Kieran Shannon: Clare v Limerick is now Munster hurling's biggest rivalry

A few still obviously still exist though they’re a dying breed: the pessimistic Limerick supporter.

Last Saturday night when Aaron Shanagher plucked a ball from the sky and defiantly smashed the ball over the bar to put Clare four points up entering injury time, the Limerick man beside us on the city end terrace of the Gaelic Grounds muttered under his breath, turned and made his way to the exits, almost if it was a defeat from the unlimited heartbreak years and decades.

We don’t know if he got all the way there or turned back around but roughly thirty seconds later the roar from a Seamus Flanagan goal at the far end would have told him what we had been tempted to say to him. Did he not know the relentless nature of this Limerick team? And did he not know the nature of this particular rivalry?

As we pointed out in these pages last Saturday morning, there hasn’t been another fixture in hurling history in which the same two teams have finished level at the end of 70 minutes more over a seven-game stretch as Limerick-Clare in recent years. In 2019 they drew in a heated game on a freezing day in Ennis. Last year then it was again a dead heat at the end of normal time when they clashed in the league, the provincial round-robin championship and of course the epic Munster final.

Throw in the ultra-marathon that was the 2018 league quarter-final which began at 4.30pm on a bank holiday Monday and didn’t finish until 7pm with a sudden death free-taking competition and you’re talking about every second game between the counties in the John Kiely era ending up all-square. With Limerick having easily won the league encounter between the sides here back in February, this one was almost due to end in a draw.

But it didn’t. Instead Clare held on, meaning Kiely’s last championship game has gone the same way as his first: in defeat to the Banner.

It makes it now official: Clare are the side who have the best record against him. They’re now the only county to beat him three times in championship. In their seven head-to-head encounters in championship Limerick have emerged the victors only three times – and again one of those, the 2022 Munster final, required overtime. Kilkenny are the only other county who have beaten them as often as they’ve lost to them. Every other championship opponent of theirs has a desperate winning record against them: Galway (W0 L3), Waterford (W0 L7), Cork (W1 D1 L4), Tipperary (W1 L5).

We can’t say Clare have been the second-best team of the Kiely era. All the other five aforementioned counties (Kilkenny, Galway, Waterford, Cork and Tipperary) have contested All-Ireland finals since his appointment while Clare haven’t.

But if Limerick have a bogey team or at least trickiest opponent, it is Clare.

Whatever about Kiely’s’ men wanting the two teams to rub shoulders again later in the summer, the rest of us should. Not least because remember: they’re due to finish all-square the next time they meet.

OUT WITH THE QUALIFIERS, BACK IN WITH THE ROUND-ROBIN, THANK GOD

Back during the height of covid when he was picking up the player of the month award for October 2020 having scored 17 points against Limerick in an empty Semple Stadium, Tony Kelly expressed how pleased he was for a return to the qualifier format instead of the provincial round-robin format of the previous two years.

“I think it’s more cut-throat in terms of championship format,” he’d tell socially-distant reporters. “I would have been a big advocate for the group system when it came in, but having played in it and going back to the qualifier system now, I’m a [bigger] fan of the qualifier system.”

To be fair to Kelly, he was just happy to be hurling at all at the time, and especially to have a backdoor to call upon; that same surreal winter, his football counterparts had no such luxury, meaning his Ballyea and Clonegad clubmate – and current Clare hurling team performance coach – Gary Brennan played one game only – a provincial semi-final loss to Tipperary – in his last-ever championship.

Now though that the crowds and with it the round-robin are back you’d have to think Kelly would revise his opinion again.

You just have to look at the attendance there was at the Gaelic Grounds last Saturday night. Over 30,000 made it their business to get there. When the same two counties met in 2017 in what was supposed to be the last Munster championship without a round robin, only 19,000 bothered to make the trip to Tipp. There was almost that many crammed into Cusack Park last Sunday week for the visit of Tipperary.

In other words instead of diluting attendances, the round-robin is increasing them, both on average and in total. It underlines again: the more hurling there is for people to see, the more people will want to go to see it.

A game like last Saturday night might not have been quite as cut-throat as when Ciaran Carey scored that immortal winner on the same pitch in 1996; back then there was no second chance for Clare the way there will be for Limerick and as there was for Clare on the back of their opening defeat to Tipp.

But with a home crowd and a largely travelling support loving nothing more than to turn them over in their backyard it certainly felt like it had much more at stake than the 2017 encounter between the sides when Thurles was only a third full. Instead it felt much more like ’96 and the game that stirred Loughnane to tell his players on the bus as it made its way through the masses: This is the Munster championship that your fathers and grandfathers spoke about.

Different format but same spirit. Magical.

IS CLARE NOW THE BEST DUAL COUNTY IN MUNSTER?

Watching the large Clare support on the terraces by the Ennis Road last Saturday night, it reminded us that it was the second consecutive Saturday evening that there was a Banner roar celebrating a sweet narrow win over Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds. Seven days earlier Colm Collins’ footballers won through to a Munster final and as Collins himself pointed out, a place in the Sam Maguire.

That in turn was following up on their telling win over Cork in Ennis a couple of weeks earlier, a result which underlined how the dynamic between those counties had changed during Collins’ tenure. For close to a century there were two indisputable facts in Munster GAA. Cork were easily one of the top two footballing forces in the province and they were by a distance the greatest dual county in the province.

Now? After how the last 10 years have fared? Watching Podge Collins with his craft play a pivotal role in his team’s triumph that day also reminded us of who won the 2013 All-Ireland hurling contest between the two counties and his part in it. Since then not only has Cork’s wait for a hurling All-Ireland continued, but they’ve yet to win a Munster football championship. Over the past eight years Clare have finished higher than Cork in six national league campaigns and have reached as many All Ireland quarter-finals.

There’s a case that on silverware alone neither is the best dual county in the province: that Tipperary, by virtue of winning two hurling All-Irelands and contesting two football All-Ireland semi-finals since 2016 triumph both. We’re not convinced, especially now with that county heading into the Tailteann Cup and Division Four, but either way Cork have competition for that title, something unimaginable not so long ago.