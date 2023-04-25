Kieran Shannon: View from the terraces - Tipp lay down early marker

Whenever the Clare footballers play in Cusack Park, myself and the young fella tend to be able to secure a seat in the stand without a bother, but with the hurlers, it’s often a case of standing room only, so usually we settle for a spot in one of the terraces behind the goals.

It is a vantage point with its charms as well as limitations. While the identity of a goalscorer at the other end of the field can remain unknown until you check your phone or get home, you also get to pick up certain things which the TV cameras or even the punter with a prime plush seat in the stand can’t.

Especially in championship. Everywhere, but nowhere more so than right below you, markers are being set, especially with the first entanglement of those two eternal tango partners: the corner back and the corner forward. The names and faces may change but the dance remains the same. The intrigue lies in which of them takes the lead.

Last year when Liam Cahill brought a Waterford team down to Cusack Park, it was clear to us on the town end terrace once the ball was being thrown in that all pre-match assumptions had been wrong: Clare, already through to the All Ireland series and Munster final, were the ones playing to save their lives and Waterford the ones acting as if it was just a dead rubber to them.

When Jamie Barron jogged into the unfamiliar environs of the corner forward spot, far away from his more familiar domain of midfield, he was immediately hounded by a Clare debutant called Cian Nolan. As we wrote at the time, the ball was merely a tertiary consideration for the newcomer from Smith O’Brien’s. He only had eyes for Barron, and arms too, continuously engulfing them around the hapless – and obviously injury-hampered – Barron without actually holding him. His personal space constantly invaded, Barren repeatedly motioned to the umpires to intervene but it was in vain. Everything Waterford did that day was in vain. At one stage they trailed by 20 points. They were listless, dead to the world, and with it, Cahill’s tenure with them was finished too.

It was a completely different team and animal Cahill brought to Ennis last Sunday. Before the ball was thrown in, Jake Morris, though with the unfamiliar number of 19 on his back, ran into his customary spot of left corner forward. There he was met by Paul Flanagan, the Clare No.4, coming off a career season and All-Star nomination. As sporting as he is accomplished, Flanagan extended his hand, only for Morris to grab it, pull Flanagan towards him and shoulder him, causing Flanagan to stagger back.

Ten seconds later Flanagan was on his posterior and on the ground in the opposite corner, having haplessly followed Morris who had dashed across goal to take an incoming ball and swing it over the bar.

In that moment Morris registered more than a mere point: he issued a statement of intent. In Kieran Donaghy’s autobiography he spoke about how there are aggressors and reactors and how literally in his book he’d learned it’s better to be the aggressor. “If you think your man is the type who’ll start something off, start it before he starts it,” he’d write. Or, as Donaghy would often do and Morris did in Cusack Park last Sunday, start it off anyway even if your man looks like he wouldn’t.

There would be no letting up from Morris or Tipp: he’d finish the game with a further 2-3 from play, they’d finish with 5-21. And while such goal-lust and ruthlessness reflected Cahill’s philosophy and personality, it also had echoes of previous Tipp performances and setups, and not that long ago either.

There was something 2019-like about Tipp’s intent at the weekend. You’ll remember 2019. Again they entered the Munster championship coming off a winless campaign the previous season with their opening game away to a side who had made an All Ireland semi-final the year before. Within three minutes of Cork’s first championship game in the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Seamus Callanan had goaled for Tipp, the start of a trend of a goal every game the Drom and Inch man would play all that summer all the way to All-Ireland final day itself.

We’re not saying this Tipp team will win the All-Ireland – at least this year. But there is a cut about them again, reminiscent of the verve and freshness of 2008, back when Eoin Kelly struck for that goal in Cork.

Although it was one of those rare occasions where Clare lost in Ennis, it was still an occasion for the home side and everyone else with 18,000 crammed into the ground. It brought home how the making of the Munster hurling championship the past five years has been how it has home and away games, whereas for 25 years, from 1993 to 2018, Clare hadn’t had a home Munster hurling championship game other than one against Kerry. Munster Council broke with tradition to preserve and enhance the tradition of its hurling championship.

Now it should follow suit in football.

Cusack Park and Ennis has hosted many football provincial championship matches either side of 1993 and 2018. In recent years they’ve played Kerry there alone in 2014, 2017 and 2019. But one thing it has not hosted is a Munster senior football final. Whenever Clare have made it to that stage – 1992, 1997, 2000 and 2012 – it has been played on neutral ground, namely the Gaelic Grounds.

There was merit in Limerick being the venue. Beyond saving Clare a trip to the lions’ dens of Killarney and Cork, it had the required capacity for a game of such standing. After Martin Daly scored that miracle goal against Cork in 1997, over 32,000 people went to see how they fared in the final against Maurice Fitzgerald in his pomp. When the counties met three years later again, there were over 23,000 in attendance.

But that was the last of the do-or-die provincial championships (at least until covid). Then came the backdoor. Now we have the Sam Maguire groups of four. Instead of people fearing it’ll be the last time they’ll catch their team that year, people have other chances. They’re more selective when and where to go see them.

Cusack Park can hold 18,000 people. Not enough for the crowds who’d have wanted to take in the Munster finals of 1997 and 2000, but just right for 2023. Fix the Munster final for the Gaelic Grounds and there won’t be any larger crowd there than there would be in Ennis, just more empty seats, leaving onlookers from their couches wondering where everyone else is.

Munster chair Ger Ryan was an officer with the Tipperary board when his county was drawn to play Kilkenny in the 2013 hurling qualifiers. While the demand to see the game was three times what fitted into Nowlan Park that evening and Tipp lost, Ryan wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else or for it to have been anywhere else.

Clare-Kerry in football isn’t quite a clash of titans like Tipp and Kilkenny in hurling but the comparison is valid. If that Kilkenny-Tipp game had been played in Croke Park, it would have been just another game up there, much like their 2012 All-Ireland semi-final. It was because it wasn’t in the usual place that made Nowlan Park 2013 so unique. Likewise, instead of a mundane, pedestrian provincial final in the mould of the 2012 game between Clare and Cork in Limerick, a Clare-Kerry Munster final in Ennis would be distinctive.

It’s not exactly a big departure we’re suggesting here either. Clare and Kerry do have a home-and-away arrangement (just one that traditionally hasn’t extended to Munster finals because of Cusack Park’s limited capacity), and in light of their 2021 Munster first-round game being played in Killarney, it’s Clare’s turn next. Other Munster finals are regularly played with one of the participants being at home; last year 15,000 bothered to go to Killarney to see Kerry wipe Limerick.

The Munster football final is an institution in decline. It needs all the help it can get. Staging this year’s version in Ennis would enhance not diminish it. Even if it’ll mean myself and the young fella having to go to the terraces.