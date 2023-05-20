Enda McEvoy: Nowhere have the boats lifted higher than in Clare

It’s only mid-May and one barely knows where to start.

Mild surprises (Limerick v Waterford). Actual surprises (Limerick v Clare). The head that’s worn the crown for the past three years suddenly, staggeringly, looking uneasy.

A Munster championship that’s already better than its awful 2022 iteration, albeit anything less would be unconscionable.

Controversies over head-high tackles.

People going gaga over GAAGO, to the extent that none other than Reggie from Blackrock Road and the boys in the Royal Cork were moved to furnish their tuppenceworth. This is how far-reaching and all-consuming the episode became. Cripes.

The concomitant kind of Sunday night Sermon on the Mount from Dónal Óg that would merit the adjective ‘impassioned’ were it not for the small matter that that would be a tautology; Dónal Óg doesn’t do non-impassioned. (Have Roy Keane and himself ever been seen in the same room together?) And his peroration did contain a highly amusing reminder that this, despite the trojan work of the marketing industry in trying to convince us otherwise, is not in fact Rugby Country.

The certainty that one big head will roll in Munster.

Loads of goals. Yay.

Not a single bloodless shootout where two teams of skilled robots with laser guns rack up 30 points apiece from their half-back lines. Double yay.

It’s been happening on a grand scale. All we need now is a troika of chattering clerics, a heap of sheep, a long evening meeting of the Munster Council and suddenly we’ll be back in high summer 1998.

You’ve been told here before that, to paraphrase Macaulay, there are few sights so ridiculous in Irish life as the sight of politicians pontificating about sport. So the effusions of the Taoiseach and Tánaiste about the depredations of pay per view can be taken for the nonsense they were, although in this instance we’ll give Micheál a break. Even Nemo Rangers folk are allowed to talk hurling every now and then.

In any case, any time that hurling raises its voice, whatever the reason and the context, is an occasion to be welcomed.

Think about it. For tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, of folks of all ages it is less a sport, less a pastime, less even a passion, than it is a way of life. As a matter of course they go training or take under-age teams or travel to matches. (Over 33,000 spectators at Limerick/Clare, over 35,000 at Cork/Tipp. Monster figures.) Such activities come to them as the most natural, intuitive things imaginable, yet these people – in other words, us - exist without noise or fuss under Official Ireland’s radar, away from the camera, almost like some species of exotic bird scared of human beings.

Their sport seldom enters the national discourse. Whatever controversy or faux-controversy that, however fleetingly, gives hurling relevance and importance and headlines is consequently to be welcomed. It shows that it matters.

To Sunday, when none of the quartet down south can afford to lose and Limerick can afford it even less than the other three can. It’s a 13/2 shot their summer will be over by teatime on the penultimate day of the provincial championship. Now that’s what you call jeopardy.

Two months ago when the sides met in the National League semi-final the pressure was on Tipperary to reveal the contents of Liam Cahill’s fridge. They didn’t have to win; they did have to demonstrate they were capable of laying a glove on the MacCarthy Cup holders.

Here the pressure is on Limerick to show what they have in the fridge. Or, perhaps, have left in the fridge.

Their hunger. Their relentlessness. Their focused aggression, with the hits tailored to measure as opposed to slightly and gratuitously late. Their punch. And if not their punch, because time abrades the force of even the most fearsome of right hooks, then at least the other items.

No less critical a necessity is demonstrating that their panel depth is real as opposed to illusory.

Youngsters can shine and usually do when parachuted into a winning team, as Limerick’s have, precisely because the tide has risen and they don’t have to do much. It’s their colleagues who are driving. All that’s incumbent on the new guys is to strap in and play their position.

Here and for the remainder of the competition the champions’ bench men will be obliged to do more than that.

The absence on the one hand of Seán Finn, who’s not quick but is never in a hurry, is balanced by the absence on the other of Jason Forde, to whom a similar remark applies. But Finn’s loss is likely to be heavier on the grounds that it will inhibit, however slightly, the champions’ ability to work the sliotar out of defence in those familiar patterns, like attack helicopters assuming formation.

Cian Lynch hasn’t got going yet. It can happen to the very best.

Noel McGrath has, although the wave of hosannas showered on his performance against Cork was mildly amusing. Did people not realise that McGrath arrived fully formed in 2009 and has been playing the same game since?

Granted, he’s more important now – not just to his county but to the sport itself – than he ever was. At a time when hurling has never been faster and everyone else is turning themselves inside out trying to hurry things up, McGrath strives to slow them down. When everyone else is busting a gut to view the action in close-up, McGrath views it in landscape.

We can believe that Cahill has learned from the league semi-final, particularly in terms of not allowing the enemy half-back line to construct a platform from which everything will flow.

Sunday may be a day when Nickie Quaid is called on to be particularly brilliant. Might the underdogs score three goals? Absolutely. Might they score none? Ditto. Will three goals win it for them? Probably but not definitively.

We can equally believe it will be an afternoon where Limerick, having had three weeks for R and R, purge the dirty petrol and where their summer really and belatedly begins.

Talking of Seán Lemass (weren’t you paying attention?), nowhere have the boats lifted higher of late than in the Banner.

What an electrifying few weeks. Even their defeat in the Munster U20 final, where they hit 1-21 in losing by two points, had an echo of glory about it.

Clare have reconstituted themselves admirably, and admirably speedily, at under-age level on foot of a quiet revolution that entailed thoughtful and diligent work in raising standards in S&C, nutrition and, above all, coaching. The proper skills being coached, the proper coaches coaching them. No child left behind.

(Which counties have the best underage coaches and best underage coaching set-ups? Which counties have well meaning lads doing the coaching because, well, someone has to? Now there’s an article for a winter Saturday.)

Nor could they possess a better front of house man than Brian Lohan. Fair enough, as a Clare player you couldn’t allow yourself give anything less than 200 per cent for the man, but in his fourth season Lohan continues to elicit high-class displays. A happy democracy with total buy-in from the players but no question as to the identity of the boss.

When John Kiely gets around to doing his memoirs it’ll be intriguing to see if he reveals anything about a possible pact concerning Tony Kelly that Limerick had prior to last year’s Munster final, not with Faust but with themselves. To wit, allowing Kelly do as he chose within certain parameters.

Imagine the calculus. We won’t be able to contain this lad, not completely, but we’ll confine him and prevent the blaze spreading and that will probably do it.

It just about did. Of Clare’s bottom line of 0-29 Kelly hit 0-7 from play and David Fitzgerald 0-5. Two Oscar-worthy performances in the leading and best supporting roles, except the scoring return from the remainder of the cast was insufficient to get them over the line.

When the sides met last month Kelly contributed 0-4 of the 1-24. And that was fine because this time there was a spread of scorers: Peter Duggan with 1-1, six others with 0-2 apiece.

On another day against Tipperary, moreover, Clare’s 3-23 - 1-4 from Aidan McCarthy, two goals from Mark Rodgers, three players with 0-2 each and four more, Kelly included, with 0-1 each – would have done the trick.

The scores, then, are coming from all angles. Not only that, Limerick having finally been upended, Clare could not have wished for more fitting – ie more vulnerable - post-prandial opponents than Waterford, the more so with a fortnight’s recovery time in the interim.

Was Páirc Uí Chaoimh two weeks ago a good point for both Cork and Tipp? Or a better point for the former than it was for the latter? The answer is so nebulous that the fog won’t have dispersed till the end of the round robin.

Nonetheless we can fairly say that from a Leeside perspective it was a better result than it was a performance, and nothing wrong with that either. Nor was the turnaround brought wholly about by Cork’s fighting spirit, hurling being so random a sport that Stuff Happens, but their gutsiness was clearly a factor.

If this ultimately was a point won against the head it wasn’t fortunate and it didn’t just happen. They made it happen, for which Pat Ryan had every right to be pleased.

He even had a right to be less than furious about Tipp’s first goal, given that Cork got bodies around Gearoid O’Connor and made him sing for his supper instead of waving him through as would have been the case in the past.

The loss of Robbie O’Flynn’s pace and penetration will be less of a handicap in Cusack Park than it would be in Semple Stadium. That said, three of Sunday’s starting forwards - Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan and Conor Lehane – started against Clare at Croke Park ten years ago. For all the trio’s myriad and varied virtues, that’s too many.

By way of a sidebar there are activities in Leinster this weekend. They revolve around Nowlan Park, where one hopes that Dublin, having enthroned themselves in the back seat of the car by virtue of their gaiscí against Wexford, will not again freeze at the sight of the striped jersey. Imagine them requiring a result against Galway next week or depending on Kilkenny to get a result in Wexford Park. They’d prefer not to have to.

For the moment Limerick remain Limerick. As long as they do so they have at least one more big performance against Tipp left in them. As for Clare, they have more than one big performance left in them.