Tommy Martin: Sport persuades us that we truly know our heroes

When a video of Leo Varadkar ‘socialising’ in a nightclub went viral on social media recently, a friend asked in a WhatsApp group what everyone thought about it.

Feeling high and mighty, I responded that it was none of my business. I would evaluate the leader of the country on his policies and not his private life. Then someone else said that was fair enough, but would you not question his judgement since he had allowed himself to be filmed ‘socialising’, despite his lofty position?

Another person said it was no big deal, but it showed a distinct lack of cop on. Then, with a collective shrug, the conversation moved on to wishing someone a happy birthday and, strangely, a screen grab announcing the end of Ronan Collins' radio show after 37 years on air.

This exchange over a relatively harmless bit of tittle-tattle shows that the line between private and public is always drawn with chalk. Gossip and news and personal matters meld together in the public discourse, even in a tiny WhatsApp group.

The events that led to Rory Gallagher stepping down as manager of the Derry senior footballers are infinitely graver and more troubling but contained some of the same elements. A private matter made public through social media; an attempt to contain the issue within its private sphere; an eventual admission that doing so had become impossible.

Last week, Gallagher’s former wife, Nicola, made serious allegations of domestic abuse against him in a social media post. Gallagher issued a statement saying that the allegations had been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities, that he wished to “protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family,” and asking that the privacy of the family be respected.

On Friday, it was announced that Gallagher was “stepping back” as Derry manager and would not be on the sideline for Sunday’s Ulster final against Armagh. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Gallagher was stepping down for good. Focus has since turned to an email sent to Derry GAA last year by Nicola’s father detailing the allegations against Gallagher. Derry GAA says they did not receive the email, claiming it may have been sent to a defunct address.

The consequences of this public situation are most serious for those who deserve the greatest privacy. Around the bare details described here have flooded thousands of social media comments, allegations, and opinions, in addition to those offered in the normal run of human interaction. The three Gallagher children must now live in a world where all that is out there, shaping and shunting the paths of their young lives. There is no line for those kids now.

Nor for Nicola, nor Rory Gallagher himself. This column wrote about Gallagher in the run-up to last year’s Ulster final against Donegal, a county he had previously managed and assisted Jim McGuinness to win an All-Ireland with in 2012. In that piece, in trying to assess the qualities of his teams, the Fermanagh man’s personality was writ large.

“Gallagher talks in sharpened conversational jabs, no word wasted, punctuating sentences with colloquial footholds,” it said. “But it is the combative, serrated edge of Gallagher’s character that has fuelled his two decades of active duty on Gaelic football’s front lines…The brief alchemy with McGuinness was the nuclear fusion of two jagged, uncompromising souls, as if their unified powers were needed to infuse easy-going Donegal natures with the bile and desire to accomplish what they did.”

Reading that now after the events of the past week is uncomfortable. It is an extrapolation based on incomplete evidence. Do you have any right to speculate on the influence of private personality on public endeavours when you might not necessarily have the full understanding of the former? You can only ever have snapshots, like archaeologists reconstructing ancient lives from shards of pottery.

And yet, it is difficult not to do so anyway. If the throwaway conversation about Leo Varadkar shows the private/public division as a sort of limbo stick we like to squeeze under, sport entices us to shimmy even lower. If sport at its best is a form of self-expression, the obvious inclination is to look beyond the field of play and into the heart of the player.

We cannot now think of Andre Agassi’s tennis career and not weigh the impact of the things he revealed in his seminal autobiography. No assessment of the great managerial career of Alex Ferguson fails to consider the formative influence of his working-class Glaswegian upbringing. Diego Maradona’s complicated psyche featured as prominently in the 2019 documentary about his life as old clips showing off his glorious talent.

While the arts wrestle with the legacy of whether great works can be separated from the lives of those who created them, there is often a fallacy that sport is the ultimate public realm, one where the numbers on the scoreboard render the private and the personal moot.

Gallagher’s absence from the Ulster final in Clones disproves that. While averting a potentially grotesque situation, it was a presence in itself. Post-match interviewers referred to “matters which we won’t discuss in this forum” and asked victorious Derry players how their preparations had been affected. Television coverage of the trophy presentation cut away before captain Conor Glass made his speech, perhaps just to be on the safe side.

More than that, it is impossible to watch this Derry team and not think of their now former manager. Before Gallagher took over in 2019, Derry had gone out of Ulster in the preliminary round and lost to Laois in the second round of the qualifiers. Now they are a Division 1 team, dual Ulster champions and serious All-Ireland contenders. Whatever this team achieves in the remainder of 2023 will carry Gallagher’s imprint. How you feel about that will be up to you, and where you draw that line.