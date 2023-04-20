History may judge snooker loopy protestors kindly

It’s welcome news for the dear old game of snooker that it is still considered high profile enough to be disrupted by militant protest movements.

This is an activity many feared was heading towards the obscurity of other popular late-twentieth century TV spectacles, like indoor bowls and Blankety Blank. Instead, the targeting of Monday evening’s World Championship matches by activists from Just Stop Oil generated the most notorious Crucible-related atrocity since ‘Snooker Loopy’ by Chas & Dave topped the charts in 1986.

One can only presume that the environmental action group were hoping to benefit from snooker’s enduring popularity rather than acting on any beef against the sport itself. Other than jetting off to occasional ranking events in China and leaving the lights on in the practice hall, it’s hard to see snooker players as agents of climate catastrophe.

Who knows though? Perhaps, in whatever dimly-lit bedsit Monday’s escapade was planned, the Gods of the Green Baize are regarded as mortal enemies. “It is only when we stop the first-round clash between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry,” an earnest sociology undergrad may have argued, “that the world will truly listen!”

If the plan was to grab attention, Monday’s protest certainly did that. Edred Whittingham, a 21-year-old politics, philosophy and economics student at Exeter University, clambered onto the hallowed table and doused himself in orange powder before being bundled unceremoniously towards a night in the cells. Simultaneously, only quick thinking by the referee in the match being played on the other side of the Crucible partition stopped another protestor from glueing herself to the table.

This just days after the start of the Grand National was delayed by the actions of a group called Animal Rising, 118 of whom were arrested. Unlike the snooker protest, this was directly targeted at the activities of the sport in question, Animal Rising claiming as their mission to “rise up and take direct action to see an end to animal suffering in all its forms.” Protestors used ladders to scale the Aintree perimeter, while some attempted to use locks and glue to attach themselves to fences.

Sport has long been the perfect arena for protest – all those eyeballs, all that attention already focused on one thing. It offers the ideal conditions for the ideologically committed or the merely attention-seeking: from the death of suffragette Emily Davidson at the feet of the King’s horse Anmer at the 1913 Epsom derby, to the antics of serial pranksters like Jimmy Jump, a regular interloper on the global sporting scene in the early part of this century.

For activists like Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising, the distracted nature of the sports fan is in such sharp contrast to their own idealism as to be almost the point of the venture. Look at you, sitting there watching men in waistcoats hit little coloured balls around, while the world burns! ‘You bet, they die!’ read placards held by protestors at Aintree on Saturday.

Rather than having their views challenged, however, most sports fans just think the people involved are bloody idiots. On Monday night, there was more concern expressed for the condition of the velvety Crucible baize than the oncoming climate apocalypse. Reactions at Aintree, meanwhile, ranged from weary bewilderment to indignant descriptions of opulent luxury enjoyed by the horses in question in their daily lives.

World Snooker promoter Barry Hearn spoke for many in the aftermath of the Crucible protest. “Sport’s an easy target,” said Hearn. “Aintree we saw on Saturday. How long before the Open or Wimbledon or whatever…We’re such a soft touch as a nation – smack their wrists, give them a small fine, maybe a bit of community hours, maybe a month in prison…Custodial sentences is my way. I’m a zero-tolerance type of guy.”

However, sport has more in common with extremist activism than Hanging Judge Hearn might admit. Look at the ecstatic expression of Edred Whittingham straddling the Crucible table and tell me is that not the face of a man who has scored the winning goal in a cup final, apart from looking like he has been dipped in a vat of orange sherbet? And anyone who thinks that passionately held but ill-considered views are the preserve of angry protestors has never seen football fans argue on Twitter.

And just as you would hope that activists might consider, while reflecting on their lives during their 30 days of solitary, whether cable-tying yourself to things live on television is really the best way to bring change, sports fans could take a moment to think how history will judge all this.

After all, you can imagine that contemporary verdicts about the suffragette movement might not have differed too much from what is said about groups like Just Stop Oil or Extinction Rebellion today.

The protest that led to the death of Emily Davidson was part of a campaign that included all manner of vandalistic antics. In 1908, protestors famously chained themselves to the railings outside 10 Downing Street. A year later, a young Winston Churchill was attacked on the platform of Bristol train station by a suffragette with a horsewhip. Imagine the Daily Mail headline! In 1912 activists tried to set fire to the Theatre Royal in Dublin while Prime Minister Herbert Asquith attended a packed lunchtime matinee. Yet today, the movement is judged more on the progress it achieved than any nefarious stunts it carried out.

You may not agree with Just Stop Oil spoiling a relaxing evening watching the snooker, but you can’t knock their fundamental message. And who knows how future generations will judge our enjoyment of a racing festival which the animal welfare charity PETA estimates has cost the lives of 36 horses since 2010?

As a sports fan, the instinct is to view this carry on as the self-indulgent acting out of over-idealistic work-dodgers. But they got your attention. And, at some level, I almost wish I cared enough about something that I would glue myself to a snooker table for it.