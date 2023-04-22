Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Can Roscommon maintain same level of intensity?

The bright new world of the split season GAA championships now means most weekends are jam packed to capacity. Every game is significant already, with checks and balances in place for the victors and the vanquished. It is virtually impossible to keep up with everything, never mind analyse it at the moment.

As well as the newspaper coverage and the television and radio broadcasts we are relying on Twitter and the excellent Scorebeo app to keep abreast of it all in real time. And that is only on the football side of the house, with the start of the Munster Hurling Championship about to take matters to another level.

Below are some questions and possible answers in relation to a busy championship weekend.

Can Roscommon bring the same level of frenzied intensity two games in a row?

Davy Burke pitched Roscommon perfectly for their big win against Mayo. They admitted afterwards that they had been eyeing up Easter Sunday since the fixtures were made. Sometimes it can be difficult to back up that level of focus the second day out. Burke has mentioned repeatedly that they are very proud of their defensive solidity, evident throughout the season and in shutting out Mayo.

The league champions did create a few goal chances, including a Stephen Coen rocket off the crossbar but Roscommon scrambled well when they had to. Central to that defensive effort was a ferocious intensity. Oftentimes that word is thrown out there but what does it actually mean? To me it means sprinting to the tackle and making contact, when out of possession. Roscommon excelled at this a fortnight ago in McHale Park and this was personified by Donie Smith in particular.

Smith is and always has been an excellent sharpshooter but his tackling heretofore was sporadic at best. Not the last day out. Maybe sitting on the bench for much of the league has sharpened his focus and appetite but he worked his socks off for the cause. He slowed down Mayo backs repeatedly and this allowed his colleagues to get back in shape which made them extremely hard to break down. While Smith stood out, all of the Roscommon players played with intensity against Mayo. For them to win this Sunday they will know they will have to match this workrate all over the field again. Knowing this is one thing, doing it week in week out is quite another and is the next step in their development.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Shane Walsh of Galway reacts after missing a late free during the Allianz Football League final. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Shane Walsh is one of the most exciting forwards in the country and is a pleasure to watch. His pace and his ability to kick off left and right is always a joy to behold. He can frustrate at times though. Last year his two best performances were against Roscommon in the Connacht final and Kerry in the All Ireland final. In both of these games he played high up the field, operating from the top of the ‘D’ against Kerry.

He is seriously dangerous when he plays from there. He has space to operate in, can make runs to the left or the right and is close enough to goal to be able to score freely. He got nine points (four from play) against Kerry and 1-6 (1-3 from play) against the Rossies. In some of the other games, most notably against Armagh and Derry, he played much deeper and was peripheral for much of those matches.

He is easier to mark and interfere with in the midfield maelstrom and it is also possible to attack off him and put him burning energy going the other way. I was interested to read some quotes from him this week as he acknowledged exactly this and how Pádraic Joyce and his management team are constantly on to him to keep him higher up the pitch. I will be keen to see if he has the discipline to do just that, and get more scores while handling less ball.

OPENER: Dara Moynihan of Kerry is tackled by Johnny McGrath of Galway during the Allianz Football League clash. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

What value will Kerry get out of Saturday evening's championship opener?

Damned if you do and damned if you don’t. If Kerry win well on Saturday evening Tipperary were useless, and should Tipp genuinely put it up to Kerry well then it is the All-Ireland champions that are wasting their time. We always took these games very seriously, preparing for lower ranked teams as if we were playing Dublin. Having had a disjointed league both management and players will be really looking forward to this game, to get not alone the championship but their season really up and running.

It is a different Kerry we will see from Saturday evening on as they start to build towards the All-Ireland series. They will be anxious to put into practice what was discussed and rehearsed in the Portuguese sun over Easter. Unlike other years, once they keep winning Kerry will have a match at least once a fortnight for the rest of the season. Gone are the dreaded four, five and sometimes incredible six week mid-championship gaps.

There will also be stiff competition within the squad, both to get in to the 26 and the starting 15. Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Stephen O’Brien will get action and will be trying to claw back those starting jerseys. A player like Gavin Crowley that started both All-Irelands at centre back in 2019 isn’t even in the 26 now. Unless he is injured, you can be sure he will be doing everything in his power to make his way back up the pecking order. With the condensed nature of the season it will be harder for players further down the line to climb up through the ranks this summer as the chance to shine in A v B games will be few and far between. As against that injuries and suspensions may help their cause. Either way possession is nine tenths of the law and when you get a starting jersey, what you have you hold.

The Leinster championship is dead, right?

Actually no it’s not. Outside of Dublin it is fascinating, with many significant subplots at play. While The Metropolitans will swat aside Laois and ultimately win it the route to Sam Maguire provided for the other Leinster finalist is priceless. This weekend Louth and Westmeath will be intriguing. It is the ultimate contest of a swashbuckling goalscoring side coming up against an organised and mean defensive unit.

Amazingly, as a result of their respective league displays Wicklow will fancy taking Kildare out and Meath and Offaly in O'Connor Park carries massive significance. I am sure when Colm O’Rourke took over Meath he didn’t envisage that they would be teetering on the brink of dropping into the Tailteann Cup when he wrote the date of his first championship game into his diary. Lose and that is exactly what happens. Not ideal for such a proud footballing county.

Will Donegal resurrect their season from the rubble?

There has been plenty written about the disaster that Donegal’s season has been so far. The level of upheaval has been astounding, from the outside at least. The word from the camp this week is that they have moved on from the relegation and are looking forward to championship. A few of the players have been anxious to point out that they have been relegated before and have recovered for championship afterwards. Maybe so, but I would respectfully suggest, never in the manner of this season.

They were on a training camp in Carton House recently where Aidan O’Rourke will have been trying to impress on his players to focus on those present on their panel rather than the departed. They still have loads of quality all over the pitch from Shaun Patton out. He will have been trying to stoke the age old and still effective siege mentality within the group. I will be curious to see if they change their approach. At times during the league Hugh McFadden was effective as a target man at 14, which would allow the likes of Jamie Brennan or Conor O’Donnell feed off him.

O’Rourke himself played in an Armagh team that loved to kick ball inside. Furthermore Paddy Bradley is also a coach within the setup. He along with his brother Eoin were excellent at playing close to goal for Derry and loved to be available for diagonal kicked ball inside. While Down will get plenty of bodies back at every opportunity there will be chances to kick inside off kickouts and turnovers. Down had a better league but Donegal are backed into a corner and could be dangerous.

Can New York backup their Gaelic Park heroics?

New York pitch up in Marckievz Park Saturday afternoon for a shot at Sligo and to earn a place in the Connacht final. The natural high experienced and the celebrations after their win over Leitrim can be both a positive and a negative for them. Some of the advantages stacked in their favour a fortnight ago are now flipped.

This time they are the team travelling, and crucially from west to east which ensures jet lag is more of a factor as the circadian rhythm struggles to adapt. They will be playing on a grass pitch this time. On the other hand New York possess plenty of players that have high level championship experience, something Sligo lack. While Sligo have had a great season so far, answering all questions posed, they will be seriously tested this weekend. Whichever team enters the race for Sam will have earned it.