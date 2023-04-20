PGA's walk and talk changing the sound of golf

THE USPGA Tour has told The Pitch that its radical overhaul of golf coverage has nothing to do with the growing challenge presented by the LIV Golf Series.

In an interview with this column, the Tour’s head of TV innovation and elevation said the transformation of golf broadcasting was not a reaction to other forces, rather something that had been coming as part of “normal business”.

Golf fans across the US and around the world have witnessed a series of new activations in how the sport is presented, in particular greater interaction with players and up to 35 more live shots per round.

Player audio has been the key area for change in the sport where live on-course interviews are now the norm and greater pick-up of discussions between caddies and players are featured with regularity.

The live interviews, conducted by CBS and NBC in the States, and relayed by Sky Sports to viewers over here, has made for some of the most compelling content, almost unique outside of baseball - where the idea originated.

Indeed so successful has the USPGA’s ‘walk and talk’ activation, that the Masters picked up on it at Augusta earlier this month – something of a radical development for one of golf’s most traditional brands.

While the USPGA was unaware that the Masters were going to adopt their innovation, until Rory McIlroy gave some astonishing access during his opening round on the ninth hole, it said it was thrilled with the outcome.

For fans who just watch the majors the mic’d up piece with Rory created headlines around the world, even if the live interview segment has been around since the Farmers Insurance Open in January at Torrey Pines.

That a professional athlete would take time out for a chat, while in the zone and competing, is what the USPGA Tour puts down to Netflix – where thanks to golf’s ‘Full Swing’ series players want greater involvement through increased content opportunities.

“Call it the Netflix effect - that there’s more production out there, more content being gathered - taking to cameras and mics - more than ever have before,” the USPGA Tour’s SVP of Media and Gaming, Norb Gambuzza, told The Pitch.

And rather than any perceived competition from LIV such innovation has been part of a longstanding strategy by Commissioner Jay Monahan to shake things up for viewers.

“This was normal course of business, so in no way shape or form was this done in response to anything that happened from another tour,” clarifies Gambuzza.

So barely three months after it was introduced, and still without a name or a sponsor, the ‘walk and talk’ segment is here to stay, with a lot of praise going from the Tour to Max Homa.

“Max Homa to his credit – when we started socialising this with the players – he raised his hand and said ‘I love this, I want to be first’,”.

“This wasn’t us taking this out and saying: ‘We want to do this 15 times during the year, who wants to do it?’ - it was a little more casual than that where it was almost a small number of conversations with players (who were immediately interested).

“And that’s when Max said: ‘Not only am I interested, I want to be first’, and since then we’ve had a lot of guys who have seen that and who have raised their hands.”

Homa went on to win the Farmers’, his sixth career Tour win. So far Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa are among more than half-a-dozen big names to have followed McIlroy and Homa into the mic’d up segment.

The concept is simple, the player takes an earbud which is live from a nearby television executive back to the commentary booth, where he talks about the shot he’s just hit or the next one.

With McIlroy, there was some criticism in certain media about his decision to do the live interview at Augusta on his way to missing the cut, but Rory has become something of a veteran of the walk and talk.

At the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship on his way to quarter-final victory over Xander Schauffele in Texas, Rory conducted his first, before and after a second shot four iron which spilled right into a spectator area. Critically, he won the tie.

With golf being a game of risk and reward, Gambuzza and his team are conscious that they cannot and will not order players to participate.

“We don’t want anyone to it that doesn’t want to do it and this is the same approach that we did with the Netflix show,” he explained.

“It’s a sign of the times we’re in, I think three years ago we would have had a bit of reluctance from players to do this, because it can be about focusing for millions of dollars (and) ‘I just don’t want to be bothered about what Trevor Immelman is saying in my ear’.

“I think the tide has changed a little bit in the past couple of years and players are more interested in doing these things where we don’t necessarily have to go to them and twist their arm and say we really want you to do this."

The shot count is equally important to the Tour, with a focus on fewer ads and commercial messages: “One of the first things we did is shorten that (commercial) list and make a clear effort to show more live golf shots.”

That has resulted in an additional “34 or 35 shots" screened live.

“So, more live shots, less commercial intrusion, more data, more stats.”

And as for a name and a sponsor, well the USPGA TOUR is in no rush to christen the new baby, just yet.

“Let’s get some runway underneath our feet, let’s get comfortable with it on air a few times and then let’s just let it breathe before we jump all over naming it and coming up with a brand and selling it to a sponsor.”

Spotify of sport raises €1m

AN IRISH sports tech start-up has become the second-largest index of sports content in the world, behind only Google.

Locker, which was founded with the goal of aiming to centralise the world’s best sports content in one app, is an index of the leading stories and analysis, featuring content from leading brands globally – including the Irish Examiner.

Like Spotify, which gathers music from multiple sources into one centralised system, Locker’s primary goal “is to be the ultimate destination for sports fans worldwide”, according to co-founder Ross O’Dwyer.

“We’re bringing together the best sports content from around the world in one place, and we’re making it easy for fans to access it,” O’Dwyer told The Pitch.

The company is also democratising sports investing, enabling users to become shareholders alongside key investors in the industry, including Techstars Sports, Stadia Ventures, NBA team the Indiana Pacers and Dapper Labs.

It has already hit its initial investment target of €1m ahead of an April 24 deadline, working with Spark Crowdfunding.

Locker is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Cycling Ireland freewheel into more controversy

CYCLING IRELAND is in the wars again after the organisation confirmed it was the subject of legal proceedings by its former President Liam Collins.

The controversial organisation – in a snarling statement - described the action by Collins as “vexatious and unmeritorious”, and went on to claim that it “means that inevitably the valuable and limited resources of Cycling Ireland will be diverted away from our primary purpose”.

According to CI the proceedings relate “to his historical role in the authentication of UCI continental racing licences, which was dealt with in the BDO Report (into CI)” – which cost the organisation up to €184k to commission.

Liam Collins stepped down as President in February 2022, after just three months at the helm, after the NGB was embroiled in a dispute with other board directors after the body admitted using “false quotations” in a 2020 claim for a Government grant.

Five board members resigned over the controversy, which also received the attention of An Garda Siochana and Sport Ireland.

The latest fork in the road paves a rough ride for new CEO James Quilligan, who takes up his post in the coming weeks.