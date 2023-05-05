Spike O’Sullivan: Canelo, Ryder and what’s really under the tree at sparring time

Who does the best margarita in Cork? Because you can tell them I’ll call into them this evening.

Fair play to the lads at Examiner HQ, they moved me to a Friday for the day that’s in it. Cinco de Mayo is here and if it’s been a bit hijacked by the drinks companies Stateside (don’t talk to me about the Yanks’ idea of St. ‘Patty’s’ Day!) there are still plenty of Mexicans who celebrate. One group in particular take it very seriously: Mexico’s fighting sons.

On Saturday night the country’s most beloved fighter of the current era will finally go home. Canelo Alvarez is defending his super middleweight belts against my pal John Ryder in Guadalajara. It’s apparently nearly 12 years since Canelo fought on Mexican soil and by the sounds of it, the locals will be making up for lost time with 50,000 of them packing into Estadio Akron. I promise I’ll get to where my hard-earned €2 is going for the fight itself but I have no problem predicting that the margaritas will be flowing down there.

For me, Canelo is one of the two that got away. In 2018 I was third in the world middleweight rankings and the winner of the Canelo and Gennady Golovkin rematch was likely coming my way until Canelo failed a drugs test. Instead it looked like I’d get Golovkin but as I wrote here a few months ago, I got ahead of myself, got distracted and got knocked out by David Lemieux. GGG up in smoke. Sliding doors moments, boxing is full of them but I’ve no regrets.

John Ryder didn’t let Canelo get away and he’s earned himself an incredible opportunity on a once-in-a-lifetime stage. How well do I know John? Well enough to be messaging over and back this week, texting him some advice, whether he wanted it or not. As the mother in law knows all too well, I’m not short of a word or three.

But in one way, I know John better than most of the rest of the world — I’ve been in there with him. I sparred with John a few years ago and remember it well.

Unfortunately as soon as I opened my mouth and told the lads on the Examiner sports desk this, they adopted their favourite stance which I’ll kindly call ‘waffley shite’ and asked me to write a little bit about ‘The Art of the Spar’. For a start, I’m more of a SuperValu man but sure look, I said I’d give it a go.

As a pro I’m 15 years at this craic. I’ve had 36 fights and please god 37 won’t be too long now in rolling around. But if you put a gun to my head and asked me, I’ve probably sparred over 1000 times in my career. My trainer Packie has always had me on speed dial when he’s needed a sparring partner for he and I’ve travelled far and wide to help out other fighters.

Ultimately for all the weights and bag work, the mornings and nights on the road and the starving yourself of biscuits with the tea, it’s sparring where iron sharpens iron.

The lads in the office were asking me to chat about what it’s like to spar and to have to hold something back? Not for the first time, they’d the wrong end of the stick. Sparring is a joy, man. In lots of ways it’s a purer form of fighting, or that’s how I’ve found it. You get in there and the biggest stress of all — having an L added to your record — is removed.

You throw caution to the wind, start loose and stay loose. You’re not looking to punish a fella but you’re absolutely looking to impress him and you do that by hurting him. That’s the game. You’ll be friendly and chatting afterwards but in there you’re trying to make enough of an impression that he goes home and tells everyone he knows that you’re a hard bastard. Boxing is a word-of-mouth sport. Sparring plays its part in getting the word out.

I sparred John in 2015 in England. Myself, Stephen Ormond and Packie flew over to Brentwood in Essex, Hearn Country as it’s known. Now let me be clear: John is a really solid fighter, a talented, tough boy. A sound man too. But we sparred soon after I had knocked out Anthony Fitzgerald live on Sky, one of the best KOs of my life. And John clearly had this front of mind cause whenever I’d try to load up, he’d close his entire body and cocoon himself. So as spars go, it was probably a boring one.

Sometimes they’re like that, sometimes they’re not. I remember early in my career going up to Belfast to spar Jim Rock, the Pink Panther. Jim was doing really well, fighting regularly on TV. I had probably had three fights. I got in to Breen’s Gym and there’s Jim, topless and tanned, with a big warm Dub ‘howayis?” But I was apprehensive and had all this nervous energy and went at Jim like a man possessed. Within 30 seconds I had him wobbling and I could hear the panic in Packie’s voice as he shouting at me to relax. Afterwards the Pink Panther offered me some pink painkillers. It was a great spar.

Sparring takes you places. When I was Stateside in 2015 preparing for Chris Eubank Jr. I went down to train with Jermaine Taylor in his home town, Osceola, Arkansas. It was hot and humid, no AC, no breeze. Sparring in a sauna. Jermaine’s trainer Patrick Burns had everyone stop and watch.

We were up against the ropes and I absolutely rattled him with a right hook to the head, above the corner of his guard. It blew him halfway across the ring and I stopped and almost apologised. Jermaine had been the last undisputed middleweight champion and was attempting a comeback. This was his gym. I said “are you alright man?” He responded right away. “Don’t give me that shit white boy!” Bad manners — red rag to a rebel. I unleashed on him but, to his credit, he never dropped.

I’ve taken punishment too. That’s the nature of the beast. I remember John Corcoran once hitting me with a straight left that felt like it went through my chest. Never felt anything like it. I have a permanently dislodged bone in there. When I’m lying on a sunbed you can see the wee bump.

Luke Keeler and myself had some serious spars. What a hard, hard bastard. Great lad. I like to think I’m a smart fella but I’m intelligent enough to know there’s an element of madness too. I was once sparring Luke and almost unconsciously, out of nowhere from a standing position, did a kinda star jump in the air and as I landed caught Luke, who was still staring upwards like a cat, with a right. Having never been down in his career he was on his back in a flash. Packie questioned its legality, to be fair.

Luke gave plenty back though. He was preparing for a fight one time and Packie called me to come up to Dublin. I didn’t have a pot to piss in at the time but said okay. The AirCoach cost me €24 and I had about €120 set aside for a hotel.

But waiting for the bus on Merchant’s Quay I saw an ad for Michael Bolton playing at the O2 in Dublin that night. I’m a sucker for the soppy stuff so said f*** it, bought a ticket and scrimped on a hostel dorm instead. I think I was the only fella at the concert, in there with a load of oul ones but Bolton put on a hell of a show. When a man loves a crooner.

I needed a few pints in me to try and sleep in the awful dorm room, woke up tired the next morning, went in to spar Luke and broke my hand trying to hit his big, thick head. Is there art in that spar I wonder?

For Ryder and Canelo the sparring is done. They’re a day away from show time and thinking about the fight this week there’s one man I couldn’t get out of my head — Kevin Keegan. Why? Because I’ll tell you something, honestly, I will love it if John beats him. Love it!

But as Keegan found out then, pedigree and experience counts for a hell of a lot. Canelo has all that and more. He’s probably the most complete fighter in the sport and the most fearless too. I respect that the most.

Could he be complacent? Maybe but there’ll be 50,000-plus lunatics helping him avoid that. John will be the eighth Brit to fight Canelo and the other seven didn’t fare well. I did share with John something that Billy Joe Saunders told me after fighting Canelo, that the reputation may be bigger than the man.

Maybe so. But I’m learning Spanish at the minute here and my múinteoir had me watching some bull fighting videos this week. I was watching them thinking there’s something of the matador about Canelo. The head tells me he’ll be the one standing on Saturday night. No bull.