last Sunday, but then he had just watched his kid brother stroke over the equalising point in Tipperary’s barn burner with Limerick.

“Who doesn’t love this?” Noel said, cradling the man of the match crystal in the early summer drizzle. “It’s a throwback to the mid-2000s when you had packed stadiums and Munster Championship matches with everything on the line. This is the exact same now so I don’t think anyone will be complaining. We’ll dust ourselves down tonight and tomorrow and we’ll go again.”

It wasn’t just McGrath whose mind, in those breathless post-match moments, reached for glories past. Limerick manager John Kiely surveyed this Sunday’s game with Cork, most likely a bareknuckle fight to the death, and declared the whole scene “proper Munster championship stuff now.”

With manager Liam Cahill banished to the naughty step, Tipp’s tuppence worth came from selector Declan Laffan, who echoed the general mood. “It was real, proper Munster championship hurling. It felt a bit like the old days – big crowd, tremendous atmosphere, wonderful occasion to be involved in.”

On a day when everything was contested, finally there was unanimity. This had been, not just Munster championship hurling, not just proper Munster championship hurling, but real, proper Munster championship hurling, which, you are expected to infer, is as good as anything gets.

It wasn’t just the protagonists who were tuned into the deeper vibe. Anyone in the 37,000-odd crowd at Semple Stadium could feel it. This was the second-biggest non-Munster final crowd of the round robin era. When GAA championship matches get big crowds like that, most of them are not attuned to the intricacies of championship structures or permutations. They turn up because there’s something on the line, as if someone on the county board has sounded a deafening hunting horn to summon the tribe.

I know this because I am married to one of them, one of these people who don’t read the sports section, don’t know really any of the players, are not quite sure what any of it means but, nonetheless, know they should be there. To describe her as a Limerick bandwagon jumper would be an insult to the tireless dedication of true bandwagon jumpers. It’s more that she follows the bandwagon at a safe distance, like a cop tailing the bad guys around the streets of LA.

Like a sort of hurling Forrest Gump, she was there in the background for the collapse against Offaly in 1994, the Munster final defeat to Waterford in 2007 (big Dan’s hat trick) and the shock All-Ireland semi-final win against the same opposition that year (the final clashed with Electric Picnic, soz). And of course, 2018 and all that, when the Galway man sitting beside her in the Hogan Stand said that Kyle Hayes was something else and she just nodded politely, almost but not quite sure he was referring to one of the players and not randomly telling her about his favourite singer-songwriter or something.

But she knows enough to know what real, proper Munster championship hurling looks like and that was it on Sunday. The hordes of young ones on Liberty Square with jerseys tucked into jeans, lads with skin fades looking for mischief and rousing doggerel blasting out of the pubs. Pint bottles of Bulmers stewing in the sun. The father of the family in front of us in the Old Stand opening some kind of tin foil Tardis that reveals an improbable mountain of ham sandwiches contained within. An endless rolling cacophony for 70 minutes. Belting and skelping and unrelenting action. Middle-aged oafs from both counties bellowing obscenities at the referee.

Afterwards we met up with the rest of her family under the stand and as the Dublin cousins rolled around wrestling with their Limerick counterparts, the adults and their appendages were happy enough with the draw given where Limerick are at. Married in to the wider family is Andrew O’Shaughnessy, the great corner-forward on the 2007 Limerick team, now with little ones at his heels instead of blood-thirsty full-back lines.

Tipp were so up for it, do you think they smelled Limerick blood? No, it’s always like that against them. That’s how he remembers it and, having taken three games to beat them in 2007, back in the throwback days that Noel McGrath talked about, he would know all about it. It’s all on Cork in the Gaelic Grounds now, and everyone seems happy with that, as if that’s how it should be, only right and proper.

Why do days like Sunday summon up the ghosts of the past? What was it in the amiable aftermath of the draw that made everyone wistful for wilder, simpler times?

Maybe the common understanding between the men on the pitch and on the side-line and those in the stands was that when something is this special you have to say it, over and over again, just to remind everyone.

Even the fair-weather fan knows that the GAA is engaged in a process of tearing up competitions and building them up again, like some communist regime collectivising grain farms to boost productivity. They are trying to move with the times and keep the players and the sponsors and the media happy, give the people what they think they want.

There is the football scene with its weird lurch from excellent league competition into humdrum provincial championships and then on to its current stage which features tonnes of group matches in two competitions that people haven’t quite got their heads around yet. Meanwhile everyone is agreed that the Leinster hurling championship is congenitally underwhelming, and now people are talking about getting the lump-hammer out to the whole thing again, with some sort of open draw being suggested by some as the best solution.

In such a climate there is the understandable urge to preserve and protect something that is this good, that has jeopardy and passion and traditional rivalry, especially when the glory days of the Munster hurling championship are not mythical and distant but are alive and can be touched here in 2023 on a warm and damp Sunday in Ennis or Thurles or Cork. The round robin took a bit of the sting out of it, like lowering the fences at Aintree a smidge, but okay, it doesn’t need any more tinkering around with than what has already been done.

As Noel McGrath says, it’s all on the line. Who doesn’t love this?