Colin Sheridan: Marathon efforts so tough for Olympians and plodders

“Sometimes I think that I’ve never been so free as during that couple of hours when I’m trotting up the path out of the gates and turning by that bare-faced, big-bellied oak tree at the lane end. Everything’s dead, but good, because it’s dead before coming alive, not dead after being alive”

— Alan Sillitoe, The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner.

JUST put one foot in front of the other, that’s what they say, but, despite that straightforward maxim, running a marathon is anything but simple.

That’s why people aim to get them out of the way as quickly as possible. Running 26.2 miles in one go is a little like jumping out of a plane — a most unnatural thing to do. So unnatural that you’ll often find people who run quite a lot will never commit to completing a marathon due to risk of dropout or injury or embarrassment or plain old bodily shutdown.

It happens the good ones and it happens the great ones and it sure as hell happens the dead slow ones. Marathons are unique in the sense that the pain is the same for the first-placed runner as it is for the last, the only difference is the times it takes. It’s grief. Anybody who says differently is smoking some Happy Pear-grade kale.

There are very rarely moments of clarity at the finish line. The famous “wall” is less a sudden obstacle to be scaled as it is a gradual amplification of self-doubt, which evolves from a whisper around mile 13 to a cacophonous chorus at mile 21. You can be completely alone, yet the sound can be overwhelming.

There are a million sports and thousands of ways to fail at each of them, but running — from the professional to the pedestrian — and a marathon in particular, seems the most acute failure of all.

You have to tell your family you’re running a marathon. People know. They’ll ask you what time you hope to run it in, even if they’ve never run one themselves and couldn’t possibly understand the metrics. You live and die by that every sentence. It’s like the bloody Leaving Cert.

You take time off work and take naps during the day and skip nights out and disappear for three-plus hours on a Sunday and after all of that you’ll still be unsure whether you will even finish the damned thing. It’s absurd. That’s why people think you’re daft for running them.

Many experts thought Sifan Hassan was daft for trying to run last Sunday’s London marathon, despite her pedigree as an Olympic champion at 1,500, 3,000, and 10,000 metres.

She had never run the distance before and, to further complicate matters, Hasan had been strictly observing Ramadan, which meant her preparation was severely impacted by her not being able to consume any food or liquids from dawn until sunset.

Imagine running a casual 10k and not having a sip of water afterwards? Imagine preparing for a marathon?

Things got even more complicated for Hassan, as she stopped twice before the halfway point to stretch her hip, her grimacing face betraying obvious discomfort.

It was around then that all those who thought Hasan daft for attempting to run the distance under such circumstances undoubtedly felt the warm glow of “I told you so”.

But, Hasan is no stranger to complicated journeys. Aged 15, she left her home in Ethiopia by herself, before settling in the Netherlands as a refugee where she was housed in various shelters for asylum seekers.

Completing that journey as a teenage girl, alone, likely puts running a marathon in perspective.

Two miles from the end last Sunday, Hassan took another detour to a water collection point and narrowly avoided colliding with a race motorbike.

Ten minutes later she was sprinting down the Mall to a victory in one of the most memorable women’s marathons in history.

Around the same time Hasan was taking the acclaim of thousands of onlookers, some 430 runners ambled across the Inagh Valley 50 miles west of Galway in the near solitude synonymous with the Connemara marathon.

You’ll probably never find Sifan Hassan in Connemara, you won’t find too many elite club runners either; not because of the purse or any assumed lack of prestige, but because it is brutal, and marathons are brutal enough when they’re flat and calm and run in ideal conditions. Anyone who’s driven around Connemara will know that you’ll experience the four seasons in one hour.

Anyone who’s run there will know the conditions are as breathtakingly random as the scenery. It’s a lonely, beautiful thing, befitting the most spiritual race a runner will ever run.

Whether you’re Sifan Hasan or journeyman plodder, the pain and the glory is just the same.

Winners and losers of NBA playoffs is pure entertainment

With the NBA playoffs in full swing, the media reaction to wins and losses is — as ever — as entertaining as the actual basketball.

Two of the games biggest stars — Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers found themselves on the wrong side of series losses to the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat, respectively.

Leonard’s injury-interrupted postseason inspired an epic rant from ESPN’s Stephen A Smith, who told the millions of First Take viewers that Leonard should simply retire: “He is the absolute worst superstar you could possibly have on your team. He’s barely ever there, and on top of it all, he does nothing to market or promote your franchise. Absolutely, positively, nothing.”

Smith’s comments drew more headlines than many of the games. For those interested, It’s well worth watching JJ Redicks riposte to Smith, who, as per usual, has clearly enjoyed his MVP run in the TV ratings.

Reddick is an NBA veteran just out of the league, is quickly establishing himself as a voice of articulate reason in a Smith- dominated sea of clickbait. Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, eschewed cliche when responding to the lazy question of whether he deemed his Bucks season as a failure.

“There is no failure in sports,” he said, moving from initial annoyance to genuine reflection. “There are good days, bad days, some days you are able to be successful, some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn, some days it’s not your turn and that’s what sport is about. You don’t always win ... This year, someone else is gonna win. It’s as simple as that.”

As ever America providing pure entertainment, on and off the court.

Limerick v Clare was a classic — but did it really happen?

If a tree falls in a forest and nobody’s there to hear it, does it make a sound?

And if the Limerick hurlers lose a championship match, and nobody gets to watch it, are they still unbeatable?

Well, regardless of the virtues of both philosophical ruminations, the frustration that sports fans felt at being unable to watch Limerick and Clare play in what was a game for the ages was as palpable as the tension in the Gaelic Grounds.

Although RTÉ has taken the brunt of the criticism, the fact is that, as the public broadcaster, it’s impossible for them to please everyone.

Perhaps it’s time for a standalone sports station to be included in the RTÉ stable?

Youth grades are being undermined

When Derry U20s lost the Ulster final to Down last Wednesday night, they did so without one of their best players — Lachlan Murray — who was denied the opportunity to play with his peers all so he could come off the bench to play two minutes of injury time against Monaghan three days later.

Murray’s situation is indicative of the lunacy of the GAA’s inability to properly protect both its young players, and the integrity of the underage and third-level competitions, which are repeatedly being undermined by managers who exploit poor governance to maximise their chances of winning.