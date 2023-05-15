Colin Sheridan: If there’s always a tomorrow, what matters today?

Last Sunday, as an utterly forgettable Connacht final played out in front of a paltry 11,000 or so spectators, members of the 1998 Galway senior football team lurked in the shadows, sipping tea and fighting over egg sandwiches.

As has become custom on days such as these, provincial winners from 25 years previous are given the honour of parading in front of the crowd at half-time, taking the polite applause and giving the 360 degree wave, like a batsman after hitting a century. For the players and their families, it’s a nice moment, an excuse for reunion and a chance to prove to your kids that you were once capable of great things, or at least more than forgetting to put the smoothie in their lunchbox. For the rest of us, it’s an opportunity to smugly comment on who’s aged well, who’s come into a few pound, and who should consider getting the thatch done. On days such as these, so usually fraught with tension, disappointment and hopefully a little joy, the reunions offer some much needed distraction and perspective. Too often some players are absent, lost to illness or accident. Thankfully, in Galway's case, they are all still with us.

That it was Castlebar and MacHale Park that played host to this particular team’s moment was as apt as it was ironic, for it was in that very stadium Galway announced themselves as a team who would go on to win two All-Irelands in a four-season spell.

On Sunday May 24th, 1998 to be exact, a game that lives as large in Mayo memories as it does the Tribesmen, a terrible beauty was born. If Tuam will forever be the Jerusalem of Galway football, MacHale Park is the stable that this - one of the counties greatest teams - was birthed in.

Mayo had been to the previous two All-Ireland finals, and were justifiably regarded as contenders again in ‘98. They had undergone consecutive campaigns that, despite the heartache, had brought west a romance that framed entire summers. When you’re young and innocent as I was then, you’d think it would be forever thus. This Galway team shattered that illusion, and wrote their own history in the process. How sweet it must have been for the likes of Ja Fallon, Sean Óg de Paor and Kevin Walsh to take the spots on the field last Sunday, acknowledging as I’m sure they did, that they were back at the scene of what was a crime in my eyes, but the start of a maroon-tinted revolution in theirs.

Ironic, too, because that game was the very antithesis of what inter-county Gaelic football has now become; a veritable Rubix cube of fixtures and counter-fixtures and hurrying up and waiting. We have given up what was admittedly too little and cashed it in for what is undoubtedly, now, far too much, so much, that at 9am last Sunday, I didn’t even know the Connacht final was on.

By 5pm that fateful Sunday evening 25 years ago, Mayo were toast, their season over a week before the June bank holiday weekend. The summer suddenly opened up like the Hoover Dam. Few people had mobile phones then, fewer used email, so carrier pigeons were dispatched from Blacksod Bay to McClean Avenue in the Bronx and Canton in Massachusetts.

For Galway, an entirely different menu of options presented themselves. They went on to beat Leitrim, Roscommon (after a replay), and Derry, before finding themselves in an All-Ireland final against Kildare.

I’ve often cynically opined - usually three ales in - that that run of games deserved an asterisks to be put upon their eventual All-Ireland win, so uncomplicated was their route to glory, but the reality is that Galway team was one of the most exciting and dynamic to emerge from a decade that threw surprise after surprise and coughed up seven different All-Ireland champions in Cork, Down, Derry, Dublin, Meath, Kerry and Galway. Much as it pains me to say it, Michael Donnellan in full flight remains one of the most enduring and glorious sights in sport.

As those who can remember that game will likely attest, it could have been incredibly different. Ciaran McDonald famously hit the crossbar twice in a bizarre game that ricocheted like a bullet in a ball alley. Had one of those gone in, Mayo would’ve likely ended Galway season and probably won a third Connacht title on the trot. After that? Well, you can insert your own joke here.

The point is…those games mattered so much. Too much, maybe, but they mattered in a way which is no longer possible, such is the myriad of potential outcomes from every match played so far this season.

Lest I be accused of being woozy on nostalgia, I’d be the first to admit that Gaelic football was no better a game a quarter of a century ago than it is now, but I’d wager when it’s Sean Kelly’s turn to lead out his 2023 Connacht champions in 25 years time to polite applause, he’d be doing well to remember anything about the very game his team will be feted for, as it will have been just one of a dozen they'll played this championship season. Familiarity could soon breed contempt for Gaelic football. If everything’s important, nothing is. It’s a damn shame moments no longer define seasons, that crossbars no longer break hearts and simultaneously launch dynasties.

If there’s always a tomorrow, what matters today?

Khan now battling for his freedom

If you’re a two time All-Star a contemplating retirement and a subsequent transition into politics, you’d do well to consider the cautionary tale of Imran Khan, a man who seemed to have it all; a superstar cricketer with movie star looks, a sporting icon and the darling of a cricket mad nation, but who’s life as politician now sees him batting for his life. In 1992 he captained his native Pakistan to World Cup glory, taking the winning wicket himself. A constant on the London social scene, he married an heiress in Jemima Khan, dining with kings and queens and establishing himself as a playboy-turned-philanthropist. Still, he wanted more, and to his credit he eschewed the comfort and security of a privileged life in Knightsbridge to return home to Lahore and the vipers nest of Pakistani politics, where he served as Prime Minister for just under four years, before being controversially ousted in 2022. Khan’s entry into politics was as frenzied and entropic as you’d expect for a man revered as cricketing God in his pomp, but his political rise has not been without casualties, both literal and metaphorical. It has cost him at least one marriage, and recently it almost cost him his life when he was shot in an alleged assasination attempt last November. Last week, it cost him his freedom, as the 70-year-old Khan was arrested and detained by paramilitary troops on charges of corruption and bribery, inflaming already volatile social tensions and sparking protests across a country perpetually on the precipice. It’s a far cry from the crease, a place where Kahn’s ability as an all rounder drew universal acclaim. Now, instead of a full toss being aimed at his head, Khan has the poison arrows of his political enemies.

Jack the lad plays it as he sees it

Such a glorious return to fashion for the old drop-goal, a dying art revived in by one swing of Jack Crowley’s boot, as he dinked a three pointer between the Aviva posts to finally give Munster a victory over their perennial nemesis, Leinster. Rugby, like most elite sports, has become so process driven that any break with the pre-rehearsed plan is usually greeted by the shepherd's hook from the coach and a month on the bold step. Crowley's intervention was a timely reminder that intuition and feel are just as important as method, especially in the biggest moments.

'The King stay the king'

LeBron James and Stef Curry were famously born in the same Akron hospital, albeit over a thousand days apart. On Friday night their greatness as basketballers was inseparable, as James, 38, led his LA Lakers to victory over a tired Golden State team that Curry had carried so heroically all season. Next for James is Denver and MVP elect Nikola Jokić, an altogether different prospect for LA, who’s season looked over at Christmas. Like all the greats, James' hunger sharpens the closer he gets to glory. It’ll be worth watching the King make a drive for the throne one more time.