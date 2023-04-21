Spike O'Sullivan: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis to serve up fight of the year

I remember walking out into the Friday afternoon sunshine of LA and in front of me a Christian Dior model was sitting in a sexy convertible. He’d attracted a gaggle of heartbreakingly beautiful women around him. As I was walking by, he turned, looked at me and said “how are you doing champ?” and one by one, the California girls turned around and set their eyes on me.

I’d confidently say I held their attention for about a quarter of a second before they were back ogling him. But as quarter-seconds go, it was one of the finest of my life.

Can you blame them though? Ryan Garcia was the lad sat in the front seat of the convertible and whatever else about him, he is a seriously beautiful man. The girls couldn’t keep their eyes off him that day or many since. On Saturday night the rest of the world shouldn’t take their eyes off him — or Gervonta Davis either.

The boxing year may have taken a wee while getting going but as we look down the road over the next month and see homecomings for Canelo Alvarez and Katie Taylor, Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko going at it for all of the lightweight belts and a Belfast bout for Michael Conlan, it’s time for us all to strap in. And what a pair for us to strap in with: I genuinely believe Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are going to serve up the fight of the year in Las Vegas. I’m not alone.

“Every decade has its fight to save boxing. This is the fight to save boxing.” Those were the words of Oscar De La Hoya this week. And if they sound like a bit too heavy on the bluster then maybe you haven’t seen enough of the two guys stepping into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena. Between them Garcia and Davis have a combined record of 51-0 with 45 KOs.

I’ve been surprised this week the amount of times I’ve found myself talking about the fight and looking forward to it. I’m as excited as I’ve been for a long, long time. Why? The most anticipated fight of the year doesn’t have any titles on the line because it doesn’t need any. These guys are that good. And the key thing is they’re meeting when they’re that good.

Garcia is just 24. Tank Davis is 28. It’s so easy for lads who are winning belts and filling arenas like they do when they’re maybe not even yet in their primes to just keep taking the easy bouts. Look at Davis’s mentor, Floyd Mayweather. He and Manny Pacquiao waited years and years too long before meeting. We have the same nonsense in the heavyweight division today. But a seriously simmering bit of Twitter beef has brought Davis and Garcia together and we’re all the better for it.

EAGERLY AWAITED: Ryan Garcia (R) and Gervonta Davis (L) face off during a news conference at The Beverly Hilton. Pic: Sye Williams/Getty Images

I’ve been lucky enough to be co-main event with both of these boys in the last few years and they’re two seriously talented fighters. When I fought with Garcia in LA that time in 2018 he was still just a teenager but had so much about him. He was an awfully nice guy too — and not just cos he gave me the shout in front of all those ladies.

I shared a card last year in New York with Davis but didn’t get to spend as much time around him. I did see his absolutely insane truck parked outside of the fighters’ hotel in Brooklyn though. It’s apparently called a USSV Rhino and sets ya back around $300,000. When I first saw it my immediate question was whether that price tag included a ladder because Davis would need one to get up into the yoke. It’s absolute massive. Tank by name, tank by nature.

Davis is no stranger to legal troubles though and it looked like they might get in the way of this fight actually getting done but the camps were able to make it happen. Getting De La Hoya’s Golden Boy and Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions together to promote a fight is in itself a small miracle but so many hurdles have been cleared to get us here. Again, it’s so refreshing and admirable when boxing so often makes a mess of these things.

So what can we expect? Fireworks, for a start. Garcia is the bigger and stronger guy but Davis may well match him for power, even at 5’5”. I think the rehydration clause that was inserted into this bout to get Davis to agree to the catchweight of 136lbs could end up deciding it.

Garcia’s left hook is one of the most devastating shots in the game these days. If you’re an orthodox fighter who can deliver the widow-maker liver shot with the left hook you’re in any fight. I’ve probably knocked out 20 opponents with it in my own life. But here’s a thing: in my fights against Billy Joe Saunders and Erislandy Lara I found my left hook wasn’t as effective. They were both southpaws, as is Davis. If Davis, between his positioning and the rehydration clause, is able to negate Garcia’s left hook that’s going to be huge.

I’ve looked at it high up and low down all week and I just think Davis has Garcia’s number here. Davis has went in there against a fellow undefeated opponent seven times already in his career and taken the zeroes off all of them. Garcia has never faced an unbeaten guy across from him. That’s big. Davis has so much power delivered in so many ways — hooks, uppercuts, straights. He mixes it up. But he can be too confident in that power and sometimes takes things too slow.

If Garcia is to get at Davis, you imagine it has to happen earlier for him, while his energy and his speed is still at its blistering best. To his credit, Ryan knows how to get off the canvas and win a fight too, as he did against Luke Campbell. I watched the body language between them this week and saw a wee bit of nervousness in Garcia. It’s not necessarily an awful thing. It can sometimes keep you sharp from the get go. But ultimately that all may still not be enough for Garcia to get it done.

If you believe their public statements, Garcia and Davis are betting their entire purses on the outcome. Both of them are in for eight-figure paydays with the fight an instant sellout and the likes of Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny expected ringside.

Listen to me, whatever they’ve said, the reality behind the scenes is there’s no way they’re betting their full purses on this, or anything close to it. Nor should they. For bucking the trend and bringing the other face to face, they deserve the pay day. They’ve given us something to really get the blood flowing. All eyes should be on them.

Heavyweight Carty kicks off a huge month in London

Back in January when I was making my predictions for the fighting year, I suggested it could be a big 12 months for Thomas Carty. I also said he has the potential to be the greatest Irish heavyweight of all time.

I still stand by both of those things and this weekend Thomas can get busy with making some strides. He’s fighting over in York Hall in London on Saturday night and is lined up for a huge opportunity on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s homecoming next month.

As I’ve said before, Thomas is a Dub but I do my best not to hold it against him. I’ve had plenty of chances to watch him closely at Packie Collins’ gym and I’ve been so impressed. There’s so much power there. He’s got a serious chance to deliver in the next month. Keep an eye on him.