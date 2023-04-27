Tommy Martin: Poch to Chelsea the final heartbreak for deflated Spurs fans

TOTTENHAM’S players took a novel approach to the cost-of-living crisis by promising fans a refund of the cost of their tickets for Sunday’s 6-1 hammering at Newcastle.

If every terrible Spurs performance provoked similar largesse, the windfall for their long-suffering supporters would wipe out a large chunk of Britain’s national debt. Indeed, were Tottenham fans to get themselves properly organised, they could picket the first-team dressing room for back pay owed over decades of lily-livered surrender. Soaring inflation and rising fuel costs would be of no concern to Spurs fans rolling in the proceeds of Son Heung-Min’s guilty conscience.

This would be a win-win situation, what financial experts call a ‘circular economy’. The steady flow of cash from hapless Spurs stars would be reinvested by supporters in more match tickets, TV subscriptions, and cockerel-embossed pencil cases, revenues from which would then be returned to the bank accounts of the underperforming players just in time for the next abject display. And so on.

As a famously shrewd businessman, Daniel Levy would surely lap up a scheme whose merit depends on consistent on-field rubbishness. After all, separating business competence from footballing excellence has been the Tottenham chairman’s crowning achievement of recent years. Levy’s unique acumen drove the building of an enormous, gleaming stadium whose defining image is a sad Eric Dier with his hands behind his back watching another opposition attacker float past him.

In a statement to fans after the Newcastle game, Levy said he was taking “ultimate responsibility” for the defeat, which he did by sacking someone else. Removing Christian Stiellini from his short-lived role as interim head coach must have been tough. Who would have guessed that when Antonio Conte had proven himself utterly unsuited to managing Tottenham in every conceivable way, the next logical choice wasn’t the man who had been standing next to him for the last two years?

Rather than currying favour with fans, however, Levy could adopt the tough-talking approach of Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill. Asked this week about current inflationary pressures, Pill called on the public to stop looking for pay rises, claiming there was a “reluctance to accept that, yes, we’re all worse off”.

Similarly, Levy should tell disgruntled Spurs supporters to stop looking for trophies and accept that, compared to their Big Six rivals, yes, they are all worse off — at least until the players refund their match tickets. This is a club which has cleverly hidden an NFL pitch, a go-karting track and a micro-brewery inside its stadium. The idea that it needs a functioning football team as well is just silly. All it really needs is a midtable finish and five nights of Beyoncé concerts.

A reminder of Tottenham’s strategic decoupling of what modern soccer executives call “the football side of the business” came with the news that Chelsea were poised to appoint their beloved former manager, Mauricio Pochettino. Pochettino could have been accused of causing inflationary pressures on fan expectation when he turned Spurs into title contenders and Champions League finalists.

His reward from his employers was a stadium with a micro-brewery, two empty transfer windows, and the sack. “When you talk about Tottenham, everyone says you have an amazing house but you need to put in the furniture,” he said, shortly before being chucked in a skip with the old White Hart Lane sideboards.

The fact that Tottenham supporters have been singing his name since things began to go pear-shaped under Conte suggests they retain some folk memory of a time when watching their team wasn’t as pleasurable as a prolonged colonoscopy. Despite the fans’ wishes, sources close to Levy suggest he was not interested in reappointing Pochettino because of a sense that ‘you should never go back,’ though it may be that the thing Spurs are never going back to is the top four of the Premier League.

If a bitter rival like Chelsea does appoint Pochettino, it would cap off a miserable week for Tottenham supporters, or at least those who didn’t pocket some of Harry Kane’s hard-earned. Some Spurs fans still refer to Pochettino as ‘Dad’ and would be heartbroken to see him married into a new footballing family, even one with too many kids to fit into their Champions League squad. Other than Kane running off with Gunnersaurus, it’s hard to think of anything worse.

The only good news this week came with the entirely coincidentally-timed establishment of a fan advisory board, an elected body tasked with “ensuring fans are consulted, kept informed, and their views considered during club decision-making — YEAH RIGHT SUCKERS!!” (The last part is from an earlier draft of the press release).

If you were deeply cynical about the whole thing, you might think that Levy was throwing scraps to a fanbase who have been calling for his head for years. However, if this fan advisory board turns out to be more than just a toothless talking shop, it will streamline the post-defeat self-flagellation process considerably.

Rather than releasing carefully worded statements of abject self-loathing from the safety of Twitter or the club website, players will be forced to account for their actions in person. A kangaroo court of irate supporters would hear the grovelling apologies from Hugo Lloris and co, who would then, as per this week’s established precedent, provide their direct debit details in atonement.

With this season’s remaining fixtures including tonight’s game with Manchester United and visits to Liverpool and in-form Aston Villa, Spurs fans could be on to a nice little earner.