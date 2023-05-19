John Riordan: Celebrating the ups and downs of our Cosmopolitan century

It was a Shamrocks Sunday afternoon in Queens, about seven or eight Springs ago, and one of our home games had ended a little more tensely than the norm. Which is saying something.

That year’s campaign would culminate in a promotion season, dragging our first team out of the mire of Division 2 of the Cosmopolitan Soccer League and up to the top tier of one of the oldest amateur soccer leagues in America, not to mention probably the largest and most successful.

That elevated level of football, where most clubs slipped illegal envelopes of cash into the paws of their journeymen talents, would provide a daunting task for a club of our size.

But there was relief too in the knowledge that we would soon be leaving behind the madness of the lower tiers where anything and everything was possible.

This was one of those days. It was a new rivalry with a similarly fast-rising club, one which had been manifested out of a split with their chief rivals. Highlights of our tumultuous relationship was a long Saturday evening on Roosevelt Island where our reserves’ commanding 4-0 lead in a State Cup first round game was threatened by the opposition’s tactic of kicking almost all of our balls into the East River.

The rule is that the home team needs to provide a minimum of three match balls. Less than that standard leads you down the road to abandonment or a forfeit. As our supply of footballs diminished, floating off to Lower Manhattan, we needed to channel the cynical spirits of West Germany and Austria at World Cup '82 and pass the last surviving ball harmlessly across the back four to contain the danger.

Our right back missed the memo and embarked on a needless foray up his wing and deep into their half. Their goalkeeper rushed out to dispossess him as violently as he could, hoofing the ball towards the river. A tree got in the way and we all survived.

This was the hilariously fraught backdrop to the subsequent league game months later. Ending in a draw - both in terms of the scoreline and the number of red cards handed out to both sets of players - myself and the gaffer, Glen Wrafter, were the last to leave our home pitch near Astoria, the adorably chaotic St Michael’s.

We got ourselves into the safe sanctuary of his car, having loaded up the bags of kit and balls. We had seen it all before but we were particularly unnerved by the bubbling brutality of the previous two hours. Glen flicked through the dial on the radio to try and find something soothing. “I think we need the classical station, John boy,” he said drily, sending me into fits of laughter.

There’s no football entity on the planet that could possibly resemble the Cosmopolitan Soccer League which reaches the peak of its 100th anniversary celebrations this week.

If you were to deploy a little bit of amateur psychology to its make-up, you could ascribe the cultural memory of competitiveness to its post World War I origins as the "German-American Soccer League", founded by five clubs in 1923: SC New York, Wiener Sports Club, DSC Brooklyn, Hoboken FC and Newark SC.

For better or worse, mostly better but sometimes worse, immigrants found shelter and familiarity in their ethnically cordoned-off soccer clubs.

Ours is the oldest Irish club, the Shamrocks was created in 1960 by immigrants who were part of that unimaginable wave of departures out of Ireland during the mid to late 1950s.

Their yearning for comfort was as heightened as almost any of the groups with whom they were battling for space and a livelihood, creating a bright but fraught new fabric for New York City.

They were the “Vanishing Irish”, the term recalled for readers by Fintan O’Toole’s recent superb memoir, We Don’t Know Ourselves. And here is where they had the chance to reappear, not through the GAA, as was more often the case, but rather through football.

They built up a tidy community of like-minded Irish, putting out one then two teams to represent their culture throughout the months straddling the wintry freeze before decamping to the Hamptons for summer weekends at houses they rented collectively.

Although it wouldn’t be officially rebranded to the Cosmopolitan Soccer League until the 1970s, the Shamrocks were becoming very much a staple of the diverse patchwork of Albanians and Poles and Italians that kept the amateur game thriving before the first attempts at a national professional league in the US was even being contemplated.

Decades later, when our modern Shamrocks were muscling our way to the first division, we made an effort to find the founding members, now in their late 70s and early 80s. Time was against us but we grabbed some moments and we delighted in their stories which sounded so similar to ours, if not a little more aggressive.

They would regale us with the brawls that time they played the Croatians and it ended in a riot or that time they played the Israelis and it ended in a riot, too. Goalscorers or game heroes who subsequently disappeared off to Vietnam or found some other way of falling into sad isolation, mainly through the bottle or the general upheaval of the mad city.

The Shamrocks Soccer Club is a lot more diverse now, as is every club which retains an identity forged out of the towns and countries they left behind. When the Cosmopolitan Soccer League made that marketing shift in 1977, they also mandated that all clubs change their ethnic names within one year. By 1982, this pointless and draconian shift was reversed.

Without the Cosmopolitan Soccer League, it’s highly unlikely that I’d end up in obscure private social clubs hosting AGMs, built and maintained by Greeks in Queens or Norwegians in Brooklyn or Ukrainians in the East Village.

If the league does anything right, it is to lean into that diversity. Maybe sometimes it leads towards a little bit of cultural misunderstanding or insensitivity (we’ve heard all the Irish jokes over the years) but a common thread of footballing passion, humour and levity keeps the whole show happily on the road, potholed and winding but workable overall.

That’s the nature of this city. It’s a miracle anything works or that much more doesn’t go wrong. But what we lack in composure and calm, we gain through sheer force of will to make it work.

It’s always a shock to the system for players who move here from Ireland and the UK when they find out that dressing rooms are now a thing of the past. The league can rightly enjoy a century of legacy but the total lack of a proper infrastructure to call our own is a sorry scenario for an institution that can look back on moments of such promise.

Just over ten years into its existence, a local club was winning national honours with Brooklyn beating Castle Shannon of Pittsburgh in the 1936 Amateur Cup Final. After the war, the league started looking global with tours from Germany by clubs such as Hamburg and Kaiserslautern, a tricky dilemma given the context of the time. An All-Star team took on 1860 Munich and Manchester United in 1960 on Randall’s Island, the East River collection of fields which is so familiar to all of our clubs to this day.

Later that decade, the German National Team flew in for a tour, helping the status of the league grow further and paving the way for a collaboration on a new professional entity which would eventually become the New York Cosmos.

Although the league has grown to over 100 teams, producing dominant national champions such as the Pancyprians (Greek Cypriots) and Lansdowne (Irish in the Bronx) and in spite of the fact that it partly helped produce a pair of New Jersey-born future US coaches in Bob Bradley and Greg Berhalter, the sheer scale of the task of running a league in our overpopulated, space-starved five boroughs means that ultimately any of these groundbreaking (for the US) moments have been for almost nought.

The memories and the friendships bloom out regardless. The debates and drama would give Vanderpump Rules a run for its money but it wouldn’t be the same without the creative differences we build our Sundays around.

Happy birthday, Cosmopolitan Soccer League. You’ve added years to my life and most of them have been good.

