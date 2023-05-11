Tommy Martin: Streaming row proves hurling is our sacred answer to the crown

What colour and pageantry we saw on Saturday! The latest enactment of an ancient tradition, at once solemn and awe-inspiring, which, by its sacral ritual and unabashed majesty, defines the soul of a nation.

Sure, you can’t beat Cork versus Tipperary in the Munster hurling championship.

The fact that RTÉ showed more of the coronation of Charles III than they did of the high kings of Munster hurling has, you may have noticed, blown up into a bit of a row.

The GAAGO controversy was kicked off by an impassioned Dónal Óg Cusack on the The Sunday Game but only became a proper national hot potato when it got the Liveline treatment. For an Irish controversy, Liveline is like Westminster Abbey and Joe Duffy the Archbishop of Canterbury, minus the funny hat. Once a squabble has been anointed by Joe, long will it reign, happy and glorious.

Political journos listen to Liveline while scoffing their lunchtime bento boxes in order to source left-field questions to fire at whatever senior politician is opening a data centre or whatever that afternoon. Hence why Tánaiste Micheál Martin was asked whether he thought all the people should be able to watch all the hurling all the time. Now, Micheál is no fool and swiftly agreed that yes, he thought all the people should be able to watch all the hurling all the time.

"That's a personal view I've had for a long, long time. It's the game of hurling that has lost the most in my view because hurling at its best is simply classic and irrespective of one’s preference for any particular code of sport, everyone loves to watch a great game of hurling."

You’d hope our politicians conduct trade negotiations and government spending reviews with a little more nuance, but no such broad strokes were available to the GAA and RTÉ in the face of a hurling nation scorned.

RTÉ head of sport Declan McBennett was the man charged with denying that the whole thing was a dastardly plan cooked up to screw cash out of hard-pressed hurling folk and further bewilder the poor, benighted pensioners of the land.

Zooming up on his flank was Virgin Media, opening fire like an imperial TIE fighter on an unsuspecting Rebel X-wing. The independent broadcaster (which employs this columnist) pointed out that the GAAGO arrangement was all a bit too cosy, suggesting RTÉ and the GAA were making out like bandits while the ragged hurling people suffered the indignity of having to watch Gaelic football.

Much like the concept of monarchy, the GAAGO controversy is largely an illusion made up of dreams and myths. The hurling wasn’t on telly because RTÉ had to show the provincial football finals and also because the GAA has decided to play way more games in a way shorter season, making it impossible to show all the hurling, all the time, unless you want Dermot Bannon and Sharon Ní Bheolain to be out of work.

To add further complexity, GAAGO only exists because Sky Sports pulled out of broadcasting the GAA Championship. The main reason they did so was because of the split season, which saw the inter-county games vacate the summer months when Sky liked to show GAA to keep their Premier League-loving Irish subscribers from hitting the cancel button.

So, in addressing one long-standing crisis of the GAA soul – the plight of the club player – the association has inadvertently poured napalm on another – the broadcasting of the national games, particularly to elderly hermits with rabbit ears on their tellies. It looks like they have got their timings wrong on two counts: the buzz-cut duration of the inter-county season and the readiness of the GAA audience to embrace the wonderful world of streaming.

In a simple understanding of the matter, games that were available to watch with the flick of a remote control and the occasional flourish of a credit card now require additional gizmology most people can’t be bothered with. There’s no point saying that there are still a lot more free-to-air games on than was the case in decades past. Just because we used to have outside toilets doesn’t mean anyone wants to piss in their garden.

Beyond that, the whole saga points to something deeper than teaching grandad how to jig around with a HDMI cable. It is another reminder that hurling is less of a sport and more of a national symbol. It was there in Dónal Óg Cusack’s impassioned plea against what he saw as the blaggarding of hurling, as if the game were Cathleen Ní Houlihan herself. It was there in Micheál Martin’s misty-eyed meanderings about sunny evenings in the Pairc.

Something funny comes over Irish people when talk turns to hurling, even if they are among the millions never to have swung ash in anger themselves. It means that when Dónal Óg or John Mullane or Tommy Walsh start talking about the game, we lose all sense of reason and logic, as if they are reciting some ancient spell that can arouse the ghosts of Rackard, Mackey and Ring from their eternal slumber.

This sort of tribal cri de coeur is very hard to counter with mundane arguments about scheduling pressures and the fine print of rights packages. You might challenge whether it’s right that the licence fee should be spent on showing every hurling match that might turn into a classic, but you would be as well asking Britons why they have just £100 million giving a 74-year-old man a giant golden hat.

Indeed, it is possible to see in hurling our own sacred oath, our own golden orb, our own consecrated cathedrals and trumpet blast of historical grandeur. British monarchists contend that the myth of the crown is a powerful unifier, a symbolic flame around which a disparate nation can rally, and when Dónal Óg and his brethren get going, it’s hard not to feel that hurling occupies the same spiritual space in Ireland, one that cannot be accessed with Chromecast and a HDMI cable.