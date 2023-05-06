Enda McEvoy: The championship is no longer a coronation. Cork and Tipp can stake a claim

On the basis that everything done by reigning champions, particularly these reigning champions, carries an outsized weight of significance, there can be no discussing events down by the Marina on Saturday night without first discussing events on the Ennis Road seven nights ago.

A butterfly gets its wings clipped in Limerick and the ground moves, slightly but perceptibly, in Cork and Thurles. Chaos theory, hurling-style. As if the expected 35,000 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh needed the slightest encouragement. The new place’ll be hoppin’.

So how much can we deduce from Constitution Hill’s defeat by Clare and what conclusions can we draw?

First off, the danger of reading too much into the champions’ failure against a team who over the past couple of years have given them more of a hard time than any else is greater than the danger of reading too little into it. Logic says that Brian Lohan’s men couldn’t keep performing as stoutly against their neighbours and not eventually, even if only once, get over the line. (Granted, that this turned out to be the occasion is another matter.) Thus it would be overdoing it to assert that there is now blood in the water. Limerick have been winged, not holed. But it would not be overdoing it to assert that we now have a championship as opposed to the flower-strewn homecoming procession of an all-conquering Roman emperor. If the MacCarthy Cup holders retain their title they’ll have been made to.

And that is a consummation devoutly to be wished on myriad levels, among them – not that they’ll appreciate it at the moment – from Limerick’s viewpoint. Signal achievements should not be come by lightly.

In 1978 Cork crowned their three in a row in the most satisfying way imaginable because it was Kilkenny they saw off, and not easily, in the final. In 2009 Kilkenny crowned their four in a row in the most satisfying way imaginable because it was Tipperary they saw off, and only barely, in the final.

The two most enduring, rock-hewn Gold Cup triumphs of our time at Cheltenham were those of Dawn Run and Desert Orchid. The mare got up and the grey got up, not because of the brilliance they’d shown on other afternoons but because in each case the prevailing circumstances demanded grit and guts and the pair reached into themselves to answer the call.

They found a way, as great horses and great teams occasionally must. Should Limerick complete the four in a row from here, with their safety net in Munster removed and a minimum of five no-lose fixtures between now and the steps of the Hogan Stand in July, they’ll have proved themselves even mightier than we appreciated. Five All Irelands in six years and this, unquestionably, the finest.

For the moment, then, we come to praise them, not to bury them. The caveat is clear nonetheless. One mediocre performance is a warning. Two mediocre performances constitute a pattern, or at least the beginnings of one.

(There is no need to adjust the above paragraphs, written before the news broke of the wretched, season-ending injury to Seán Finn, a man who hurls in a smoking jacket and pipe and carpet slippers. This is no longer a bullet graze.)

The most immediate upshot of the exposition of the champions’ mortality is the elevation of the stakes on Saturday night. Unlike last season, when they met in the deadest of dead rubbers, Clare and Limerick having already qualified for the provincial decider, Cork versus Tipperary is no case of two slapheads fighting over a hair accessory.

Limerick being diminished, regardless of how briefly or otherwise, is good news for these two more than for anyone else.

For Cork it provides optimism that when the counties meet in three weeks’ time the game will finally be played on terms that suit the underdogs. Or at any rate on terms that suit them more than the terms of recent meetings. Or at any rate that they will at least and at last not be horsed out of it yet again by Limerick’s calibrated aggression and sheer physical power.

For Tipp it provides optimism that when the counties meet in a fortnight’s time their encounter in the National League semi-final will have become a game that took place in the past in a foreign country, where they did things differently. Where Liam Cahill’s troops were unable to deploy their running game but, due to the sag in Limerick’s iron focus and interminable energy, now can.

They didn’t quite get the game going against Clare on the opening weekend of the championship but, presented with three late Easter eggs in the first half, they didn’t have to. It wasn’t till they hit the net for the fifth time that they did so by scoring the type of goal Waterford, uncoincidentally coached by Liam Cahill, trademarked during last year’s National League.

The speed, the handpasses, the bounced finishes, the joining of the dots, the teamwork. Cahill brought the patent back home to Tipperary. Considerate of him.

To carp that there were asterisks about the win in Ennis misses the point. There are always asterisks about early, not wholly fluent victories in the championship. The other crowd made mistakes or were off their game or were never much cop to start with in any case. Whatever you’re having yourself.

So yes, Clare suffered from self-inflicted gunshot wounds while temporarily of unsound defending. (“Change goalies and we’ll fight ye again!”) And six days ago Waterford suffered from both a massive droop in Gross National Production and the absence of their key defender.

But Tipp and Cork did what they had to do and did it without fuss, as promising emerging teams must do against vulnerable opponents. End of.

Naturally it helped the latter that Seamus Harnedy, who places Cork on a permanent war footing, was back The deployment of Luke Meade as, at times, an auxiliary wing-back was almost as striking. The corner forward as worker first, as scorer second. The penny finally dropping.

“We’ve been accused at times in Cork of not working hard enough,” Pat Ryan declared afterwards. “I don’t think we could be accused of that today.” Quite.

It goes without saying that a judiciously selected action clip can be deployed to support just about any pet theory or hobbyhorse short of who shot Kennedy, but the preamble to Patrick Collins’s save from Stephen Bennett in the second half deserves mention.

When Bennett cut through down the centre he was chased by two men with a third, Ciaran Joyce, coming out to meet him instead of standing off and gawking. Bennett jinked past; Joyce recovered sufficiently well to get in a block. And even after that, the presence of the Cork trio on the premises meant Bennett’s attempt still had to beat Damien Cahalane before Collins was obliged to do his thing.

This was not the Cork of recent years and Ryan was entitled to draw satisfaction from it.

The weekend’s roster in Leinster is quickly disposed of.

The winning margin in Mullingar may depend on the extent to which Galway’s newer faces decide, or are encouraged to, make a name for themselves.

Though Parnell Park would allow the hosts to squeeze Wexford more readily than Croke Park would, this is surely the fixture that Dublin have targeted all spring and surely the one that will see them at their most dangerous. Likely winners? Wouldn’t dare to venture.

Finally, in view of Kilkenny’s deplorable championship record at the venue, history ordains that they’ll do well to come out of Corrigan Park on Sunday with a victory.

As for Páirc Uí Chaoimh Saturday night, the cowardly way out of it would be to opt for the draw. Cowardly but logical, mind; neither side is yet at that stage in the journey under their new boss where we can be certain of what to expect from them.

Nonetheless the feeling here is that the Tipp of this moment in time may be a little smoother, a little more grooved, a little more adept at playing the kind of game their manager wants them to play than Cork may be at playing the kind of game theirmanager wants them to play.

Either way, expect the earth to move a little more.