Kieran Shannon: Lack of jeopardy makes Kerry v Mayo a diminshed affair

Jeopardy (noun): ‘danger of loss, harm, or failure’

If there’s a word that sums up why the Munster round-robin championship works and why we’ve our doubts if the new Sam Maguire format will, it’s the J word.

As a billing Kerry-Mayo in football is easily the equal of Clare-Cork in hurling. For the past 12 years the former pairing have been virtually permanent residents of football’s top four, making 19 out of a possible 24 All-Ireland semi-finals between them. Even as a standalone game this year it should be hugely enticing, the reigning All-Ireland champions meeting the national league champions.

The hurling pairing, in contrast, despite making up the 2013 All-Ireland final lineup, have been irregular attendees to hurling’s big dance, only reaching nine of the last 24 All Ireland semi-finals between them. For a drumroll or ring entrance it’s hardly Kerry-Mayo. What? Last year’s Munster runners-up against this year’s league semi-finalists? Whereas the last time both Kerry and Mayo were in Croke Park they collected national silverware in the Hogan Stand, Clare and Cork were each hammered by 12 points in their last visit to headquarters.

And yet when it comes to which game this weekend registers higher on the anticipation scale, or at least mine, it’s the hurling match-up by a distance. Purely because what’s on the line.

Whoever loses in Killarney will still be fine. Not happy, but with three teams out of four coming out of the group, still fine.

But whoever loses in Ennis on Sunday will be far from fine. If Clare lose at home again, they’ll be needing Tipperary to do them a massive favour and see to it that Limerick, a side that having won three consecutive All-Irelands and just coming off a 17-game unbeaten run, are beaten for a second straight game; that way, Clare will have the head-to-head edge by virtue of their win in the Gaelic Grounds. And should Cork lose on Sunday, then they’ll have to get a result in their last game in that same Gaelic Grounds against that same Limerick team.

There might still be a bigger crowd in Fitzgerald Stadium than Cusack Park, granted. Ennis, though, it’s already a sellout, can only house 19,000. With the Mayo public having gone five weeks without seeing their team in action and the Kerry public overdue their own crowd getting a proper test as well, 20,000-odd at least will make their way into Fitzgerald Stadium for this one.

But will it go close to the 31,600 who crammed into the old ground when the same two counties launched the Super 8s in 2019 and David Moran and Aidan O’Shea locked antlers before the ball was even thrown in? We doubt it. Because again of that word: jeopardy.

While Mayo lost that day in Killarney, and quite heavily, they had no more room for error. In the same group was a Donegal team playing the best football they had in the post-McGuinness era; a week later they’d kick 1-20 in a draw against a Kerry side in mesmerising form themselves. It took every ounce of defiance, nous and experience for Mayo to muster one more backs-to-the-wall in Castlebar to foil Michael Murphy & Co and snatch that coveted second spot in the group. Third in that group meant you went home. Third in this group, though you’ve to go away for your preliminary quarter-final, and your journey continues. In reducing the number of dead-rubbers they’ve lowered the stakes – and very likely the average attendances.

Teams though think differently to their supporters and the general public. If anything Mayo will come to Killarney with greater intent than they did heading there four years ago. Back then they were coming off a run off three consecutive games in the backdoor, the last of them being a refuse-to-lose affair against Galway that would have forced them to go to the well; now they’re as rested as they could hope to be.

They also know that if you’re not at it against Kerry in Kerry, not only will you be beaten but you could be trounced. Psychologically that has an impact; in truth Mayo never recovered last year from being beaten by a point a man in the league final, certainly not in time for when the sides met again in the All-Ireland quarter-final and Mayo had their tamest exit in a dozen years from the championship.

And also there is the basic practicalities. As underwhelming and erratic as Cork have been for the past decade, in their DNA they will feel they can rattle and even beat Mayo. In their last two championship encounters, 2014 and 2017, Cork were pummelled by Kerry in Munster and yet came within a point of Mayo in the All-Ireland series. There were signs in the league that John Cleary’s men could seriously test a top-six team in the championship. Of course there were other hints then against both Louth in Ardee and Clare subsequently in the championship that they could lose to anyone in the Sam Maguire as well. It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Cork, Louth and Mayo all finish with two points in this group. Even if Mayo’s scoring difference is superior to one of the others, being on the road in the preliminary quarter-final is something you want to avoid.

In truth, the preliminary quarter-final is something you want to avoid altogether, even if you’re at home for it. Mayo should know from 2019. Just seven days after that terrifically belligerent win over Donegal in Castlebar, they were pitted against Dublin in an All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park. The previous weekend while Mayo were slugging it out with another heavyweight, Dublin were able to send a B squad up to Omagh for a dead-rubber while their first team stayed at home in the Bunker, putting their feet up and studying tape of Mayo.

It all told. In the first half James Horan’s team were typically defiant, even going in at the break up two points. Ten minutes upon the resumption they were roadkill. It wasn’t just Dublin at their zenith that steamrolled them. Fatigue – all the energy they’d to expend trying to make up for losing to Roscommon in Connacht, then Kerry in Killarney – caught up with them too.

This year similarly there is no rest for the wicked, or at least second- or third-best. While a team who tops their group has a two-week break between their last group game (on June 17-18) and their All-Ireland quarter-final (July 1-2), the other survivors from the group have to play in the preliminary quarter-finals on June 24-25.

In short, winning means higher seeding. Rest. And as Mayo surely know, confidence. Lose and the national league campaign becomes a further distant memory for them and their public, the trust they all seemed to have in the McStay project further diluted. Win and Roscommon was a mere blip. In McStay they trust. This could be the year.

So maybe it’s not the Munster hurling championship and you won’t head down to Killarney this time. But it’s likely worth checking out on on GAAGO all the same.