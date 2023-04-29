Enda McEvoy: Davy's Déise controlled all the controllables bar one

Pretend for a moment, reader, that you’re the RTÉ dude or dudette charged with selecting a match from the Leinster Championship for live TV coverage this weekend. Wexford Park tonight or Nowlan Park tomorrow?

The decision is no decision. Wexford versus Antrim. Clearly.

Neither of them will lift provincial silverware but that’s irrelevant. Neither of them will reach the business end of the All-Ireland series but that’s equally inconsequential. One can’t even assert with assurance that the winner will make the top three in the group, given that Dublin will still have a say on that count.

But Wexford Park tonight possesses what Nowlan Park tomorrow lacks. Jeopardy.

It has implications and propositions and suppositions where Kilkenny/Galway has none, not unless one or the other does something very silly indeed in the coming weeks. Is it anything less than a certainty that the pair will again contest the provincial decider? Is it anything less than a distinct possibility that both will again find their way to the All-Ireland semi-finals?

On the plus side, tomorrow’s feature is at least not another, even more tiresome, helping of Shefflin v Cody. For which we are entitled to sing a host of hosannas in profound gratitude.

Seven days ago, on a Salthill evening coloured in seven shades of mediocrity, Evan Niland with his seven points from play seemed to possess a lightness on his feet that most of the Galway forwards to have emerged since Conor Whelan do not. Seeing how he gets on tomorrow is perhaps the most compelling reason to tune in.

Is Niland an outlier? Is he instead potentially the foremost of an exciting bunch of youngsters whose pathway from minor to senior Galway’s move to Leinster for u20 purposes has smoothed, as per the intention? Or has the move done anything of the sort? This is one for later in the championship and one that perhaps only Galway folk can answer.

If you feel sufficiently confident to state with absolute conviction which team will win in Wexford Park, particularly in view of Lee Chin’s doubtful state of readiness, fair play. But your correspondent feels sufficiently confident to state with reasonable conviction that the return of TJ Reid and Adrian Mullen ought to arm the hosts with the penetration and scoring power to get through in Nowlan Park.

Kilkenny’s limitations are numerous and apparent. Galway’s limitations are probably even more numerous and consequently may be apparent to everyone by mid-afternoon tomorrow.

As opening weekends go, 2023’s was rather more interesting than it might have been and in the end slightly less gratifying than it should have been.

Antrim all but springing a predictable surprise against Dublin. Championships need surprises, predictable or otherwise.

Tipp, in scoring five goals, doing exactly what they promised they’d be trying to do. Championships need plausible pretenders to the throne and this one needed a plausible pretender capable of scoring goals. It has that now.

And Waterford very nearly blowing the thing wide open at the first time of asking. Championships need to be blown wide open early on, or at any rate it’s infinitely more exciting when they are. Competitive sport withers in the absence of the unexpected.

What rendered last Sunday in Thurles so gripping was its roughness and readiness, its impreciseness, its glorious absence of the clinical as elevated to art form. In other words, it was nothing like the hurling of the past three or four years.

Both teams straining and failing to break the 20-point mark (how very mid-noughties). Neither of them coming within an ass’s roar, praise the Lord, of hitting 25 or more points without appearing to even try. A couple of lurid and inexplicable misses from placed balls. Ample physical excesses. All of this plus a grinning backroom functionary in the role of pantomime clown. Perfect.

That the heavy stuff came from the champions rather than the challengers made the afternoon even more satisfying for the easily outraged neutral. Deep down the only thing we love more than the occasional bit of dirt is the opportunity said bit of dirt affords us to ascend the moral high ground and pontificate.

Last summer the prospect was raised here of a day when Limerick would finish a game not one man down but two – and being reduced to 13 constitutes a far graver plight than being reduced to 14. Sunday should have been that day. One doesn’t expect a repeat.

If John Kiely will have spent some of the past week circling the wagons (they’re all agin’ us etc) he’ll have spent more of it attempting to ensure the jagged edges of Semple Stadium are planed for the remainder of the campaign. And really, all that befell him on Sunday was that his team were consciously undercooked for their opening joust, banked on getting away with it – and did, largely through the accuracy of their shooting.

It was a significant day in another respect, however. Here was the first intimation of Limerick’s mortality since the 2019 All Ireland semi-final, 45 months and 16 games earlier.

The clarity of Davy’s thinking on the occasions he decides to have a cut instead of going treble catenaccio has never been in doubt. The items on his To Do list here may have been obvious but they were achieved nonetheless.

Barry Nash confined to barracks, Kyle Hayes made a spectator, Cian Lynch chloroformed. And all of this despite the disorientating double blast of the loss of Tadhg De Búrca and the concession of that poxy goal.

The controllables were controlled to a remarkable degree. The controllables bar one, which just happens to be the most critical controllable of the lot and always will be. Shooting straight.

Teams that drive an inordinate number of wides do so for two reasons — poor shot selection and plain old-fashioned inaccuracy — and in an age when efforts from 80 metres routinely clear the crossbar with something to spare, poor shot selection is no longer the issue it used to be. A half-back or midfielder who fancies a pot? Grand. Off you go. Just get it right.

The problem for Waterford was that their preparations were compromised rather than simplified by Gearóid Hegarty’s dismissal.

The gameplan impelled them to go long to the full-forward line; the presence of the extra man compelled patience in possession. Move the sliotar around, work the Semple Stadium veldt, create the opening for the spare guy. The underdogs ended up stuck between stations.

For all its advances of the past decade, not every one of them for the better, hurling has not yet become so absurdly depersonalised and programmed that a team can reboot themselves in-game on the hoof. Phew.

The outcome did at least confirm one thing we already knew. No opponents will unseat Limerick when driving more than six or seven wides. The question isn’t so much whether someone will eventually get it right, because the nature of sport is that someone inevitably will, but rather whether the warning the holders received may, by prompting a mild rethink and some tweaks, delay their demise rather than hasten it.

Glum Déise folk can cheer themselves with the reflection that in Davy’s previous incarnation they lost a Munster final by seven goals before bouncing back a fortnight later to win the All-Ireland quarter-final by ten points. Yet tomorrow in Thurles is more about Cork than it is about Waterford.

It is a statement kind of day for Pat Ryan and it requires — nay, demands — a statement kind of performance from his team.

This is who we are. These are the principles we believe in and the type of game, recognisably modern but tailored to our strengths and weaknesses, we are trying to enact. We may not succeed outright in 2023. But if not, just watch us go in 2024. Oh, and watch us defend from number 15 back the field, filling gaps and getting bodies around the opponent in possession.

Is it too easy, perhaps verging on lazy, to hold that after failing to give enough of themselves first time out Limerick will compensate, and possibly overcompensate, tonight, with painful consequences for Clare?

Probably not.

Is it similarly too easy to aver that, having spent the spring preparing for the All-Ireland champions, the burden on Waterford to adjust the viewfinder, minus both the bounce that victory in Thurles would have brought and the security blanket provided by the supreme interpreter of the sweeper role, the Beckenbauer of Clashmore, will prove too heavy?

Probably not.