Tommy Martin: Gianni Infantino and an unlikely reinvention as crusading feminist

Rejoice, damsels in distress of women’s football! Here he comes, your knight in shining white trainers!

FIFA president Gianni Infantino this week added the description of crusading feminist to his lengthy list of diversity credentials, when he called on European broadcasters to stump up more cash for TV rights to the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Having famously declared on the opening weekend of the men’s World Cup in Qatar that he felt like a gay-disabled-Arab-African-migrant worker, Infantino has now taken his sword of justice to the patriarchal structures of TV sports broadcasting.

He used his Instagram account to threaten a TV blackout of this summer’s tournament in the ‘Big 5’ European markets – Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK – over rights bids that he said were “a slap in the face” to “all women worldwide”.

This is the first time that rights for the Women’s World Cup have been sold separately, having previously been bundled in as an add-on to FIFA’s quadrennial money-spinning men’s jamboree. As such, the auction is an important marker for the growing commercial value of the women’s game.

Infantino claimed that despite TV audiences being 50-60% of the men’s equivalent, Big 5 broadcasters were bidding amounts “20 to 100(!) times lower than for the men's FIFA World Cup”. For football’s walking moral compass, this was too much to bear.

“To be very clear, it is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Broadcasters should put their action behind their words, because they rightfully criticise organisations for not paying women and men equally … otherwise we’ll simply not sell these rights at these undervalued prices to them.”

It is startling to see the cause of women advanced so robustly by a man who until very recently was intent on having the Saudi Arabian tourist board as a major sponsor for the Women’s World Cup. FIFA were shamed into dropping that idea after outcry from players, human rights groups and the host nation FAs.

Announcing in March that the sponsorship wouldn’t go ahead, Infantino conceded nothing on the grotesque optics of a country that jails and tortures women’s rights campaigners potentially having marquee status at the tournament. Instead, like most who seek to do business with brutal-but-loaded dictatorships, Infantino targeted the hypocrisy of countries – like Australia – who have long-standing trade links with Saudi Arabia.

“This doesn’t seem to be a problem,” he said. “But between a global organisation like FIFA and Visit Saudi, this would have been an issue. There is a double standard here, which I really don’t understand.”

If Infantino sounded, at this point, more like a grumpy teenager being asked to tidy their bedroom than a champion of equality, it is the hallmark of true statesmen to change course when the path of righteousness beckons. This is a man, after all, who drew courage for his bid for the FIFA presidency from a visit to a memorial for the victims of Rwandan genocide. A man of vision, even if those visions often seem more like bizarre hallucinations.

So, it was with a convert’s zeal that he turned his moral cannon on the craven inhabitants of European telly boardrooms. “I am woman, hear me roar!” he could have added as a postscript to his infamous Doha speech.

And while he has cast off his Qatari thobe to don the armour of a gender-crusading Boudicca, it’s unlikely that Infantino has forgotten his previous run-ins with snooty European broadcasters. It was they, after all, who led the finger-wagging about human rights abuses towards FIFA’s Qatar World Cup overlords.

But the spectacle of the current row blowing up again just over two months before the tournament kicks off speaks to something more prosaic than a scramble for the high moral ground. Having tripled the prize money for this year’s tournament to $150 million – following heavy pressure from within the women’s game – FIFA has promised that men’s and women’s World Cups will receive equal prize money by their respective stagings in 2026 and 2027.

Given that the 2022 men’s World Cup saw $440 million shared between the competing nations, this leaves quite a shortfall, one that Infantino wants the broadcasters to foot the bill for. Put simply, the threat of a blackout is a negotiating gambit.

Infantino may have a point about European TV networks looking to buy cheaply something they previously got for free. Certainly, the fact that the 2022 European Championship final between England and Germany was the highest viewed football match in either country all year suggests real value for the broadcasters, even if time zones are less Europe-friendly in this summer’s tournament.

On the other hand, comparing viewing numbers between men’s and women’s World Cups can be a weird science, and Infantino’s Instagram figures look a little off. While FIFA reported that the 2019 Women’s World Cup reached total global TV audiences of around 30% of its male equivalent in 2018 (1.12 billion vs 3.5 billion), the difference between average live audiences across entire matches was more pronounced (17.27 million vs 191 million per match).

In addition, while audiences for women’s football have grown exponentially, the viewing numbers tend to spike for games involving the competing countries to a greater extent than in the men’s tournament. Ultimately, even if they are lowballing their bids somewhat, the broadcasters also know that there is no way FIFA’s sponsors and commercial partners would stomach their brands not being visible in the major European markets.

Therefore, it is likely FIFA coffers will have to fund Infantino’s commitments to the growth of the women’s game, in the short term at least. Given that FIFA reported revenues of $5.7 billion and cash reserves of $3.9 billion in 2022 – and is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the development of football worldwide and which pays minimal tax under Swiss law – they can well afford it. And as a noted feminist crusader, Gianni would presumably have it no other way.