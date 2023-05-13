Larry Ryan: Aren't we all just hurlers? 

We won’t GO there. You’ve probably heard enough about matches not being on television. Of course Cork v Tipp should be enshrined as a human right. There’s even an argument it might be made compulsory viewing, put on some kind of national syllabus. But then the value of everything was thrown up in the air the day it was decided that John Giles had no more to teach us.

As things stand, a wave of half-time adverts for HDMI cables could be the modern answer to liver fluke treatments. But there are other interesting aspects to the current ‘debate’. For instance, when crunch ladies football and camogie matches are shown on the internet, behind a paywall, it tends to be regarded as a sign of tremendous progress. I don’t recall the launch of the LGFA’s streaming bundles coming up in the Dáil. As though blessings should be counted and one might expect to go the extra mile or two to watch women’s sport. And learn how to cast.

Maybe that only struck me because I’m reading Eimear Ryan’s new book, The Grass Ceiling, which doubles on many a double standard in its pages. When Eimear was playing both U12 hurling and camogie she thought “we were all just hurlers”. Then sort of twigged, one day, the lack of social capital that came with one code, compared to the other.

Really, she had internalised that knowledge a long time before. Researching the book, she found a scrapbook she had put together aged four. A double spread of Nicky English photos, naturally, to open it. Bobby Ryan, Paul Delaney, Fox, the Bonnars, the Ryans. A catalogue of impossible glamour. But. “In the scrapbook, there isn’t a single woman.”

“Even as a kid I realized that for a female player there would be no glamour. We only saw camogie players on TV once a year, and they were rarely in the papers – never a picture to cut out or a poster for the wall.”

Naturally, these thoughts on difference are a feature of nearly all sports autobiographies written by women. Not that there are still that many. There is a striking passage in Beth Mead’s book, Lioness: My Journey to Glory, where her mother June, who died in January, comes home ahead of last year’s Euros with an armful of Panini sticker packets, to begin the search for one of her daughter. The Arsenal forward thrilled at the novelty.

“I think back to that young girl in Hinderwell, and the hours she spent slipping cards of her favourite Premier League players into her collector’s album. I think of the kids today who will now be pressing me into their own sticker books. It feels very special.”

Still, the power of Eimear Ryan’s memoir of a camogie player is not really in the many differences that still exist between men’s and women’s sport. Or even the gradual narrowing of those differences. It’s great on some of the sportsperson’s universal conditions. Maybe it’s good to hear them thrashed out from a woman’s perspective. Or maybe by anyone capable of expressing these complicated feelings.

It probably helps she was not a superstar, just a very good hurler. She has an All-Ireland medal with Tipperary but as an unused sub. Should we be valuing lives in the currency of medals when hers was somewhere in the attic, disregarded?

On the bench, you tend to question everything.

“Permanent status as a substitute brings out the same symptoms as unrequited love: jealousy, paranoia and yearning. The loneliness of the unused panel member is heightened by the fact that it’s so hard to express. In an environment focused on positivity and the collective good, no one wants to hear it. It’s dispiriting, it’s self-centred, it’s covetous – and yet it’s also entirely natural.

“I wanted to be overjoyed at the win for the sake of the team, but I felt unable to bury my personal disappointment. It was exhausting, and I hadn’t even pucked a ball.”

There’s a great passage on training when you’re not in the team. A perfect diagnosis of how joy and confidence leaks away.

“For me, it warped into a weird, pressurized sort of test. Every mistake – every fumbled ball or missed shot – was confirmation that I didn’t belong there. Every small flourish of skill or deft touch, if unseen, hardly seemed to matter. If I did something good in front of my coach and it went unremarked on, did it even occur?”

There’s plenty on the fakeness of minor local celebrity, how you can be somehow subsumed into your accomplishments.

“I climbed on stage to make a speech and looked down at the crowd – friends, classmates, neighbours and teachers, but also the girls who bullied me, the boys who never spoke to me. They were clapping and cheering now. I felt at the time that I hadn’t earned any of it, and that feeling has never left me.”

The Grass Ceiling by Eimear Ryan

But when do you cut your losses? Say no to The Sacrifices and The Demands. It’s a quandary more and more elite players appear to be wrestling with. At what stage is it acceptable to put yourself ahead of the county?

“My friend Claire, however, said two magical words to me: Just quit. She said it like it was nothing, like it was easy. You are allowed to walk away from things that make you unhappy.

“But I’d internalized so many of the core values of Gaelic games – service, honest effort, the sublimation of the ego and submission to the good of the team, never ever giving up – that it took three years of frustration, and my friend’s magic words, before I grasped that this was an option.”

For us modest Tipperary folk, there is necessary analysis of the peculiarities of Corkness.

“The Moneygall dressing-room had always been relatively quiet; players chatted, but we were all midlands girls, soft-spoken and modest. The Barrs dressing-room was cacophonous. Cork people have a reputation for flamboyance, but I had to see it to believe it. In the midlands we were all about shyness, deflection, hiding behind our long straight Manson-girl hair; my Cork teammates had swagger, directness and obvious self-esteem. While I couldn’t quite relate to it, I aspired to it.”

And while the rural GAA club is often romanticised in the way a community orbits around ‘the field’, Eimear rightly pinpoints the special energy of a city club, with its pitch 1 and 2 and 3 and its circle of life from overflowing academy to barely moving Junior Bs. “The place buzzes with life.”

To find out, she had to negotiate the most complicated taboo of them all: a club transfer.

“I was betraying Moneygall: depriving a small rural club of another player, giving up on the dream of making it to a county final. I would need to own this stark fact. I would always be from Moneygall, but I would never again be a Moneygall person in quite the same way.”

But however it torments us, man or woman, sport is best when it inhabits more than subsumes us. When we are just hurlers.

“Every day, on that short walk, I imagined myself on the camogie pitch. I tried hard to walk normally, but there was probably a certain bounce in my gait, a flexing of my fingers. I visualized stretching to catch the ball, landing, pivoting. I pictured soloing and using my left hand to fend off defenders. I pictured smashing the ball to the roof of the net, over and over again.”

And on the days when it works just right, out on the grass, there is no ceiling on joy.

“I have only the goalie to beat, and am hit by the beautiful certainty that I will bury it. I already have the spot picked out.”

The Grass Ceiling by Eimear Ryan is published by Penguin