Kieran Shannon: Vulnerable Limerick showing signs of slippage

This time they’ve let it go right down to the wire.

The first year we were treated to the round-robin provincial hurling championships coincided with the equally brilliant novelty of Limerick winning an All-Ireland and that season and every subsequent one there’s been a round-robin John Kiely’s men have managed to secure their ticket for the All Ireland knockout stages with a group game to spare.

When they visited Ennis in 2018 only neighbouring bragging rights and a spot in the Munster final were on the line. In 2019 and 2022 they didn’t even need a result in their last round-robin game to reach the provincial showpiece, their respective games against Tipperary and Clare being more dead-rubbers than dress rehearsals ahead of facing the same opponents a fortnight later with silverware on the line. In short, they didn’t need to win any of those last group games to prolong their season, which possibly explains why they didn’t. Winning could wait and silverware would duly follow: in the form of an All-Ireland in ’18, a Munster title in ’19, and both in ’22 to go with similar doubles in the covid-hampered years of ’20 and ’21.

This year though it’s completely different. Not only is it the first time they’ll play their last group game at home rather than on the road but they’ve to win it. Which is why the TUS Gaelic Grounds next Sunday should be close to capacity for the first time since 44,000 crammed in there to witness Limerick steamroll Tipp in the Munster final four years ago.

Cork will head there looking to prolong a streak of their own, albeit one hardly as impressive or as lauded as Limerick seeking a fourth consecutive All-Ireland. While terms like ‘consistent’ or ‘formidable’ are hardly what you would associate with Cork over the past half-decade or more, they are, along with Limerick, the only Munster county to have always emerged from the province whenever there’s been a round-robin championship.

The Rebels, for all their supposed flakiness, also have a habit of winning at least one road game every summer, like when they last played Limerick in Limerick back in 2019. So as strange as it may have initially sounded, Jackie Tyrrell was right on Sunday night when he said on RTÉ that Pat Ryan at the outset of the championship would have killed to have the opportunity Cork are now presented with. Win and they’re not just through to the knockout stages of the All-Ireland – they’ll have knocked Limerick out. With them out of the way, who would you fear stopping you going all the way yourself?

For the first time in years you’d now pick the field over Limerick themselves to win the All-Ireland. Everywhere you look there are signs of slippage.

For the first time since Kiely’s rookie year as a manager, they’ve gone two consecutive championship games without a win. It’s now nine games since they last beat a team by more than a goal in championship.

They’re still a ridiculously-hard team to beat or even score a goal against – Peter Duggan’s strike last month is the only goal they’ve conceded in their last six league or championship games – but at the other end scores are harder to come by.

Gearóid Hegarty in his previous five Munster championships has scored 1-10 (last year), 0-5, 0-9, 1-6 and 1-4, an average of 2.38 points per game. This summer so far he has scored a mere point over the course of three games.

Cian Lynch is the same, when in 2020 and 2021 he was averaging 2.5 points a game.

They don’t have the same spread of scorers either. Although Diarmaid Byrnes continues to fire over scores from frees and play – last Sunday against Tipp was his 23rd consecutive championship game being on target at least once – Declan Hannon has only scored a point so far this summer; last year he was good for a point in five of his team’s seven games. Kyles Hayes has yet to get off the mark.

In midfield neither Darragh O’Donovan nor Will O’Donoghue have yet to contribute a score in championship; the previous two championships they as a combination chipped in with 1-12 over their 11 games, an average of 1.36 points a game. Not much, but still indicative of the threat the team used to carry from everywhere – and how teams are literally and figuratively getting closer to them and closing them down.

Even Aaron Gillane, while scoring either six or seven points a game so far, has yet to score more than three points from play, when last year he hit that threshold in four of his team’s seven games.

Only Seamus Flanagan (3-4) and Tom Morrissey (0-9) are the regular starting forwards matching their usual standards and scoring rates.

An encouraging sign from last Sunday was the display and scoring return of Cathal O’Neill as he notched five points from play. Whenever Dublin were consistently winning All-Irelands they were continuously replenished with new faces and especially scoring threats. In 2013 Paul Mannion and Ciaran Kilkenny broke into the starting lineup. In 2015 Dean Rock finally became a regular starter. In 2017 then both Con O’Callaghan and Niall Scully emerged, more than offsetting any slippage Bernard Brogan, Diarmuid Connolly and Paul Flynn were undergoing.

Limerick have had no such conveyer belt, instead more resembling the previous Munster team – the Cork team of the mid-noughties – that reached four consecutive All-Ireland finals in consistently turning to and selecting the same players. For O’Neill to emerge as a key go-to man, rather than a mere supplementary player, is just the kind of renewal Limerick need.

And we also have to remember the men he’s surrounded by. The last time this Limerick team lost a do-or-die game was the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final. Since they’ve won three Munster finals, three All Ireland semi-finals and three All Irelands finals. Even last Sunday through sheer belligerence they refused to lose. So, just as Cork might sense blood, Limerick will be prepared to shed some.