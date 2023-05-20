Spike O'Sullivan: Three reasons why Katie's been invincible - and one why that may change

I know that thanks to my skincare routine, I’d still pass for for 21 or 22 but I’m going to be 39 in a couple of months. And yet here I am, for the first time in my life - most of which has been spent in, around or very close to a boxing ring - paying to go see a fight.

It’s that kinda week for our sport — and our country.

Listen, I’d have preferred to have kept my hand in my pocket and was confident I was going to be given a nice cushioned seat ringside. When that didn’t happen I dropped Eddie Hearn a line. We go way back but Eddie clearly has way too much on his plate because he didn’t even reply to me.

So, I’ve forked out a wedge for a great vantage point just a couple of rows back to watch a little bit of history this weekend. I know the 3 Arena well. I had one of my absolute favourite KOs there. But on Saturday night the place is going to witness something truly special and I had to be there.

Katie Taylor’s homecoming is a long, long time coming. Pro boxing nights like these have been long, long gone from Ireland. Katie has been relentless in her mission to fix both of those things in one fell swoop and after all the cribbing about Croker, here we are.

I’ve written before about how long I’ve known Katie and what an absolute privilege it has been to watch her change the world these past two decades. Saturday night is a fraction of the reward she deserves for everything she has done for boxing, for women’s sport, for herself and her family and her country. But in true Katie style, she’s celebrating by stepping into an absolutely daunting fight.

She’s stepping up to meet Chantelle Cameron on Cameron’s terms — at light welterweight with all six straps on the line. Katie has faced a thousand tough challenges already and come out the other side. In seven years as a professional boxer she has been invincible. I wanted to take a look at why I think that is — and why Cameron could just be the one to change that…

Mind over matter, mind over everything

She has her money made, she has her legacy cemented and her trophy cabinet has been made and remade enough times by now, surely. But Katie Taylor is still driving on. Why? Because every fibre of the woman is driven. It’s how she’s made, how she was always made.

Her determination to win, her desire to be the very best at what she did was visible the first time I met her when we were still in our teens on Ireland amateur teams. Katie was always the only girl on the teams but that wasn’t the first thing you noticed. You noticed her hunger first. And that’s carried her through 25 years of this craic now.

You look back at her unbeaten run since turning pro in 2016 and there have been a few deep waters that she’s found herself in. The deepest of all were in New York last year when Amanda Serrano looked to have Katie beaten. To thousands inside Madison Square Garden and most people watching, Katie’s 0 was about to go.

TEST: Amanda Serrano lands a punch on Katie Taylor. Pic: INPHO/Gary Carr

Cameron will be the 22nd woman to step in opposite Katie as a pro. Surely by now, she’s aware that she doesn’t only have to beat Katie’s body, you have to find a way to defeat her mentally too. That still feels like the biggest ask.

An obsession of a lifetime

I know things ended very messily between Katie and her father Peter and it took a huge toll on her at the time. I’m glad to see they seem to be on better terms these days. Those early days with her dad and her brother played a huge part in making Katie into all that she became. Foundations and fundamentals, you’re going nowhere without them.

But the thing about Katie is how relentless she has been building on those blocks, constantly improving, learning something small that may make a major difference. Having come to pro life late, she’s constantly building on her physicality. You look at her now and have to try hard to remember how she looked in the amateur days. She’s in incredible shape.

Technically, she has never stopped improving either. People have raved about her boxing skills for forever. But not enough people have noticed how much more skilled she has become. Her footwork, which has always been unreal, is even better now. Herself and Ross Emanate seem to make such a great team and those foundations are even now still being built upon. She’s obsessed with improvement, staying invincible in the process.

Blazing the trail

I think we forget that by being the game-changer that she was, Katie was always way out in front. There were times when the detractors would have harsh words about how few truly elite options were out there for competition and you’d find yourself kinda agreeing.

Bit by bit the rivals have raced to make up ground. (I’ve mentioned it here before but I do think Claressa Shields has overtaken Katie in terms of pound-for-pound pedigree in the women’s game.) But much as it might have felt like they were catching up with Katie, she was A) still improving and B) further cementing her legend. And in boxing, stuff like that matters.

The greatest fighters all had an aura about them. They didn’t just walk in like that. It was built over time. And when you got in there against them you had to beat the myth as much as the man or woman. Do judges buy into that too? Absolutely. Katie has had a couple of decisions go her way because of who she is and what she’s done. That shit is earned.

But she’s absolutely up against it

Serrano’s injury robbed us of the rematch that would have sold out Croke Park. No matter how Saturday goes, it looks like that will still come to pass later this year. But in Serrano’s place steps Cameron. Unbeaten herself in 17 fights, she’s been a light-welter title holder for three years.

She’s more comfortable at the weight, is three inches taller and has a three-inch reach advantage. These are all serious edges to have. In Jamie Moore, she also has a coach who really knows what he’s doing.

DANGER HERE: Chantelle Cameron and her trainer Jamie Moore. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cameron will also be hungrier in one key way — she doesn’t have the financial security that Katie has but Saturday could be the start of a windfall. Even though Katie is technically the challenger she is the forever champion of women’s pro fighting. In people’s minds, beating Katie is the biggest thing you can do in women’s boxing. It’s a hell of a carrot.

Ultimately, I suppose, I have to put my money (whatever’s left of it after buying my golden ticket) on the table. What way will it go?

Katie is the better boxer but, like I said, doesn’t have a lot else in her favour. Take the physical advantages and add in the age factor. Late on against Serrano, who was just two years younger than her, Katie reached a level of exhaustion we’d never seen. Cameron is two years younger again. I think Cameron and Jamie Moore will look to tire Katie out and hope to stop her late on.

But even later in years and up a weight, Katie is still Katie. She has that boxing ability and when that becomes less of a factor, she’ll turn to her iron will. Heart and guts played a huge part in getting her here. They’ll play the key part on Saturday.