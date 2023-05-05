John Riordan: Running the rule over guardians of the game, and no it’s not Fifa

Apropos of nothing that’s going on this weekend, I was fascinated to discover just the other day that a century or so ago, Ireland's newly free state ran into one of its many teething problems when it tried to assert its footballing independence.

It was part of a larger learning for yours truly that took far too long; never in my nearly 40 years of being aware of the existence of Association Football was I aware of the existence of the International Football Association Board.

I’m not going to make excuses for myself but if you, like me, have never heard of this entity, it’s probably because given their sole role as custodians of the Laws of the Game, why would any of us care about that? Until, of course, we start to suddenly get bothered in the 87th minute when we’re told that there’s been a rule change around offside that changes everything you thought you knew before. Then you just blame the referee or VAR or FIFA or all three.

But the International Football Association Board, known more simply and probably tellingly as IFAB, are the ones who oversee all of this. I had no idea! I don’t care how many nerds groan in disgust at my ignorance.

An email dropped on Wednesday reporting a mini controversy in a local New York City adult league where a well-informed referee was questioned by a coach as to the ruling around players taping up and covering jewellery. That referee followed up a couple of days later in his role as a State-level administrator to cite from the official Laws of the Game exactly why the coach and the player were so wrong and added that it was time to remind (or inform for the first time) everyone in the league that even taping over jewellery is fully prohibited.

It was on me to pass this definitive message on to all clubs in the league and it’s probably right and proper that I should admit at this point that the Referee Commissioner of the New York Metropolitan Women’s Soccer League (me) had not a clue that it was the IFAB who decided all of this. (People who know me and maybe some regular readers will know that I have a time-sucking tendency to get overly involved in things. One year, representing my club at the NYMWSL AGM because someone else from our committee called out sick, I ended up with a job. That was four years ago.)

I was sent a link with a citation and I clicked it for due diligence, landing on a well designed and very easy to navigate website. I found the jewellery section of the Laws of the Game (to save you the search, it’s right there in the ‘Players’ Equipment’ section of ‘Safety’) and I drafted up an email with the clear no-no-never directive, bolstered by this official-looking website.

FIFA had signed off on it so I knew I was safe but who were these self-anointed “Guardians of the Laws of the Game”? And why do the four home nations each have their association's logo straddling that of FIFA?

As it turns out, they are “the only body authorised to decide and agree changes to the Laws of the Game”. Their 137th AGM was in March. I missed the coverage.

“Transparency, accountability and inclusivity are the core values of The IFAB," they explain. "We serve the entire global football community, voice its views and amend the Laws of the Game accordingly, in a democratic way. Our goal is to ensure the future health and stability of football while respecting the core values of the game.”

All necessarily vanilla and probably a key reason as to why no football fan ever has chanted anything demeaning about IFAB simply out of pure ignorance that they are the ones who decide it all. FIFA is the easiest governing body to fume at when a delayed offside call goes against you. And it probably suits them that if IFAB decrees, FIFA can then lob out an easy press release firmly stating that FIFA agrees.

And this is all rooted in a late 19th-century founding and evolution of IFAB (The IFAB, just like The FA, uses an uppercase T which really hammers home their lofty notion of themselves).

As far as I can tell, nobody has been boring enough to write a comprehensive history of The IFAB so my most accessible secondary source is, naturally, Wikipedia where we are told that the first meeting of The IFAB took place at The Football Association's then headquarters in London’s Holborn Viaduct early in June, 1886. The FA gathered their brethren at the Scottish Football Association, the Football Association of Wales and the Irish Football Association, presumably out of a need to corral the ballooning popularity of their beautiful game.

Each governing body had equal voting rights while FIFA was still two decades away from becoming a reality in Paris. It appears as though, right from the time of FIFA's own kick off in 1904, when it came to the rules of football, they saw fit to fall firmly in line with The IFAB. They had enough on their plate, presumably. It took until almost a decade into FIFA’s existence for them to finally gather up the gumption to formally request a seat at the rules decision table.

A special meeting in January 1913 which, interestingly, took place in Wrexham, allowed the still burgeoning world governing body into the tent and the subsequent AGM in June allowed for each of the five governing bodies to send two representatives.

These days, it is much more democratic but, back then, the home nations were not about to allow their small corner of the game be overtaken by the rest of the world; a four-fifths majority was required to make any rule changes, allowing the UK associations to buffer their power against the upstarts from the new world.

And these days, FIFA has a permanent seat, as well they should since they have over 200 other associations and confederations to worry about and not just the four originals. But the timing of their first involvement was eerily close to the outbreak of a World War and, given the issues in the away dressing room, it was safer to issue a blanket ban for the foreseeable.

They didn’t get back in until 1924 and they had to wait another 34 years before the current, more equitable voting system was put in place, five years after the Coronation of Elizabeth II. By modern standards, that's a frustratingly long period of time kowtowing to the Brits.

The newly formed FAI had less of a leg to stand on in early June, 1923. By this point, the IFA’s constituency had shrunk but their voting strength had not. The FAI officials were laughed out of the room when they tried to gain (or regain, depending on what way you look at it), post-independence access to The IFAB.

That it was the turn of the IFA to host that year’s AGM and given the fact that the fateful meeting happened at the Causeway Hotel in the village of Bushmills, it was assuredly a fait accompli for the Dublin officials whose new found freedom came with many costs.

By complete coincidence, while I was devouring these nuggets on Wednesday, The IFAB published a kids-friendly version of the Laws of the Game called “Football Rules”. The suitably understated brief announcing this on UEFA’s official website was a mere three paragraphs.

Boasting “more straightforward language and a simpler structure” than the official rulebook, it won’t just be young players who can avail of what they view as a more accessible document. “Newly qualified referees, adults who referee occasionally, players, coaches (including those working towards a coaching qualification), fans and the media,” are all, by implication, not fit to tie the laces of The IFAB.

To be fair, I could do with going back to the drawing board at times. Like many football fans of my generation, I grew up enjoying the niche learnings offered by “You Are The Ref” in Shoot Magazine. At a certain point, you stop being a sponge but, reader, you’re not going to believe what I learned next; something else news to me for which, once again, I am going to assume some of you will roll your eyes.

YATR first went mainstream in The Observer in 1957, before moving to Shoot in the late 60s. It would return to The Observer in 2006 before also appearing online from 2008 onwards but it originally started life as a passion project for a young Spurs fan who would become a comic realism legend, Paul Trevillion. I don’t think I’m ready yet to discover if he’s any relation to the Trevillion making the news over the past week.

@JohnWRiordan