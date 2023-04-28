Ronan O'Gara: When it all goes pear-shaped in the first ten minutes

IT was interesting to see Pep Guardiola remonstrate with his goalkeeper, Ederson, in the immediate aftermath of Man City’s opening goal against Arsenal on Wednesday. Always and ever locked to the ‘ON’ position. There was something in their detail agitating the coach, an element they had drilled in time and again. Even if the malfunction ultimately led to de Bruyne’s first goal, it was bad practice, evidently.

Staying in the now is as important for a coach as a player. Standards are underpinned by having your head in the game Monday to Friday. No let up, no detail left to chance or perhaps.

I was never a player able to flick a switch running onto the pitch on Saturday. I had to swat intensely, run through scenarios ad nauseum, visualise moments over and over in the week before a match. That forensic detail got me to sleep nights before big games. Feeling I was armed and primed.

Against Gloucester in the Champions Cup round of 16, I had that sense of dread all week that the La Rochelle prep was off, that we weren’t primed and loaded for the task ahead. I used the term ‘giddy’ in this column, and I thought long about mentioning it at all. Maybe it was just me? Playing ninth in the Premiership, and the video footage of them didn’t stack up to the challenge we were going to face. There was this sense of peril, of a haymaker coming our way. Except we couldn’t duck to avoid it. Gloucester showed up with arguably their performance of the season, they were stimulated to play. We were in bother. An awful feeling.

We detected the problem in the week but couldn’t nip it in the bud. That is the difference between coaching robots and humans. We are all at the mercy of our internal stimulae and drive that can decide whether we take the initiative or wait to see what happens. A sense of fight or flight. If a coach got that spot on every week, they’d franchise it.

The smallest sense of being off is magnified and multiplied by every player who falls prey to the toxicity – be it presumption or a lack of fear.

The dread of repeating the same mistakes against Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-final was a powerful antidote to any sluggishness. We took the initiative from the first moment and delivered a textbook ten minutes of control, a template for how a team sets out its stall in a game. Except that we didn’t follow through, we became inaccurate with the ball. And so you move onto the next coaching conundrum. Desperately searching for the complete performance. That’s a whole other problem ad even though I have 25 years of experience and foundation in this game, I haven’t figured out the 80 minute performance as yet.

Where this all gets intriguing is you can’t generalise with individuals. If I ask ‘is it ok to flick a switch running out from the dressing room’?, it is with certain players – Uini Atonio, Will Skelton, Richie Mo'unga at the Crusaders, for example. Whether that’s innate, I’m not sure. Is it nurture or nature? It may be both. From my culture, my upbringing, I needed to prepare, to think about it, to always have my homework done. Others have that switch for ‘game mode’. I couldn’t do that.

What renders us helpless is watching a bad opening ten minutes and knowing that the dull sickness in the pit of your stomach is the recognition that there isn’t a lot you can do about it.

There will be 30,000 La Rochelle supporters in Bordeaux for Sunday’s Champions Cup semi-final against Exeter. We have had a standard week of preparation and we know what Exeter will bring. We will be primed. But in the club, there’s massive excitement. This is a big event for Stade Rochelais, but that is all outside the realm of the squad’s focus. I must differentiate and separate us in terms of what the team is doing. We are responsible for what we do on the pitch, the checklist is very different to what the supporters and the club are looking to do. It has been erroneously mentioned this week that being there and winning last year gives us a significant edge. Does that still hold water when there is probably a new prop, a new hooker, a new backrow, a new ten, centre and a winger? We are a very different team in personnel and approach from a year ago, a lot has changed, even from a culture standpoint. If we were the same group with the same mentality, that would not be good.

For our playmaker, Antoine Hastoy, it’s a first semi-final of his career, be that in Europe or the Top 14. He is 25, but in terms of experience it is night and day compared to Ntamack or Sexton, or a Ross Byrne.

This is where my fascination with detail hopefully becomes important. I will look to arm Antoine with all the scenarios and pictures he needs – not too many, mind – like we did with Ahaia West last season. There’s something there that I haven’t mentioned before now – a gratifying sense of vindication with our former ten at a time when most people were berating me and the club for sticking with him. And the abuse was serious and sustained. But what happened? It all climaxed with an incredibly good performance from West as a player and a kicker in the European Cup final in Marseille against Leinster.

That’s the benefit of connecting with and, having a good working relationship with a player, trying to get the best version of him as a confident person. There is an enormous level of satisfaction when that comes off but you don’t forget the fellas saying ‘WTF is O’Gara doing with this fella…’ Hastoy has played and is playing big games. But all this is linked to pressure, don’t ever underestimate that. I have had 25 years of learning to deal with it, but Antoine is in his infancy. Easy for me to sound like I know what I am talking about. He is still learning his trade.

Home advantage should be huge in Saturday’s first semi-final between Leinster and Toulouse. Is there a side in Europe that can soak up the wave of attacks that Leinster will bring to the Aviva Stadium? If there is, it’s the side with one more star on their jerseys than Leinster’s – a group of experienced, hard-headed achievers. A side that attacks differently to any other side and asks more challenging questions. Toulouse are a better team than they were a year ago and have more key players coming into form – Dupont, Ntamack and especially Thomas Ramos and Thibaud Flament, who was not far off the player of the Six Nations.

Those who use February’s win for Ireland over France as a point of reference are wrong, in my opinion. Go back to this time last year and the 40-17 semi-final mauling of Toulouse by Leinster. That one is seared on their brains, it still stings, you can see that and I am nowhere near their camp. Toulouse have the biggest history in the European Champions Cup. They would be, by their standards, seriously disappointed by how they performed a year ago. Their pride was dented. Watch out for Toulouse when their pride is dented.