Colin Sheridan: Messi's judgement has never been more questionable

When news broke that Leo Messi had skipped training at Paris Saint-Germain and would be suspended by his paymasters for his unsanctioned absence, you couldn’t but hope - especially because PSG are such a basketcase of a club - that it was because Messi was back in Rosario, visiting his elderly abuela for a few days, helping out with some home modifications and kicking ball in the street with some local kids.

Or maybe he had headed to Naples, and to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona so he could bear witness to Napoli’s incredible Scudetto win, and the subsequent celebrations, which were so moving and wholesome in their purity they could’ve stirred the El Diego from his grave for one last epic night on the town.

While Messi may have matched - or even surpassed - Maradona on the pitch, he is a decidedly more placid character off it. So, you can be pretty sure if he did skip training in Paris it was not because of a potential kidnapping by local mafia bosses, and it was definitely not because he’d been forced into hiding over an unpaid cocaine debt. When you do learn, then, that the reason Messi went MIA was because he flew to Saudi Arabia to fulfil an obligation as a tourism ambassador for the country, you’d rather wish it was for a Maradona reason.

At least that’s somewhat relatable, even if you’ve never had a Russian bookie chase you down for owing him a few dimes. We’ve all skipped training because of a girl or a hangover or because we just can’t bring ourselves to face a beasting from an angry coach. Few of us can say we’ve missed a session because of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Messi, however, is not the rest of us. Last Sunday he played in a 0-1 defeat to Lorient, an abysmal result for a team that are five points clear and expected to win another Ligue One title, their eighth in ten years. The next day, Messi apparently travelled to Riyadh, where - according to a press release from Saudi Tourism - he and his family enjoyed some fine dining, a little palm weaving and marvelled at a few Arabian falcons.

Certainly beats running punitive laps around the Parc des Princes. Not long after his Saudi jaunt went public, Messi posted a video, offering an apology to the PSG family and stating he was willing to accept whatever punishment the club were willing to inflict upon him.

ON THE BOLD STEP: Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi.

The video was like something from a hostage movie, all that was missing was Messi holding a copy of the day's Saudi Gazette newspaper across his chest as proof of life. It reminded me of the time when Lebanese Prime Minister Siad Hariri resigned live on Saudi television, after being summoned to Riyadh to explain why he wasn’t performing well enough in Beirut as a puppet for the Saudi regime.

Harriri is a billionaire, and while Messi’s wealth may not be in the billions, after eighteen years as the most coveted footballer on the planet he has made more money than there are grains of sand in the desert, especially as he has no obvious vices to plunder it on. Which begs the question, how much money does he need?

Does he really need the $25 million a year Saudi Arabia reputedly pays him in order to as a college fund for his kids? To cover potential nursing home costs? To fund a footballing academy in the villas misérias of Beunos Aires and Cordoba?

That Messi already draws a wage from Qatar is lamentable enough, not just from a moral standpoint, but from a competitive one. Maybe he saw the relaxed tempo of life in Paris and the French League as the perfect preamble for an aggressive assault on last December's World Cup.

If so, fine. We reaped the benefits of that decision, such was his otherworldly excellence during that glorious month of football. But to amplify one morally dubious decision with another by shilling for MBS and Saudi Arabia is a sad indictment of perhaps the most poetic footballer to ever lace a pair of boots.

As pointed out here previously in the context of Qatar’s potential takeover of Manchester United, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are not friends. To the ignorant, all of these Middle East “oil countries” may seem the same. They are not. Often, the only thing they have in common is the brutality of their regimes.

Maradona famously cultivated relationships with left-wing “leaders” such as Cuba's Fidel Castro, Venezuela's Hugo Chávez and Bolivia's Evo Morales. Only he knows - if in fact, he did ever know - whether those ties were borne from political idealism or ego or a desperate need for more cash to feed his most self-destructive habits. It’s likely it was a mixture of all three. Somehow, it seems entirely less forgivable for Messi, whose career has been curated and protected by his father, Jorge, since he first showed signs of greatness, three decades ago.

Which is sad. Cristiano Ronaldo’s megalomania makes him an obvious choice for the highest bidder, whatever their credentials, hence he ended up in the Saudi pub league. David Beckham's vanity and long-established thirst for wealth and relevance made his whoring for Qatar during the World Cup as predictable as it was pathetic.

But Messi, the hero of a perennially heartbroken nation, the genius who makes every teammate better, the sorcerer who took a squad of tryers and inspired them to win a brilliant World Cup - well, we always hoped he'd be better than this. Be above the Beckhams and the Ronaldos. Have less reason to sell-out than El Diego.

Maybe he just loves falcons, but avarice is a more likely explanation.

Messi’s genius can never be denied, but his judgement has never been more questionable.

Easy to see why Horan the manager kept his counsel

It’s funny how critical we all are of sportspeople for not expressing genuine and honest opinions, only for us to be so quick and vicious to publicly eviscerate them when they do express an educated outlook at odds with our own?

Enter the dragon James Horan, who, after two spells as Mayo senior football manager, is someone - surely - with an opinion worth listening to?

Speaking on Irish Examiner Gaelic Football Show last week, Horan offered some very interesting context to further corroborate Glen Ryan’s post-match comments that Dublin’s flagrant familiarity with Croke Park is undoubtedly an advantage to them, especially in tight games which Kildare's two-point loss to the Dubs was.

Who better placed than Horan to elaborate on the argument - and elaborate he did, calmly outlining everyday examples - Dublin players’ ease and informality with Croke Park staff, access to restricted areas and so forth, big-screen homages to Dublin players - as being tiny little advantageous increments in a game of inches.

Sure enough, his comments were widely shared, used by some to contextualise a broader, nuanced debate, and by others as evidence of Mayo’s alleged inability to take responsibility for their own failures in HQ down through the decades.

Horan was famously guarded as a manager, an approach that often elicited criticism. On the evidence of the reaction from the lunatic fringe to his erudite contributions, it’s easy to see why he so often kept his counsel.

MSG is rocking once again

The New York Knicks are good for basketball. Madison Square Garden is one of the game's holiest sites. For decades now, the Manhattan franchise has been a soap opera with no postseason drama to stimulate their dwindling organic fanbase.

But, for two seasons running, the New York Knicks look good again.

Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett may have a long way to go to eclipse Julius Irving or Earl Munroe, but keep an eye on New York's series with the Miami Heat. The MSG is rocking again.

Sligo success no happy accident

These are heady days for Sligo football.

Regardless of Sunday's Connacht Final result, the Yeats county defeat of Kerry in Saturday’s All-Ireland U-20 semi-final was no happy accident.

Reaching an All-Ireland final one year after falling short at the same stage to Kildare is an incredible achievement for a county so unfamiliar with the rarified air associated with winners.

It’s also a lesson in process for those so quick to emphasise a “win now philosophy”.